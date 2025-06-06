header image

1824 - Mexican soldiers track runaway Chumash slaves through the Santa Clarita Valley [story]
Chumash revolt
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in SCV
| Friday, Jun 6, 2025
measles virus skin rash

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating one case of measles in a Los Angeles county resident who recently traveled internationally and may have exposed individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Public Health is investigating multiple exposure sites related to this case. Individuals who were at the following public locations during the dates and times below may be at risk of developing measles due to potential exposure to this case. The risk is particularly high for exposed individuals who are not immunized against measles.

Wednesday, May 28: Costco, 18659 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91387 from 10 a.m.–Noon

Wednesday, May 28: Trader Joes, 19037 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91387 from 2:30-4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 28: Walmart, 25450 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381 from 3:15-4:45 p.m.

Persons who were at these locations during the date and times listed above may be at risk of developing measles from 7 to 21 days after being exposed. These individuals should confirm if they have been vaccinated against measles. If they have not had measles in the past and have not yet obtained the measles vaccine, they may not be immune and protected against measles. Unimmunized persons or those with unknown immunization status should monitor for symptoms. Individuals who have been free of symptoms for more than 21 days after being exposed, after June 18, are no longer at risk.

With measles outbreaks happening both in the United States and internationally, an increase in cases in our county highlights how important it is for residents to get protected before making summer travel plans. Public Health encourages all residents to get protected by receiving the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine if they are not immune.

“Measles is a serious respiratory disease that spreads easily through the air and on surfaces, particularly among people who are not already protected from it,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “A person can spread the illness to others before they have symptoms, and it can take seven to twenty-one days for symptoms to show up after exposure. Measles can lead to severe disease in young children and vulnerable adults. The best way to protect yourself and your family from infection is with the highly effective measle vaccine.”

Public Health encourages all residents to:

Review their immunization and medical records to determine if they are protected against measles, especially before international travel or domestic travel in areas experiencing measles outbreaks. People who have not had measles infection or received the measles immunization previously are not protected from the measles virus and should talk with a health care provider about receiving the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) immunization.
Contact and notify their health care provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure if they are pregnant, an infant, have a weakened immune system and/or are unimmunized regardless of vaccination history.
If symptoms develop, stay at home, and avoid school, work and any large gatherings. Call a healthcare provider immediately. Do not enter a health care facility before calling them and making them aware of your measles exposure and symptoms. Public Health can assist health care providers in appropriately diagnosing and managing your care.
About Measles

Measles spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs, or sneezes. The virus can stay in the air and on surfaces for many hours, even after the infected person has left. The infected person can spread the disease up to four days before a measles rash appears and up to four days after the rash appears. If other people breathe the contaminated air or touch the infected surface, then touch their eyes, noses or mouths, they can become infected.

Common symptoms for measles include:

High fever, higher than 101° F

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Rash three to five days after other signs of illness. The “measles rash” typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.
Measles can be prevented with a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. The MMR vaccine protects against three diseases: measles, mumps and rubella. The MMRV vaccine protects against four diseases: measles, mumps, rubella and varicella, otherwise known as chickenpox. They are administered in two doses and are highly effective: two doses are 97% effective against measles and one dose is 93% effective. The spread of measles can be prevented if 2-dose coverage of vaccine remains at 95% or above in the community. For more information on measles, visit: ph.lacounty.gov/measles.

Most health insurances cover the cost of the MMR and MMRV vaccine. Insured persons should check with their doctor or local pharmacy to see what vaccines are offered. Uninsured or underinsured children and adults can access free or low-cost vaccines at clinics enrolled in the Vaccines for Children and Vaccines for Adults program. For a list of clinics that offer free or low-cost immunizations for persons who are uninsured or underinsured, call 2-1-1 or visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/ip/clinics.htm.

