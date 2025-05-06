Public Health Introduces Community Health Stations With Lifesaving Products

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has launched 51 Community Health Stations to provide residents with free lifesaving overdose prevention and public health supplies.

The self-serve vending machines will provide underserved communities across L.A. county with easy access to lifesaving resources.

The Community Health Stations provide the following products:

Covid 19 Self-Test Kit: One box containing two tests.

Naloxone, a life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose: One carton containing two single-use devices in blister packages and instructions for use.

Fentanyl Test Strip Kit: One FTS kit containing five individually-packaged strips and instructions for use.

External Condoms (FDA standard): One package holding five external condoms and five non-spermicidal lubricants.

Internal Condoms (FDA standard): One individually wrapped internal condom and instructions for use.

“COVID-19 self-tests, naloxone, fentanyl test strips, and condoms allow individuals to take actions that protect themselves and others in the community,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “Having free public health supplies available to residents seven days a week through the self-service Community Health Stations makes it easier to access important products that support health and save lives.”

Public Health launched 51 Community Health Stations across Los Angeles county earlier this year with plans to deploy a total of 100 stations over the next few months. The vending machines can be found in locations that are easily accessible to the public, including pharmacies, health centers, community centers and homeless shelters. To find the nearest Community Health Station, residents can use the interactive map locator at ph.lacounty.gov/CommunityHealthStation.

A short, voluntary anonymous survey will be offered via an easy-to-use touchscreen to collect basic demographic information; customers are not required to complete the survey to access free products.

The Community Health Stations were developed in partnership with Public Health’s Substance Abuse Prevention and Control Bureau and the Division of HIV and STD Programs.

For more information about this opportunity and to express interest in hosting a Community Health Station, please contact dph-kiosks@ph.lacounty.gov. To learn more about the products, access user guides, and to find a Community Health Station near you, visit ph.lacounty.gov/CommunityHealthStation/.

