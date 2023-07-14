Public Comment Sought on LASD Presence in Schools

The Los Angeles County Civilian Oversight Commission is studying the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department School Resource Deputy program.

What do you think about Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies in schools?

School Resource Deputies are sworn law enforcement officers whose duty it is to protect students and faculty and to secure the campus. Their purpose is to improve school safety. In recent years, high profile use of force incidents and several reports indicating racial profiling of students raises concerns about the presence of deputies in schools.

The Commission is seeking community feedback from all Los Angeles County residents to evaluate the issue from various perspectives.

The deadline to submit comments is Monday, Aug. 7.

To submit your comments to the Commission click here.

For questions Email cocnotify@coc.lacounty.gov or call (213) 253-5678.

