Public Health Confirms Two New Cases of the Omicron Variant

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health received confirmation of two additional cases of COVID-19 in L.A County with mutations consistent with the new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529). One individual recently traveled to several countries in Africa. The other individual case is a result of local transmission. The cases are not related.

The traveler is a fully vaccinated student who had mild symptoms. The individual has not received a booster dose. Public Health has identified multiple close contacts, all of whom are vaccinated and have tested negative.

The second case is a person with no recent travel history who is also fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms. The individual has not received a booster dose. Public Health has identified multiple close contacts. A number of close contacts are vaccinated and have tested negative. One additional close contact has tested positive and is isolating at home.

“We anticipate seeing increased numbers of individuals infected with the Omicron variant as we are beginning to see cases of local transmission among residents that have not traveled,” Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “All indications are that among those fully vaccinated, illness severity if infected with Omicron is mild reminding us that all eligible residents need to urgently get vaccinated or boosted. The vaccines are likely to provide much-needed protection against serious illness caused by Omicron and are already known to provide protection against infection and disease associated with the Delta variant that continues to dominate across the County.”

Additionally, all residents across L.A. County should continue:

– Getting tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure or have symptoms

– Adhering to masking requirements when indoors or at large outdoor mega-events, regardless of vaccination status

Residents are also reminded that they are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and that vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.