In the United States, as of May 30, a total of 1,088 measles cases have been reported this year. Most of these cases are linked to an ongoing measles outbreak in Texas, New Mexico, Kansas and Oklahoma. The majority of cases are unvaccinated or have unknown vaccination status. Twelve percent of these cases required hospitalization for management of measles complications or isolation and three have tragically died from measles-related complications. The last case of measles in a Los Angeles county resident was reported in May 2025.
Celebrating Cultural Diversity During Refugee Awareness Month

Celebrating Cultural Diversity During Refugee Awareness Month
Friday, Jun 6, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services and Office of Immigrant Affairs have launched activities for Refugee and Immigrant Heritage Awareness Month, aimed at acknowledging the contributions and needs of families and individuals who fled war, genocide and persecution in their native countries to establish a new life in the United States.
FULL STORY...

June 15: Fireside Night at Vasquez Rocks

June 15: Fireside Night at Vasquez Rocks
Thursday, Jun 5, 2025
Fireside Nights, a monthly event at Vasquez Rocks will be held on Sunday, June 15, 5-7:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

CHP Graduates Six New K-9 Teams

CHP Graduates Six New K-9 Teams
Thursday, Jun 5, 2025
The California Highway Patrol graduated six newly trained K-9 teams recently at its West Sacramento K-9 training facility, marking a significant step in bolstering public safety across the state.
FULL STORY...

