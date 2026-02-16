Public Health Ending Clinic Services at Seven Locations Due to Funding Cuts

|
Facing significant fiscal challenges due to a more than $50 million dollar cut in federal, state and local funding, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is consolidating and ending clinic services at seven locations on Feb. 27.
Public Health Clinics provide several services, including vaccinations, sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment and tuberculosis testing and treatment. Services will continue to be provided at six remaining Public Health Clinics and nearby community health clinics.
|Public Health Clinics
Remaining Open
|Public Health Clinics
Ending Services
|Central
241 N. Figueroa St.,
Los Angeles, CA 90012
|Antelope Valley
335‐B East Avenue K6,
Lancaster, CA 93535
|Glendale* – Closing in 2027
501 N. Glendale Avenue
Glendale, CA 91206
|Center for Community Health (Leavy)
522 S. San Pedro St.,
Los Angeles CA 90013
|Martin Luther King, Jr.
Center for Public Health
11833 South Wilmington Avenue,
Los Angeles, CA 90059
|Curtis R. Tucker
123 W. Manchester Boulevard,
Inglewood, CA 90301
|Monrovia
330 W. Maple Avenue,
Monrovia, CA 91016
|Hollywood Wilshire
5205 Melrose Avenue,
Los Angeles, CA 90038
|North Hollywood* – Reopening in 2027
5300 Tujunga Avenue,
North Hollywood, CA 91601
|Pomona
750 S. Park Avenue,
Pomona, CA 91766
|Pacoima
13300 Van Nuys Boulevard,
Pacoima, CA 91331
|Dr. Ruth Temple
3834 S. Western Avenue,
Los Angeles, CA 90062
|Whittier
7643 Painter Avenue,
Whittier, CA 90602
|Torrance
711 Del Amo Boulevard,
Torrance, CA 90502
The North Hollywood clinic is scheduled to reopen in 2027. Once it reopens, the Glendale clinic will close.
Other non-clinical services and programs will still be available at all locations except Dr. Ruth Temple Health Center.
“Public Health is facing serious funding challenges that are reducing our ability to continue all existing programs and forcing the closure of several Public Health clinics,” said Barbara Ferrer, Ph.D., M.P.H., M.Ed., Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “Fortunately, investments over the last decade have increased the availability of community health care providers offering comprehensive health services. While public health clinics offer important services and the closures are deeply upsetting, underscoring the real consequences of disinvestment in public health, clinic patients will be connected to appropriate services that meet their needs. We are working closely with community-based organizations and clinical partners to ensure a smooth transition.”
Public Health is facing significant fiscal pressures due to a $50 million reduction in federal, state and local grant and contract revenues. Funding reductions, along with increased operational costs require Public Health to consolidate and/or reduce services. Continued uncertainty regarding federal funding, which account for almost 50% of the Public Health budget, may result in additional service disruptions.
|
