August 5
1891 - Post office established at Saugus depot; renamed Surrey in 1906 [story]
Surrey
Public Health Continues Water Use Warning for Some L.A. County Beaches
| Thursday, Aug 5, 2021
Beach Water Warning

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.

– Bel Air Bay Club at Will Rogers State Beach

– Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

– Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

– Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

Avalon Beach at Catalina Island (50 feet east of the pier)

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24-hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. Information is also available online at Public Health’s website: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. Supervisors Allocate $22 Million For Arts And Creative Recovery

L.A. Supervisors Allocate $22 Million For Arts And Creative Recovery
Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021
The L.A. County Board Of Supervisors has allocated $22 million for arts and creative recovery from the American Rescue Act.
FULL STORY...

Animal Care and Control Releases Covid-19 Impact Report, New Adoption Program

Animal Care and Control Releases Covid-19 Impact Report, New Adoption Program
Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021
Recently, the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control released a COVID-19 Impact Report detailing the Department’s response to the pandemic and resulting operational changes.
FULL STORY...

SCV Residents, Groups Ask Redistricting Commission to Keep North County Communities Together

SCV Residents, Groups Ask Redistricting Commission to Keep North County Communities Together
Tuesday, Aug 3, 2021
Public comments from local organizations and residents submitted to the Los Angeles County Citizens Redistricting Commission this summer sent a uniform message to commissioners: Keep Los Angeles’s north county communities together.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Confirms First 2021 Case of West Nile Virus in LA County

Public Health Confirms First 2021 Case of West Nile Virus in LA County
Tuesday, Aug 3, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified the first case of human West Nile virus infection in L.A. County for the 2021 season.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Princess Cruises Releases 2023 Alaska Cruise Schedule, Cruisetours Program
More guests choose Princess than any other cruise line to experience the incredible glaciers, wildlife, fresh seafood and the local culture of Alaska.
California Farmers Cut Off from State’s Largest Watershed as Drought Worsens
SACRAMENTO (CN) — California water regulators on Tuesday ordered thousands of farmers and ranchers to stop pulling from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta in the latest escalation of the state’s bitter drought. 
Public Health Continues Water Use Warning for Some L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 5)
1891 - Post office established at Saugus depot; renamed Surrey in 1906 [story]
SCV Sheriff Station Holds Several Catalytic Converter Etching Events
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with “RG Brake & Alignment” in Valencia, will be hosting a free ‘Catalytic Converter Etching Event’ throughout the month of August.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 30,398; L.A. County Reports Death Of A Person Under 12
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health also confirmed Wednesday 16 new deaths and 3,734 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 30,398 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Olympics: Santa Clarita Raised Athlete Qualifies For 400-Meter Final
Allyson Felix, pursuing a U.S.-record 10th Olympic track and field medal, qualified for the women’s 400-meter finals on Wednesday morning, posting the fastest time she has run this season in one of three semifinals that set the field for Friday’s final race.
L.A. Supervisors Allocate $22 Million For Arts And Creative Recovery
The L.A. County Board Of Supervisors has allocated $22 million for arts and creative recovery from the American Rescue Act.
New Cardiac Technology Comes to Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s cardiology team gathered Tuesday to unveil the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, or TAVR, a cutting-edge cardiac procedure.
Wilk Bill To Urge Congress For Funding Students With Disabilities Passed By State Senate
Senator Scott Wilk announced that his recent bill unanimously passed in the state senate this past Tuesday. 
Animal Care and Control Releases Covid-19 Impact Report, New Adoption Program
Recently, the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control released a COVID-19 Impact Report detailing the Department’s response to the pandemic and resulting operational changes.
Acton Teen Fights To Save Her Leg After A Car Struck her
The community is rallying behind a 16-year-old Golden Valley High School student who is fighting to save her leg after she was hit by a car while riding a scooter.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 4)
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Heritage Junction/Hart Park [story]
Castaic Education Foundation Welcome Wagon to Tour Castaic Community, Visit Students
The Castaic Education Foundation Welcome Wagon announced it will be touring the Castaic community on Monday, Aug. 4, and Friday, Aug. 6 to visit students and their families as the first day of school closes in.
Santa Clarita Film Office Reports Over $34M Generated in 2021 Fiscal Year
Officials at the Santa Clarita Film Office said they have been “busy” in the last few months, a change from the March-June period from last year in which no productions were allowed to roll their cameras.
SCV Residents, Groups Ask Redistricting Commission to Keep North County Communities Together
Public comments from local organizations and residents submitted to the Los Angeles County Citizens Redistricting Commission this summer sent a uniform message to commissioners: Keep Los Angeles’s north county communities together.
Valladares Opens Nominations for Hispanic Heritage Month Honorees
During Hispanic Heritage Month this year, Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, will recognize constituents of Hispanic descent who have contributed to their community in the 38th Assembly District.
Public Health Confirms First 2021 Case of West Nile Virus in LA County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified the first case of human West Nile virus infection in L.A. County for the 2021 season.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 30,273 Total SCV Cases; Public Health to Host Virtual Town Hall on Schools Wednesday
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 20 new deaths and 2,293 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 30,273 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
LA County Health Officer Issues Heat Alert for SCV Beginning Wednesday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley beginning Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Countywide Effort Encourages Residents to Help Identify Regional, Rural Park Needs
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting the public to provide input to help inform future planning and funding to address regional and rural park and recreation needs.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Acquires TAVR Technology
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is now offering Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), a cutting-edge minimally-invasive procedure to replace narrowed aortic valves that fail to properly open.
City Manager Recognized With International Award of Excellence
Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin has been recognized with the 2021 Award for Career Excellence in Memory of Mark E. Keane, a prestigious award given to one honoree each year from nominations of city managers across the country and around the globe.
City Manager Ken Striplin: Connect With Your City
As you drive around Santa Clarita, do you ever wonder what work is being done at your neighborhood park? Or when the new Sheriff’s Station will be complete? Maybe you want to go ice skating at The Cube or find out what issues are going before the City Council. There are several ways you can discover what’s going on in your city.