Assemblyman Tom Lackey & Paris Hilton’s Child Protection Measure Clears Assembly

Assemblyman Tom Lackey & Paris Hilton’s Child Protection Measure Clears Assembly
Wednesday, Jun 4, 2025
Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale), is pleased to announce his bipartisan legislation, Assembly Bill 653, the Child Abuse Mandated Entertainment Reporter Act (CAMERA), has passed off the Assembly Floor and is heading to the Senate.
FULL STORY...
June 21: Dive in as Water Safety Day Returns to SCV
With the arrival of summer, the city of Santa Clarita will host a Water Safety Day on Saturday, June 21 at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente, 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351 from 10 a.m. to noon.
June 21: Dive in as Water Safety Day Returns to SCV
June 30: COC Pharmacy Technology Program Application Period Ends
The College of the Canyons Pharmacy Technology program is currently accepting applications for its first 18-student cohort until Monday, June 30.
June 30: COC Pharmacy Technology Program Application Period Ends
June 10: City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, June 10 at City Hall, opening with a public hearing regarding the determination and approval of the Stormwater Pollution Prevention fee rates for the fiscal year.
June 10: City Council Regular Meeting
June 30: Inaugural American Cancer Society Relay for Life Golf Tournament
The American Cancer Society Relay for Life Santa Clarita is proud to present its inaugural Golf Tournament Fundraiser Monday, June 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Valencia Country Club.
June 30: Inaugural American Cancer Society Relay for Life Golf Tournament
TMU Alum Sees Wish Come True as He Lands Dream Job at LEGO
Josh Bretz’s lifelong dream turned into reality when he received news that he had been hired for a highly competitive product design position at LEGO.
TMU Alum Sees Wish Come True as He Lands Dream Job at LEGO
Celebrating Cultural Diversity During Refugee Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services and Office of Immigrant Affairs have launched activities for Refugee and Immigrant Heritage Awareness Month, aimed at acknowledging the contributions and needs of families and individuals who fled war, genocide and persecution in their native countries to establish a new life in the United States.
Celebrating Cultural Diversity During Refugee Awareness Month
June 19: SENSES ‘Date Night’ Block Party
Whether rolling in with a longtime love, close friends or just showing up for the good vibes, join this date night themed SENSES Block Party, presented by the city of Santa Clarita, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, June 19 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
June 19: SENSES ‘Date Night’ Block Party
Two COC Students Awarded Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Scholarships
College of the Canyons students Daniel Begel and Amir Erfan Shahla were among the 90 community college students nationwide to have been awarded scholarships from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation.
Two COC Students Awarded Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Scholarships
June 21: ‘Smooth Sounds of Carlos Santana’ Coming to SCV Senior Center
Get ready to rock, sing along, and reminisce with the SCV Senior Center’s amazing monthly tribute band concerts, hosted in the stunning Grand Ballroom!
June 21: ‘Smooth Sounds of Carlos Santana’ Coming to SCV Senior Center
Mustangs’ Outfielder Ty Beck Named ABCA/Rawlings NAIA All-American
The Master's University outfielder Ty Beck has been named a Third Team All-American by both the NAIA and ABCA/Rawlings.
Mustangs’ Outfielder Ty Beck Named ABCA/Rawlings NAIA All-American
June 8: Blue Star Mothers to Host RGB Drag Queen Bingo
Blue Star Mothers of Santa Clarita will host RGB Drag Queen Bingo featuring Roxy Wood, 5-9 p.m. Sunday, June 8 at Kindred Spirits Wine Bar.
June 8: Blue Star Mothers to Host RGB Drag Queen Bingo
June 15: Fireside Night at Vasquez Rocks
Fireside Nights, a monthly event at Vasquez Rocks will be held on Sunday, June 15, 5-7:30 p.m.
June 15: Fireside Night at Vasquez Rocks
June 14: Santa Clarita Ballet Presents ‘The Sleeping Beauty’
The Santa Clarita Ballet Company presents an authentic staging of one of the classical repertoire's most famous ballets, "The Sleeping Beauty," Saturday, June 14, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
June 14: Santa Clarita Ballet Presents ‘The Sleeping Beauty’
June 7: Works from Postgraduate CalArtians to be Featured at The Reef
California Institute of the Arts is pleased to present CalArts Reef Residency Open Studios Friday, June 7, featuring work by the CalArts alumni from the School of Art, School of Film/Video, and School of Critical Studies who served as the space’s Spring 2025 residents.
June 7: Works from Postgraduate CalArtians to be Featured at The Reef
TMU’s 2025 Commencement Marks Largest Graduating Class in School’s History
Last month, 341 traditional undergraduate students graduated from The Master’s University, making 2025’s graduating class the largest in school history.
TMU’s 2025 Commencement Marks Largest Graduating Class in School’s History
FYI Welcomes 200th Foster Youth into its Community
Fostering Youth Independence has achieved a significant milestone as it welcomed its 200th foster youth into the FYI community, underscoring its commitment to help local youth succeed as they age out of the foster care system without being adopted or reunified with their birth parents.
FYI Welcomes 200th Foster Youth into its Community
June 11: Santa Clarita Public Library Princess Peach Scavenger Hunt
City of Santa Clarita Public Library will host a scavenger hunt event "Find Princess Peach," 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, June 11 at Duane R. Harte Park.
June 11: Santa Clarita Public Library Princess Peach Scavenger Hunt
CHP Graduates Six New K-9 Teams
The California Highway Patrol graduated six newly trained K-9 teams recently at its West Sacramento K-9 training facility, marking a significant step in bolstering public safety across the state.
CHP Graduates Six New K-9 Teams
Today in SCV History (June 5)
1968 - Saugus resident Elizabeth Evans struck by bullet meant for Sen. Robert F. Kennedy [story]
Elizabeth Evans
Assemblyman Tom Lackey & Paris Hilton’s Child Protection Measure Clears Assembly
Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale), is pleased to announce his bipartisan legislation, Assembly Bill 653, the Child Abuse Mandated Entertainment Reporter Act (CAMERA), has passed off the Assembly Floor and is heading to the Senate.
Assemblyman Tom Lackey & Paris Hilton’s Child Protection Measure Clears Assembly
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Shane Alfred de Silva
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail, is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Shane Alfred de Silva.
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Shane Alfred de Silva
Rep. George Whitesides’ Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act Gains Support of L.A. County Board of Supervisors
Rep. George Whitesides’ Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act gained additional momentum on Tuesday after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted in favor of Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s motion of support for the bill.
Rep. George Whitesides’ Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act Gains Support of L.A. County Board of Supervisors
SCVNews.com