Public Comments for SCV Water’s Draft Sustainability Plan Now Open

SCV Water has prepared a draft Sustainability Plan that focuses on cost-effective and efficient resource management to support the agency’s sustainable operations. The final Sustainability Plan will serve as a guide in planning capital investments, water resources and conservation. It will also help SCV Water align with state initiatives and position itself for funding that supports operational sustainability.

The sustainability framework outlined in the Draft Plan addresses four core operational pillars, which were distilled from SCV Water’s six strategic goals:

– Reliable and resilient operations;

– High quality water and resource sustainability;

– Cost-effective and efficient; and

– Transparency and accountability.

The Draft Plan is the culmination of work that builds upon SCV Water’s Green Team’s efforts to coordinate sustainability activities across the Agency. It leverages the State of California’s sustainability initiatives with SCV Water’s long-term planning objectives. Plan preparation began in 2021 and a public workshop was held on July 25, 2022, to solicit input on priorities for the Draft Plan. Once approved, implementation of SCV Water’s Sustainability Plan will start this year and go through 2045.

As SCV Water’s Sustainability Manager Matt Dickens explains: “This Sustainability Plan will help make SCV Water’s overall operations more efficient at every level. By reducing our consumption, we can ensure that our agency has the long-term resources to deliver and protect water quality and affordability for our customers across the region. It supports our long-range strategic plans and conforms with state objectives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

Public Comment Period Open Now

The Draft Plan is available for review at www.yourscvwater.com/sustainability-plan and the public comment period is open through Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Public comments may be made the following ways:

– Online. Comments can be submitted directly on the website.

– By phone. Comments can also be submitted via phone by calling 661-705-7913.

The public can also submit comments by one of the following methods and should include “Sustainability Plan Comment” in the subject line of the email or letter. All comments must be emailed or postmarked by May 14, 2023.

Email:

sustainability@scvwa.org

Hard copy via U.S. Mail:

SCV Water

Attention: Sustainability Plan 26501 Summit Circle

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Next Steps

The Water Resources and Watershed Committee will review the Draft Plan and provide additional input at its regular meeting on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The final Sustainability Plan is expected to go to the SCV Water Board of Directors for consideration for adoption at its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The public is invited to attend both meetings.

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 78,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information be found at www.YourSCVwater.com For more information, contact Kathie Martin, communications manager for SCV Water at kmartin@scvwa.org or (661) 513-1265.

