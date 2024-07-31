header image

July 31
1939 - Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood [story]
Cliffie Stone
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
| Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health logoThe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of one case of measles in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled to Los Angeles International airport while infectious on July 26, 2024.

This person arrived on Norse Atlantic Airways flight Z0711 at the Tom Bradley International Terminal B, Gate 202 on July 26, 2024, at 2:18 p.m. and traveled to Orange County upon arrival. The Orange County Healthcare Agency is investigating additional exposure sites in Orange County.

Individuals who were at LAX TBIT and Terminal B from approximately 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. may be at risk of developing measles due to exposure to this traveler. Additional locations where possible exposures may have occurred are being investigated.

In collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and the Orange County Healthcare Agency, passengers assigned to specific seats that may been exposed on Norse Atlantic Airways flight Z0711 on July 26, 2024, will be notified of exposure by local Departments of Health. These agencies work together to investigate communicable disease exposures on international and domestic flights to the United States.

Exposed individuals should confirm if they have been vaccinated against measles. If they have not had measles in the past and have not yet obtained the measles vaccine, they are at risk of contracting measles if they have been exposed. Unimmunized persons or those with unknown immunization status who were at this location during the date and times listed above are at risk of developing measles from 7 to 21 days after being exposed. Exposed individuals who have been free of symptoms for more than 21 days (August 16th) are no longer at risk.

“Measles spreads easily through the air and on surfaces and easily between people who are not already protected from it,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “A person can spread the illness to others before they have symptoms, and it can take seven to 21 days for symptoms to show up after being exposed. Measles can lead to severe disease in young children and vulnerable adults. The best way to protect yourself and your family from infection is with the highly effective measle vaccine.”

People who were in the location above around the aforementioned times should:

-Review their immunization and medical records to determine if they are protected against measles. People who have not had measles infection or received the measles immunization previously may not be protected from the measles virus and should talk with a health care provider about receiving measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) immunization.

-Contact and notify their health care provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure if they are pregnant, an infant, have a weakened immune system and/or are unimmunized regardless of vaccination history.

-Monitor themselves for illness with fever and/or an unexplained rash from 7 days to 21 days after their exposure (the time period when symptoms may develop).

-If symptoms develop, stay at home, and avoid school, work and any large gatherings. Call a healthcare provider immediately. Do not enter a health care facility before calling them and making them aware of your measles exposure and symptoms. Public Health can assist health care providers in appropriately diagnosing and managing your care.

Common symptoms for measles include:

-High fever (higher than 101° F)

-Cough

-Runny nose

-Red and watery eyes

-Tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin.

-Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The “measles rash” typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

About Measles

Measles spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs, or sneezes. The virus can stay in the air and on surfaces for many hours, even after the infected person has left. The infected person can spread the disease up to four days before a measles rash appears and up to four days after the rash appears.

If other people breathe the contaminated air or touch the infected surface, then touch their eyes, noses, or mouths, they can become infected.

Measles can be prevented with a measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine (MMR or MMRV). The MMR vaccine protects against three diseases: measles, mumps and rubella. The MMRV vaccine protects against four diseases: measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (chickenpox). They are administered in two doses and are highly effective: two doses are 97% effective against measles and one dose is 93% effective. The spread of measles can be prevented if 2-dose coverage of vaccine remains at 95% or above in the community. For more information on measles, visit: ph.lacounty.gov/measles.

Most health insurances cover the cost of the MMR and MMRV vaccine. Insured persons should check with their doctor or local pharmacy to see what vaccines are offered. Uninsured or underinsured children and adults can access free or low-cost vaccines at clinics enrolled in the Vaccines for Children (VFC) and Vaccines for Adults (VFA) program. For a list of clinics that offer free or low-cost immunizations for persons who are uninsured or underinsured, call 2-1-1 or visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/ip/clinics.htm.

In the United States, as of July 25, 2024, a total of 188 measles cases have been reported this year, which is more than double the number of cases reported in all of 2023.  Furthermore, 49% of these cases required hospitalization for management of measles complications or isolation. Most of these cases have been unimmunized. In 2024, there has been 1 confirmed case in an LAC resident, and at least 4 individuals who have traveled through Los Angeles County while infectious with confirmed measles.
