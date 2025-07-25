header image

July 25
1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Suraco family
Public Health Investigating Case of Measles in L.A. County
| Friday, Jul 25, 2025
MMR Vaccine

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to get protected against measles, following the confirmation of a measles case linked to an out-of-county traveler that passed through Los Angeles International Airport while infectious.

Public Health is investigating exposure sites related to this case, identifying others who may have been exposed and taking steps to confirm if they are at risk for developing a measles infection.

The following public places were visited by the confirmed case:

July 5, at Los Angeles International (LAX) Airport. Details of the flight are under investigation.

July 5, 7:30 p.m. – July 7, 1 p.m., Hilton Los Angeles Airport, 5711 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045.

People who were at these locations during the dates and times listed above may be at risk of developing measles from 7 to 21 days after being exposed. They should confirm if they have been fully vaccinated against measles or had measles in the past.

If they have not had measles in the past and have not yet been fully vaccinated against measles, they are at risk of getting sick with measles. Unimmunized persons, those with unknown immunization status, and no known history of measles should monitor for symptoms for 21 days. Those who develop symptoms should call their healthcare provider right away – before going in.

Those who have been free of symptoms for more than 21 days after being exposed (after July 26, 2025 for those at the airport and after July 28, 2025 for those at the hotel) are no longer at risk for developing measles.

With outbreaks occurring both in the United States and internationally, Public Health emphasizes the importance of getting vaccinated before traveling as increased summer travel raises the risk of exposure and transmission. People who are not immune are strongly encouraged to receive the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine to help prevent further spread.

“Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can linger in the air and on surfaces, making it easy to spread, particularly among people who are not already protected from it,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “A person can spread the illness to others before they have symptoms, and it can take seven to twenty-one days for symptoms to show up after exposure. Measles can lead to severe disease in young children and vulnerable adults. The best way to protect yourself and your family from infection is with the highly effective measles vaccine.”

Public Health encourages all residents to:

Review their immunization and medical records to determine if they are protected against measles, especially before international travel or domestic travel in areas experiencing measles outbreaks. People who have not had measles infection or received the measles immunization previously are not protected from the measles virus and should talk with a health care provider about receiving the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) immunization.

Contact and notify their health care provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure if they are pregnant, an infant, have a weakened immune system and/or are unimmunized.

If symptoms develop, stay at home, and avoid school, work and any large gatherings. Call a healthcare provider immediately. Do not enter a health care facility before calling them and making them aware of your measles exposure and symptoms. Public Health can assist health care providers in appropriately diagnosing and managing your care.

Measles spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs, or sneezes. The virus can stay in the air and on surfaces for many hours, even after the infected person has left. The infected person can spread the disease up to four days before a measles rash appears and up to four days after the rash appears. If other people breathe the contaminated air or touch the infected surface, then touch their eyes, noses, or mouths, they can become infected.

Common symptoms for measles include:

High fever (higher than 101° F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The “measles rash” typically starts on the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

Measles can be prevented with a measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine (MMR or MMRV). The MMR vaccine protects against three diseases: measles, mumps and rubella. The MMRV vaccine protects against four diseases: measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (chickenpox). They are administered in two doses and are highly effective: two doses are 97% effective against measles and one dose is 93% effective. The spread of measles can be prevented if 2-dose coverage of vaccine remains at 95% or above in the community. For more information on measles, visit: ph.lacounty.gov/measles.

Most health insurances cover the cost of the MMR and MMRV vaccine. Insured persons should check with their doctor or local pharmacy to see what vaccines are offered. Uninsured or underinsured children and adults can access free or low-cost vaccines at clinics enrolled in the Vaccines for Children (VFC) and Vaccines for Adults (VFA) program. For a list of clinics that offer free or low-cost immunizations for persons who are uninsured or underinsured, call 2-1-1 or visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/ip/clinics.htm.

In the United States, as of July 22 a total of 1,319 measles cases have been reported this year.

Most of these cases are linked to an ongoing measles outbreak in Texas, New Mexico, Kansas and Oklahoma.

The majority of cases are unvaccinated or have unknown vaccination status.

Twelve percent of these cases required hospitalization for management of measles complications or isolation and three have tragically died from measles-related complications.

The last case of measles in a Los Angeles County resident was reported in June.
SCOPE Loses Appeal for New Hearing on Canyon Country Project

The Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment lost an appeal on the 492-home Spring Canyon project in Canyon Country. The appeal sought a new Regional Planning Commission hearing. It was unanimously denied by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 22.
FULL STORY...

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to get protected against measles, following the confirmation of a measles case linked to an out-of-county traveler that passed through Los Angeles International Airport while infectious.
FULL STORY...

Thursday, Jul 24, 2025
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed the first mosquito samples to test positive for West Nile virus in Los Angeles County this year.
FULL STORY...

Thursday, Jul 24, 2025
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on July 129, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider Creating a County Ordinance Prohibiting Law Enforcement Officers from Concealing their Identities in Los Angeles County Unincorporated Areas.
FULL STORY...

Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
 California Attorney General Rob Bonta held a press conference announcing that the California Department of Justice has filed a motion in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeking to place Los Angeles County’s juvenile halls under a court-appointed receivership.
FULL STORY...
SCOPE Loses Appeal for New Hearing on Canyon Country Project
The Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment lost an appeal on the 492-home Spring Canyon project in Canyon Country. The appeal sought a new Regional Planning Commission hearing. It was unanimously denied by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 22.
Valencia Student Competes in Rubato International Piano Competition
The Rubato International Piano Competition has announced the semifinalists selected to compete in its 2025 event, to be held Aug. 12–16 at the Oxford Performing Arts Center in Oxford, Ala. Celine Chen, of Valencia, will compete in the Classical Category for ages 19-27.
Legacy: The Development of Valencia with Newhall Land CEO Tom Lee
This edition of Leagcy: Santa Clarita's Living History, features Thomas L. Lee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Newhall Land and Farming Company. He is interviewed in 2002 about the development of the master-planned community of Valencia by Leon Worden, of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society.
California State Parks is Rolling Out Reservation Upgrades
California State Parks is rolling out reservation upgrades to make it easier for visitors to find their perfect campsite.
Public Health Investigating Case of Measles in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to get protected against measles, following the confirmation of a measles case linked to an out-of-county traveler that passed through Los Angeles International Airport while infectious.
CalArts Summer Tours
Are you interested in attending California Institute of the Arts? Small group tours of the CalArts campus are available for prospective students and their immediate family. Tours depart from the main lobby, are led by current CalArts students, and last approximately 75-90 minutes. Tour openings are still available in August.
SCV 40 Under Forty Nominations Now Open
SCV 40 Under Forty is an annual leadership awards program in the Santa Clarita Valley. It is produced by JCI Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Magazine.
Food Waste/Organics Recycling in Santa Clarita
In the city of Santa Clarita, food waste should now be recycled. Place food waste in a plastic bag and place the bag inside your green organics recycling cart alongside loose green waste or yard waste.
Volunteer at Hart Park Barnyard
Love animals and the outdoors? You can help maintain a special part of William S. Hart Park by joining as a barnyard volunteer and caring for chickens, ducks, geese, horses, donkeys, rabbits, turkeys and more.
1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Gunsmoke BBQ in Santa Paula Announces August Events
Gunsmoke BBQ & Beer in Santa Paula has announced the next installment of its summer event series, plus the debut of the “Uncork & Unwind” ticketed dinner event, a special tasting menu with wine pairings from featured California vintners.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Nab Two in Theft of Nike Merchandise
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a theft in progress at approximately 9:30 p.m., Saturday, July 19 at a sporting goods store located on the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Santa Clarita.
Hart District Announces Leadership Appointments
The William S. Hart Union School District has announced the appointment of a new Principal, two Assistant Principals and a Director of Communications and Community Engagement.
Aug. 7: SCV BandsCast Presents Vickie Sanches, Mojo Filter Blues at the MAIN
The Santa Clarita Valley BandsCast will present Mojo Filter Blues and Vickie Sanches, 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 7 at the MAIN.
Santa Clarita Public Library Reaches Summer Reading Goal of 35,000 Days Read
The Santa Clarita Public Library has announced that it has reached its Summer Reading Program goal of 35,000 days of reading.
Laurene Weste | Welcome Home, Hart Park
Earlier this month, thousands of community members braved the heat and celebrated our nation’s freedom during the 93rd annual SCV Fourth of July Parade.
Application Period Extended for City’s Planning Commissioner Position
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the city’s Planning Commission.
Aug. 16: Youth, Family Festival at Canyon Country Community Center
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo in partnership with Strength United will host an Youth & Family Festival, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16 at Canyon Country Community Center.
July 26-Aug. 30: Canyon Theatre Guild Presents ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’
The Canyon Theatre Guild's opening performance of the Broadway musical classic, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella," will be 8 p.m. Saturday, July 26.
West Nile Virus-Positive Mosquitoes Confirmed in Los Angeles County
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed the first mosquito samples to test positive for West Nile virus in Los Angeles County this year.
July 29: Supervisors to Consider Prohibiting Law Enforcement Concealing Identity
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on July 129, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider Creating a County Ordinance Prohibiting Law Enforcement Officers from Concealing their Identities in Los Angeles County Unincorporated Areas.
‘Allure’ Art Exhibit at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the exhibition, "Allure" by artist Frank Rock, is on view through Monday, Sept. 22, located at The MAIN.
Orbach Moving On, Commits to North Park University
College of the Canyons sophomore Raz Orbach has committed to the men's basketball program at North Park University, where he will be continuing his academic and athletic journey.
Canyons Ranked No. 16 in WBCA Top 25 Honor Roll
College of the Canyons women's basketball has earned a No. 16 national ranking in the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll for two-year schools.
