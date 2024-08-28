Providence Holy Cross Foundation Welcomes New Chief Philanthropy Officer

Providence Holy Cross Foundation has named Joanne Reyes as chief philanthropy officer to lead fundraising initiatives to enhance and expand Providence Holy Cross Medical Center’s services and programs.

A seasoned executive in nonprofit philanthropy, Reyes will join Providence Sept. 9.

“We look forward to the positive impact Joanne will make on advancing our philanthropic objectives and driving our mission forward,” said Bernie Klein, M.D., chief executive of Providence Holy Cross Medical Center. “Her proven track record in philanthropy and her dedication to community service make her an excellent addition to our leadership team.”

Reyes formerly served as chief executive officer at Fulfillment Fund, a college access and success organization in Los Angeles. During her tenure, she was pivotal in providing pathways of opportunity to young people from under-resourced communities.

“It’s terrific having Joanne join our team,” said Kenya Beckmann, chief philanthropy and health equity officer for Providence South Division Philanthropy. “Her demonstrated success in leading teams to inspire meaningful philanthropy and her personal commitment to health equity align perfectly with Providence’s mission and values. I look forward to Joanne’s leadership and the good she and the Providence Holy Cross Foundation will continue to do in the community.”

Reyes holds a master’s degree from Stanford University and a bachelor’s degree from UCLA. A native of Los Angeles and first-generation student from an immigrant family, Reyes has dedicated her career to serving missions that better the lives of vulnerable community members.

“I am honored to join Providence Holy Cross Foundation and excited to be part of its inspiring work,” she said. “I look forward to collaborating with the team to further our goals and make a lasting difference in the lives of those we serve.”

In addition to her professional achievements, Reyes has volunteered for various local nonprofit organizations and mentored high school student in achieving their Gold Awards for the Girl Scouts of the USA.

