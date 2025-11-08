header image

November 7
1940 - William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion [story]
American Theater
Public Health Alerts Community of Possible Exposure to Hepatitis A
| Friday, Nov 7, 2025
Tam O Shanter LA

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a report of hepatitis A virus infection in an employee of Tam O’Shanter Restaurant at 2980 Los Feliz Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90039. No additional cases have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Because the employee may have been contagious while at work, people who ate food or drank at this restaurant between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1, 2025, could have been exposed to hepatitis A.

Public Health is recommending that anyone who may have been exposed get the hepatitis A vaccine as soon as possible, and within 14 days of dining at the restaurant, to reduce the risk of developing hepatitis A infection.

People who have already completed the hepatitis A vaccine series or who have had a previous hepatitis A infection are considered protected and do not need another dose.

However, older adults and people with weakened immune systems may benefit from receiving a dose of hepatitis A immune globulin (IG) along with the vaccine for added protection after exposure.

Those who are unsure of their immune status should contact their healthcare provider.

Public Health is working with the restaurant to ensure all employees that are not immune get vaccinated. Public Health will continue monitoring all known known to have been exposed as part of this investigation.

People who are not immune and have been exposed should contact their local pharmacy or medical provider right away to get the hepatitis A vaccine.

Those who are uninsured, underinsured, or unable to get the vaccine in a timely manner can call the Public Health InfoLine at 1-833-540-0473, open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., for assistance.

After an exposure, anyone who develops symptoms, such as fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, or diarrhea, should contact their provider to get evaluated for hepatitis A infection.

Vaccination is recommended for anyone who is not already immune.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. Illness can range from mild, lasting a few weeks, to severe, lasting several months.

Although rare, hepatitis A can be fatal. The virus usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks contaminated by tiny amounts of stool from an infected person.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include fever, weakness, fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite, jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes), stomach pain, vomiting, dark urine, pale stools and diarrhea.

Anyone who develops symptoms should contact their provider for further evaluation.

There is no specific antiviral treatment for hepatitis A. While prompt vaccination is likely to prevent infection, infection may occur if vaccination is received too late.

People who previously completed the hepatitis A vaccine series or are known to have had a previous hepatitis A infection are already protected and do not need another vaccination.

Vaccination is the best way to prevent hepatitis A and is recommended for all children and certain high-risk groups. After a known exposure to someone infected with hepatitis A, timely vaccination can prevent illness from hepatitis A.

For any questions about hepatitis A, vaccination, or the need for immune globulin, contact your healthcare provider.

For more information, visit: http://ph.lacounty.gov/acd/diseases/hepatitis/hepatitis-A.htm.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 7)
1940 - William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion [story]
American Theater
