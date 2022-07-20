header image

2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
Ridge Route
Public Health Expands Monkeypox Vaccination Eligibility
Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Water drop


With the arrival of an additional 9,000 JYNNEOS doses late last week and an additional 7,000 doses arriving later this week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is expanding eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine to include additional residents at higher risk of exposure.

Beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, July 20, monkeypox vaccine will be available for gay men, bisexual men, men having sex with men, and transgender persons who:

-Were diagnosed with gonorrhea or early syphilis within the past 12 months; or

-Are on HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis; or

-Attended or worked at a commercial sex venue or other venue where they had anonymous sex or sex with multiple partners (e.g., saunas, bathhouses, sex clubs, sex party) within past 21 days.

Residents who fall under these eligibility requirements can get vaccinated several ways:

-Contacting their doctor or healthcare provider to find out if they are a monkeypox vaccine provider. If they are a vaccine provider, eligible residents can request an appointment with their provider to get vaccinated. Providers that are registered to administered vaccine may also reach out to patients who are thought to be eligible to invite them to get vaccinated.

-Visiting a Public Monkeypox vaccine location with their ID and provide one of the following:

-Proof of gonorrhea or early syphilis infection in the last 12 months in the form of a lab report (the proof can be shown from your phone, including a screenshot of the result or within a patient portal; OR

-A monkeypox provider attestation form completed by your doctor; OR

-Being invited to get vaccinated after receiving a text message with their name from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Residents who meet any of the eligibility criteria can fill out a sign-up form by visiting the website and providing their name, date of birth, and eligibility information to get on a list to receive vaccine if they meet the eligibility criteria and vaccine is available. Residents can also indicate locations that are most convenient for them to get vaccinated.

Those without access to the internet or needing help with registration, can call 2-1-1 for assistance.

Public Health will continue to provide monkeypox vaccines by invitation only to the following persons identified through public health investigation, including:

-Persons confirmed by Public Health to have had high- or intermediate-risk contact with someone with monkeypox, as defined by CDC.

-Persons who attended an event or venue where there was high risk of exposure to an individual(s) with confirmed monkeypox virus through skin-to-skin or sexual contact. Public Health will work with event/venue organizers to identify persons who may have been present and at risk of exposure while at the venue.

Public Health or clinic partners will directly communicate to those identified as being close contacts to a confirmed case to provide details on how and where to access the JYNNEOS vaccine.

