Providence Holy Cross Receives Record $16M Gift to Enhance Trauma Care

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center has announced the largest gift in its 64-year history, a transformative $16 million donation from the estate of Julian and Gladys Saunders.

Through the Saunders’ generosity, the hospital will be able to build two new state-of-the-art operating rooms, renovate the medical center’s emergency department trauma room and establish its first-ever endowed chairs to support clinical excellence in trauma and palliative care.

These advancements will further solidify the hospital’s standing as a Level II trauma center and Surgical Center of Excellence and are critical to delivering the best-in-class care that consistently places Providence Holy Cross among Healthgrades’ America’s 50 Best Hospitals.

“The gift from the Saunders coincides with a remarkable influx of generosity from our community, which is amplifying the impact,” says Joanne Reyes, president and chief philanthropy officer of Providence Holy Cross Foundation. “When Julian and Gladys Saunders made this gift intention years ago, they placed their trust in the future of Providence Holy Cross and the power of philanthropy to shape it. Now that their vision is being realized, we can put their legacy to work in meaningful ways—funding critical upgrades and supporting clinical leadership. Together with the Saunders’ historic gift, philanthropy will make possible millions of dollars in capital investments at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center over the next three years. We’re grateful to the Saunders family and all our donors for their partnership on behalf of our community.”

A key part of this investment is the creation of the first-ever endowed chairs at Providence Holy Cross. Endowed chairs recognize and support exceptional physicians, providing lasting resources to advance research, develop new treatments and enhance patient care. These prestigious appointments help attract and retain top medical talent, strengthening the hospital’s ability to provide world-class care.

David Hanpeter, M.D., medical director of trauma services at Providence Holy Cross, will be the inaugural holder of the Julian and Gladys Saunders Endowed Chair in Trauma Care. The Julian and Gladys Saunders Endowed Chair in Palliative Care will be awarded to Marwa Kilani, M.D., the hospital’s medical director of palliative care and Providence Holy Cross Foundation board chair.

“Julian and Gladys Saunders were committed to making a lasting impact through their philanthropy,” says Bernie Klein, M.D., Providence Holy Cross chief executive. “We are deeply grateful for their forethought in including the hospital in their estate. They understood our caregivers are the heart of Providence Holy Cross. Their belief in our mission ensures our facilities match the excellence of our caregivers.”

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...