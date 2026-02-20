Public Health Confirms Fourth Measles Case in L.A. County in 2026

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in a resident who recently traveled internationally and visited several L.A. county public locations while infectious.

This is the fourth case of measles reported by Public Health in 2026.

Potential Exposure at LAX Airport

This traveler arrived on Singapore Airlines Flight #0038 at the Los Angeles International Airport, Tom Bradley International Airport Terminal (Terminal B), on Feb. 9.

People who were at Terminal B on Feb, 9 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. may have been exposed to the measles virus.

In collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, passengers seated near the infected traveler will be notified by their respective local health departments. The CDC and local public health departments routinely work together to investigate communicable disease exposures on international flights to the United States.

Additional Potential Exposure Locations

Additionally, people who were at the following locations during the listed dates and times may have been exposed and be at risk of developing measles:

Burger King #317, 1212 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640, Feb. 10, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Taqueria El Atacor #3, 11156 1/2 Whittier Blvd, Whittier, CA 90606, Feb. 11, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Domino’s Pizza #7857, 803 W Whittier Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640, Feb. 12, 4 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.

7-Eleven #25387, 1106 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640, Feb. 13, 4:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Recommended Actions for the Public

People who were on the flight or at any of these locations during the dates and times listed above may be at risk of developing measles seven to 21 days after exposure. They should confirm their protection against measles. People who have had measles in the past or received the recommended measles vaccine are likely protected but should still monitor for symptoms. People who are unimmunized or have unknown measles immunization status are at higher risk and should monitor for symptoms closely. Anyone who remains symptom-free for more than 21 days after being exposed is no longer considered at risk.

Symptom monitoring deadlines by exposure location:

For those exposed at LAX, the last day to monitor for symptoms is March 2.

For those exposed at Burger King #317, the last day to monitor for symptoms is March 3.

For those exposed at Taqueria El Atacor #3, the last day to monitor for symptoms is March 4.

For those exposed at Domino’s Pizza #7857, the last day to monitor for symptoms is March 5.

For those exposed at 7-Eleven #25387, the last day to monitor for symptoms is March 6.

Affected healthcare facilities are directly notifying patients and staff who may have been exposed.

Public Health is working to identify any other potential exposure sites in Los Angeles county and any others who may have been exposed and will assess their risk for developing a measles infection.

As measles outbreaks continue to occur both in the United States and internationally, Public Health urges everyone in L.A. county to ensure they are fully protected from measles before traveling and take recommended precautions.

The most effective way to protect yourself and your family is with the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. Children 12 months and older are considered fully protected against measles after receiving two doses of the MMR vaccine. Infants who are older than 6 months and are traveling internationally or to domestic areas with ongoing measles outbreaks can get an early dose.

“As measles cases increase, it is important that residents take steps to make sure they are fully protected. The MMR vaccine is the safest and most reliable way to prevent measles and protect yourself, your family, and your community,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “Measles spreads easily and can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia, brain swelling, and even death. We urge everyone to confirm their immunity and get the MMR vaccine if needed, especially before traveling. Taking this simple step helps safeguard your health and strengthens protection for our entire community.”

Public Health encourages everyone to:

Check your immunization status before traveling. Review your immunization and medical records to determine if everyone in your family is protected against measles. People are considered protected if they have had measles in the past or have received the recommended MMR vaccine. This is especially important for anyone 6 months of age and older who will be traveling internationally or domestically in areas experiencing measles outbreaks. Infants aged 6 to 11 months with planned travel to these locations should receive one early dose of MMR at least two weeks before travel. This does not replace the routine doses given at 12-15 months and 4-6 years. Anyone who is not protected should talk with a health care provider about receiving the MMR immunization.

Notify a healthcare provider if you are at higher risk. Contact and notify your health care provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure for guidance and next steps, especially if you are pregnant, the person exposed is an infant under aged 12 months, you have a weakened immune system and/or are unimmunized.

Watch for symptoms and take immediate action. If symptoms develop, such as fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, or a rash, stay at home and avoid school, work and any gatherings. Call a healthcare provider immediately. Do not go into a health care facility without calling them first. Let them know you may have been exposed to measles and describe your symptoms. Public Health can assist health care providers in appropriately diagnosing and managing your care.

About Measles

Measles spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs or sneezes. The virus can stay in the air and on surfaces for many hours, even after the infected person has left. The infected person can spread the disease up to four days before a measles rash appears and up to four days after the rash appears. If other people breathe the contaminated air or touch the infected surface, then touch their eyes, noses, or mouths, they can become infected.

Common symptoms include:

Fever (higher than 101° F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Rash three to five days after other signs of illness. The “measles rash” typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

Measles can be prevented with a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. The MMR vaccine protects against three diseases: measles, mumps and rubella. The MMRV vaccine protects against four diseases: measles, mumps, rubella and varicella. They are administered in two doses and are highly effective: two doses are 97% effective against measles and one dose is 93% effective. The spread of measles can be prevented if 2-dose coverage of vaccine remains at 95% or above in the community. For more information on measles, visit: ph.lacounty.gov/measles.

Most health insurances cover the cost of the MMR and MMRV vaccine. Insured persons should check with their doctor or local pharmacy to see what vaccines are offered. Uninsured or underinsured children and adults can access free or low-cost vaccines at clinics enrolled in the Vaccines for Children and Vaccines for Adults program. For a list of clinics that offer free or low-cost immunizations for persons who are uninsured or underinsured, call 2-1-1 or visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/ip/clinics.htm.

In the United States, as of Feb. 12, a total of 910 measles cases have been reported this year, which is the highest number of measles cases in January since the United States achieved elimination status in 2000. Most of these cases are linked to an ongoing measles outbreak in South Carolina and one outbreak involving Arizona/Utah. The majority of cases are unvaccinated or have unknown vaccination status. Three percent of these cases required hospitalization for management of measles complications or isolation. Travelers should also exercise caution and confirm immunity before visiting Mexico, as there is an ongoing measles outbreak with over 10,000 cases reported. In 2025, there were nine cases of measles in individuals who were in Los Angeles County while infectious five residents and four non-residents. The last case of measles in a Los Angeles county resident was reported on Feb. 2, 2026.

