Public Health Confirms Third Travel-Related Measles Case

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in a resident who recently traveled internationally and visited at least one public location in Los Angeles county while infectious. This is the third case of measles reported by Public Health in the past week, the cases are not related.

As measles outbreaks continue to occur both in the United States and internationally, Public Health urges everyone in L.A. county to ensure they are fully protected from measles before traveling and take recommended precautions.

Individuals who were at the following location on the specified date and time may be at risk of developing measles due to exposure to this case:

Jan. 24, 2026 – Mardi Gras Tuesday restaurant, 14543 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91403, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

People who were at this location during the date and time listed above may be at risk of developing measles from 7 to 21 days after being exposed. These individuals should confirm their protection against measles. Those who have had measles in the past or received the recommended measles vaccine are likely protected, but should still monitor for symptoms. People who are unimmunized or have unknown measles immunization status are at higher risk and should monitor for symptoms closely. Anyone who remains symptom-free for more than 21 days after being exposed is no longer considered at risk.

For those exposed at Mardi Gras Tuesday, the last day to monitor for symptoms is Saturday, Feb. 14.

Affected healthcare facilities are directly notifying patients and staff who may have been exposed.

Public Health is working to identify any other potential exposure sites in Los Angeles county and any others who may have been exposed and will assess their risk for developing a measles infection.

The most effective way to protect yourself and your family is with the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine. Children 12 months and older are considered fully protected against measles after receiving two doses of the MMR vaccine. Infants who are older than 6 months and are traveling internationally or to domestic areas with ongoing measles outbreaks can get an early dose.

“Measles is extremely contagious and can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia, brain swelling, and even death,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “With cases rising, it is critical that everyone ensures they are protected. The MMR vaccine remains the strongest and most effective way to protect yourself, your family, and your community. Before traveling, confirm your immunity and get the MMR vaccine if needed. It’s a simple step that makes a meaningful difference for your health and the health of those around you.”

Public Health encourages everyone to:

Check your immunization status before traveling. Review your immunization and medical records to determine if everyone in your family is protected against measles. People are considered protected if they have had measles in the past or have received the recommended MMR vaccine. This is especially important for anyone 6 months of age and older who will be traveling internationally or domestically in areas experiencing measles outbreaks. Infants aged 6 to 11 months with planned travel to these locations should receive one early dose of MMR at least 2 weeks before travel. This does not replace the routine doses given at 12-15 months and 4-6 years. Anyone who is not protected should talk with a health care provider about receiving the MMR immunization.

Notify a healthcare provider if you are at higher risk. Contact and notify your health care provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure for guidance and next steps, especially if you are pregnant, the person exposed is an infant under aged 12 months, you have a weakened immune system and/or are unimmunized.

Watch for symptoms and take immediate action. If symptoms develop, such as fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, or a rash, stay at home and avoid school, work and any gatherings. Call a healthcare provider immediately. Do not go into a health care facility without calling them first. Let them know you may have been exposed to measles and describe your symptoms. Public Health can assist health care providers in appropriately diagnosing and managing your care.

Measles spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs, or sneezes. The virus can stay in the air and on surfaces for many hours, even after the infected person has left. The infected person can spread the disease up to four days before a measles rash appears and up to four days after the rash appears. If other people breathe the contaminated air or touch the infected surface, then touch their eyes, noses, or mouths, they can become infected.

Common symptoms include:

Fever (higher than 101° F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The “measles rash” typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

Measles can be prevented with a measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine (MMR or MMRV). The MMR vaccine protects against three diseases: measles, mumps and rubella. The MMRV vaccine protects against four diseases: measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (chickenpox). They are administered in two doses and are highly effective: two doses are 97% effective against measles and one dose is 93% effective. The spread of measles can be prevented if 2-dose coverage of vaccine remains at 95% or above in the community. For more information on measles, visit: ph.lacounty.gov/measles.

Most health insurances cover the cost of the MMR and MMRV vaccine. Insured persons should check with their doctor or local pharmacy to see what vaccines are offered. Uninsured or underinsured children and adults can access free or low-cost vaccines at clinics enrolled in the Vaccines for Children (VFC) and Vaccines for Adults (VFA) program. For a list of clinics that offer free or low-cost immunizations for persons who are uninsured or underinsured, call 2-1-1 or visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/ip/clinics.htm.

In the United States, as of Jan. 30, a total of 588 measles cases have been reported this year, which is the highest number of measles cases in January since the United States achieved elimination status in 2000. Most of these cases are linked to an ongoing measles outbreak in South Carolina and one outbreak involving Arizona/Utah. The majority of cases are unvaccinated or have unknown vaccination status. Three percent of these cases required hospitalization for management of measles complications or isolation. Travelers should also exercise caution and confirm immunity before visiting Mexico, as there is a ongoing measles outbreak with close to 8,000 cases reported. In 2025, there were nine cases of measles in individuals who were in Los Angeles County while infectious, five residents and four non-residents. The last case of measles in a Los Angeles county resident was reported on Jan. 31, 2026.

Like this: Like Loading...