For more information, please visit: the website.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
State Health Leaders Request Increased Supply of Monkeypox Vaccine
To further bolster the state’s monkeypox response, state health leaders have outlined for federal partners the supply needed in California to mitigate the spread of the virus.
State Health Leaders Request Increased Supply of Monkeypox Vaccine
Infrastructure LA Unveils County Infrastructure Project Map
In an effort to help promote cross-sector collaboration, Infrastructure LA developed the Infrastructure Initiative Project Map. 
Infrastructure LA Unveils County Infrastructure Project Map
SCVEDC Releases New Talent Recruitment Resource
The SCVEDC is happy to announce the release of our newest resource to help Santa Clarita Valley businesses succeed and grow.
SCVEDC Releases New Talent Recruitment Resource
County Announces Opening of New Department For Aging Services
The Los Angeles County Aging and Disabilities Department, formerly the aging and community services branch of the now-dissolved LA County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services, celebrated becoming an official County department.
County Announces Opening of New Department For Aging Services
L.A. Public Works Close Acton Road
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works announced a road closure in Acton, with no current reopening date. 
L.A. Public Works Close Acton Road
Public Health Expands Monkeypox Vaccination Eligibility
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is expanding eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine to include additional residents at higher risk of exposure.  
Public Health Expands Monkeypox Vaccination Eligibility
Today in SCV History (July 20)
2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
Ridge Route
July 23- Aug. 27: ‘Oliver!’ Celebrates 50th Anniversary Performance in the SCV
Consider yourself at home with Lionel Bart’s classic musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, "Oliver Twist."
July 23- Aug. 27: ‘Oliver!’ Celebrates 50th Anniversary Performance in the SCV
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Omicron Variant Continues to Fuel Spread of COVID
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 12 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,327 new cases countywide and 84 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Omicron Variant Continues to Fuel Spread of COVID
LAX, DMV, United Airlines to Launch Real ID Popup Location
The California Department of Motor Vehicles, in collaboration with United Airlines and Los Angeles World Airport, has launched a first of its kind pilot program that allows California-based passengers and employees to conveniently complete their Real ID application at Los Angeles International Airport.
LAX, DMV, United Airlines to Launch Real ID Popup Location
Newhall’s Merry Graham Wins Grand Prize in 505SW Recipe Contest
Merry Graham, of Newhall, has won the Grand Prize from the 505 Southwestern 25 Years of Flavor nationwide recipe contest.
Newhall’s Merry Graham Wins Grand Prize in 505SW Recipe Contest
Vintage Chariots Flagship Store Now Open at Valencia Town Center
Vintage Chariots first flagship store is now open and located at the The Patios in Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Vintage Chariots Flagship Store Now Open at Valencia Town Center
Ken Striplin | Rating the Quality of Life in Santa Clarita
Our main goal as a city is to provide residents of Santa Clarita with the services and programs they desire.
Ken Striplin | Rating the Quality of Life in Santa Clarita
Andy Warhol Foundation Awards Grant to CalArts Visiting Faculty Matt Connolly
The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts announced their roster of Spring 2022 Grantees, California Institute of the Arts visiting faculty Matt Connolly was listed among its impressive honorees.
Andy Warhol Foundation Awards Grant to CalArts Visiting Faculty Matt Connolly
High-Speed Rail Releases Summer 2022 Construction Update
The California High-Speed Rail Authority released its Summer 2022 Construction Update on July 18 highlighting progress on the high-speed rail project.
High-Speed Rail Releases Summer 2022 Construction Update
Vince Ferry Named New Principal of Castaic High School
The William S. Hart Union High School District has named Vince Ferry as the new principal of Castaic High School.
Vince Ferry Named New Principal of Castaic High School
July 20: Cuban Night at Canyon Country Farmer’s Market
The Canyon Country Farmer's Market will celebrate Cuban Night, a free fun family event on Wednesday, July 20.
July 20: Cuban Night at Canyon Country Farmer’s Market
July 23: Let ‘Em Roll Gala Fundraising Event for the Triumph Foundation
The Let’em Roll Gala will be held Saturday July 23 at the Universal Hilton in Universal City from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tickets are still available for the fundraiser to benefit the Triumph Foundation.
July 23: Let ‘Em Roll Gala Fundraising Event for the Triumph Foundation
Today in SCV History (July 19)
1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
Triangle Films
Academy Promotes Jenny Galante VP Revenue, Business Development
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has promoted Jenny Galante to executive vice president, revenue and business development, Academy CEO Bill Kramer announced Monday.
Academy Promotes Jenny Galante VP Revenue, Business Development
Troy Allen Named New CalArts VP Facilities Development, Management
California Institute of the Arts recently announced the appointment of Troy Allen as its new vice president for Facilities Development & Management.
Troy Allen Named New CalArts VP Facilities Development, Management
Orchard Bluegrass Band Coming to Rancho Camulos
The Orchard Bluegrass Band will be performing at Rancho Camulos Sunday, July 31, at 4 p.m.
Orchard Bluegrass Band Coming to Rancho Camulos
In Final World Championships Felix Snags Medal
For one last time, Team USA fans got to see former Santa Clarita Valley resident Allyson Felix flying down a world championships track as the rest of the field struggled to catch up.
In Final World Championships Felix Snags Medal
July 19: Saugus Union School District Regular Board Meeting
The governing board of the Saugus Union School District will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, July 19, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with a closed session, followed immediately with open session at 6:40 p.m.
July 19: Saugus Union School District Regular Board Meeting
SCVNews.com
