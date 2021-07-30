Public Health Extends Water Use Warning for L.A. County Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit several Los Angeles County beaches, including beaches near Hyperion, to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.

Recent special ocean water sampling conducted by Public Health on Wednesday, July 28, determined that an additional beach area near Hyperion exceeded state standards for bacteria in water.

Note that no untreated sewage is currently being discharged into the ocean and ocean waters bacterial levels often fluctuate from day to day and can be impacted by recent rain events.

Lifeguards have been notified to post yellow advisory signs and the Public Health Beach Water Quality webpage has been updated.

Affected beach areas still exceeding state standards include:

El Segundo Beach

– Grand Avenue storm drain (Near Dockweiler Tower 60)

Dockweiler State Beach

– Ballona Creek (Near Dockweiler Tower 40)

– Culver Blvd storm drain

– Hyperion Plant outfall

– Imperial Highway storm drain (Dockweiler Tower 56)

– Westchester storm drain

– World Way extension

Additional beach areas near Hyperion include:

Topsail Street extension (Venice)

Public Health team members continue conducting door-to-door outreach to the community impacted by the plants odors and will continue this activity through tomorrow.

Other beaches under advisory also include the below beach areas. These advisories are very likely due to day-to-day fluctuations in ocean water bacteria levels. At this time, there is no reason to suspect these increases in beach water bacteria are due to the recent sewage discharge at Hyperion.

Avalon Beach at Catalina Island (50 feet east of the pier)

28th Street Extension (Manhattan Beach)

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

The following beach areas sample results identified water quality levels within State standards and yesterday’s warnings have been lifted:

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Montana Ave. storm drain at Santa Monica Beach (Santa Monica North Tower 8)

Wilshire Bl. storm drain at Santa Monica Beach (Santa Monica North Tower 12)

Temescal Canyon storm drain at Will Rogers State Beach

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure

hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. Information is also available online at Public Health’s websiteat PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

