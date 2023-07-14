header image

1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
Public Comment Sought on LASD Presence in Schools
Friday, Jul 14, 2023
Civilian Oversight

The Los Angeles County Civilian Oversight Commission is studying the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department School Resource Deputy program.

What do you think about Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies in schools?

School Resource Deputies are sworn law enforcement officers whose duty it is to protect students and faculty and to secure the campus. Their purpose is to improve school safety. In recent years, high profile use of force incidents and several reports indicating racial profiling of students raises concerns about the presence of deputies in schools.

The Commission is seeking community feedback from all Los Angeles County residents to evaluate the issue from various perspectives.

The deadline to submit comments is Monday, Aug. 7.

To submit your comments to the Commission click here.

For questions Email cocnotify@coc.lacounty.gov or call (213) 253-5678.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Schiavo’s Bills All Approved by Senate Policy Committees
In advance of the Senate Committee deadline this week, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) announced she successfully passed all of her bills out of Senate policy committees. Schiavo represents the 40th Assembly District which includes the Santa Clarita Valley and Northwest San Fernando Valley.
Schiavo’s Bills All Approved by Senate Policy Committees
COC Reaches Labor Agreement with Adjunct Faculty
Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, approved a two-year agreement with the Part-time Faculty United American Federation of Teachers Local 6262 on Wednesday, July 12. The contract includes market adjustments to improve adjunct faculty regional salary survey ranking and provides a cumulative increase of 23.4 percent.
COC Reaches Labor Agreement with Adjunct Faculty
Ken Striplin | New Additions to Central Park Underway
Santa Clarita offers an array of remarkable amenities that truly set us apart from other communities. One in particular, that I continue to proudly emphasize, is our exceptional parks system which enriches the lives of our residents with an impressive collection of 37 picturesque parks thoughtfully dispersed throughout our various neighborhoods. Designed for a wide range of activities, from playing sports to spending time with family, it is our goal to maintain and improve our Santa Clarita parks.
Ken Striplin | New Additions to Central Park Underway
July 21: Watch U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team in FIFA Women’s World Cup
Goal! Grab your favorite soccer jersey and come cheer on Team USA at The Cube — Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, as they play against Vietnam in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
July 21: Watch U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team in FIFA Women’s World Cup
July 18: Planning Commission Continues Shadowbox Studios Public Hearing
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers on Tuesday, July 18 to continue the public hearing on the Shadowbox Studios project.
July 18: Planning Commission Continues Shadowbox Studios Public Hearing
Supes Pass Motion to Codify Right to Council for Eviction Defense
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs joins the L.A. Renters Right to Counsel Coalition to commend the vote by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to move forward with a motion that will guarantee tenants the right to an attorney in eviction proceedings.
Supes Pass Motion to Codify Right to Council for Eviction Defense
Supes Pass Motion to Make ‘Old Glory’ an L.A. County Historic Landmark
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion on Tuesday, July 11 to begin the process of designating “Old Glory,” a towering, 58 foot oak tree located at Pico Canyon Park in Stevenson Ranch, as a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark.
Supes Pass Motion to Make ‘Old Glory’ an L.A. County Historic Landmark
Master Chorale, SCV Youth Orchestra Receive County Arts Grants
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced over $31 million dollars will be awarded to more than 750 arts, cultural and equity-building organizations, a historic county investment in the nonprofit creative sector.
Master Chorale, SCV Youth Orchestra Receive County Arts Grants
AQMD Issues Ozone Advisory, Elevated Smog Levels Expected
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an Ozone Advisory beginning 2 p.m. Friday, July 14 and lasting until Tuesday, July 18. The Santa Clarita Valley may be potentially impacted by unhealthy air quality.
AQMD Issues Ozone Advisory, Elevated Smog Levels Expected
Laurene Weste | Get Outdoors with the Library
Whether it was studying in school, enjoying a novel or researching information to create public policy, reading has always been a pivotal part of my life. Reading is what shapes our minds and builds a foundation to help us create change.
Laurene Weste | Get Outdoors with the Library
Today in SCV History (July 14)
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
Cardinals Select CSUN’s Graysen Tarlow on Final Day of MLB Draft
Graysen Tarlow, catcher for California State University, Northridge's baseball program,  was selected on the final day of the 2023 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft in the 19th round by the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.
Cardinals Select CSUN’s Graysen Tarlow on Final Day of MLB Draft
July 20: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
SCV Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting will be held Thursday, July 20, at 5:30 p.m.
July 20: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
Marcia Mayeda | ‘Anyway’
Working in the animal welfare field can be an emotionally challenging career choice.
Marcia Mayeda | ‘Anyway’
TK Pathway for Teachers Being Offered at COC
In response to the significant demand for Transitional Kindergarten teachers, College of the Canyons will offer an additional pathway for currently credentialed teachers to earn the 24 Early Childhood Education units required to teach TK.
TK Pathway for Teachers Being Offered at COC
CCU Valencia Branch Taking Part in School Supplies Drive
California Credit Union, which has a branch at River Oaks Shopping Center in Valencia, launched a school supplies drive to help local students start the school year ready to learn in partnership with NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s Supporting Our Schools back-to-school donation drive.
CCU Valencia Branch Taking Part in School Supplies Drive
SCV Water Announces Approval of Sustainability Plan
At a special meeting on Tuesday, July 11, the SCV Water Board of Directors adopted a Sustainability Plan, which contains a comprehensive assessment of SCV Water’s current sustainability initiatives, a baseline for measuring progress and a roadmap to improve operational sustainability.
SCV Water Announces Approval of Sustainability Plan
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Fall to Record Lows
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 63 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Fall to Record Lows
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
July 14: DMV Autonomous Vehicle Regulations Workshop
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is holding a public (and online) workshop on Friday, July 14, to discuss regulations governing the testing and operation of heavy-duty autonomous vehicles weighing more than 10,001 pounds on California public roads.
July 14: DMV Autonomous Vehicle Regulations Workshop
