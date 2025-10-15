header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 15
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
Public Health Investigating First Case of Locally Acquired Dengue for the 2025 Mosquito Season
| Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating the first case of locally acquired dengue for the 2025 mosquito season in a resident of the San Gabriel Valley.

The person reported no history of travel to areas where dengue is endemic. The individual developed symptoms in late September and is recovering. While the potential risk for widespread dengue virus transmission in Los Angeles County remains low, this case highlights the presence of infected mosquitoes locally and underscores the importance of preventive measures to control the spread of this virus.

Public Health’s first confirmed case of locally acquired dengue was reported Sept. 9, 2024. During the 2024 mosquito season, L.A. County saw an emergence of locally acquired dengue, reporting a total of 14 cases, which is extremely rare for a region where the virus had not previously been transmitted by mosquitoes.

Dengue is transmitted primarily through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes. It can take 5-7 days for a person to develop symptoms after being bitten by a mosquito infected with dengue. Persons infected with dengue may have flu-like symptoms including high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash, and mild bleeding. Severe dengue can result in shock, severe bleeding and severe organ impairment which require immediate medical attention. Residents who have symptoms of dengue should see their healthcare provider. A blood test is the only way to confirm dengue infection.

“Dengue is preventable, and community action is our strongest defense. Preventing mosquito bites and mosquito breeding is the best way stop local transmission of dengue,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. People should follow these simple steps to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes and risk for mosquito bites: 1) Use insect repellent on you and your family; 2) Remove items that hold standing water around your home where mosquitoes can lay eggs and breed; and 3) Use, install, or repair window and door screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.”

Public Health urges healthcare providers to consider dengue in patients with acute febrile illness and test for and report suspect cases of mosquito-borne diseases. Providers should also routinely discuss mosquito bite prevention with patients and travelers.

Public Health is working closely with the San Gabriel Mosquito and Vector Control District on enhanced surveillance, response measures and active engagement with the community. The SGVMVCD is trapping and monitoring mosquitoes and taking steps to reduce their population to reduce further spread in the neighborhood.

“In response to emerging disease risk, the District rapidly launched enhanced mosquito control operations across the community,” said SGVMVCD District Manager Jason Farned. “Teams are actively conducting surveillance, eliminating breeding sources, and engaging residents to reduce the risk of further transmission. We encourage residents to take simple preventive steps at home, like tipping out standing water and using mosquito repellent.”

Everyone in LA County can take proactive steps to reduce mosquito breeding, avoid mosquito bites, and prevent the ongoing local transmission of dengue. This includes:

-Wearing Mosquito Repellent: Mosquito repellents can keep mosquitoes prevent mosquito bites. EPA-registered repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, 2-undecanone, and oil of lemon eucalyptus are the longest lasting and most effective. They are available as sprays, wipes, and lotions. Consider wearing long-sleeved clothes and pants when outside.

-Keeping mosquitoes out their homes: Make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes. Repair or replace screens with tears or holes.

-Preventing mosquito breeding: Eliminate standing water where mosquitoes can lay eggs.

*Clear standing water in flowerpots, saucers, birdbaths and other outdoor containers. Empty items that hold water inside and outside your home once a week. Mosquito eggs only need a thimbleful of water to hatch.

*Cover water storage containers such as buckets and rain barrels. For containers with no lid, use wire mesh with holes smaller than an adult mosquito.

*Clean and maintain swimming pools, spas and drain water from pool covers.

*Throw away old items in your patio or yard that can hold water, e.g., old car tires and children’s toys.

*Call 2-1-1 or your local vector control agency to report persistent problems to your mosquito control district

About Dengue

Dengue is a disease caused by a virus that spreads through the bite of an infected mosquito. Dengue is common in tropical and subtropical regions such as the Caribbean (including Puerto Rico), Central and South America, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific islands. Because the types of mosquitoes that spread dengue are common throughout many areas of the United States, local spread of dengue can occur. However, dengue is not commonly spread by mosquitoes in LA County. Most cases in LA County have been identified among those who have traveled to areas where dengue commonly occurs.

Symptoms of dengue typically last two to seven days. Most people will recover after about a week. About one in twenty people with dengue can develop severe disease which can be life threatening.

The most common symptoms of dengue are fever and one or more of the following:

-Eye pain

-Headache

-Muscle, bone or joint pain

-Nausea or vomiting

-Rash

There are no specific medicines to treat dengue. There are supportive medicines to help with fever and pain. There is a vaccine for dengue, but it is NOT approved for use in U.S. travelers who are visiting but not living in an area where dengue is common.

For more information, visit: ph.lacounty.gov/dengue

For questions or to find a nearby clinic or doctor, call the Public Health InfoLine at 1-833-540-0473, open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Assemblywoman Schiavo Secures Funds for New Emergency Responder Mobile Command Unit, to be Unveiled at Santa Clarita State of the City

Assemblywoman Schiavo Secures Funds for New Emergency Responder Mobile Command Unit, to be Unveiled at Santa Clarita State of the City
Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025
 Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo will join city officials, fire and law enforcement at Santa Clarita’s State of the city event to unveil the city’s new Mobile Command Unit.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Investigating First Case of Locally Acquired Dengue for the 2025 Mosquito Season

Public Health Investigating First Case of Locally Acquired Dengue for the 2025 Mosquito Season
Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating the first case of locally acquired dengue for the 2025 mosquito season in a resident of the San Gabriel Valley.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Health Recommends People Avoid Beaches

L.A. County Health Recommends People Avoid Beaches
Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory: This advisory is for all Los Angeles County Beaches and is in effect Until Saturday, Oct. 18, at 5 a.m.
FULL STORY...

County Delivers More Than $31M in Relief to Wildfire-Affected Households

County Delivers More Than $31M in Relief to Wildfire-Affected Households
Tuesday, Oct 14, 2025
The LA County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs provided more than $31.7 million in emergency financial relief to 3,425 of the most severely impacted households through the LA County Household Relief Grant.
FULL STORY...

2025 Homeless Count Finalized

2025 Homeless Count Finalized
Tuesday, Oct 14, 2025
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has finalized its 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count results for the Los Angeles Continuum of Care and the City of Los Angeles.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Assemblywoman Schiavo Secures Funds for New Emergency Responder Mobile Command Unit, to be Unveiled at Santa Clarita State of the City
 Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo will join city officials, fire and law enforcement at Santa Clarita’s State of the city event to unveil the city’s new Mobile Command Unit.
Assemblywoman Schiavo Secures Funds for New Emergency Responder Mobile Command Unit, to be Unveiled at Santa Clarita State of the City
Stevenson Ranch’s Ta’leighah Saulter Earns Bronze Finalist Honors at USTA National Level 2 Tournament in Sacramento
Stevenson Ranch tennis standout Ta’leighah Saulter earned national recognition this month after an impressive performance at the USTA National Level 2 Tournament in Sacramento, where she finished as a finalist for the bronze medal.
Stevenson Ranch’s Ta’leighah Saulter Earns Bronze Finalist Honors at USTA National Level 2 Tournament in Sacramento
Public Health Investigating First Case of Locally Acquired Dengue for the 2025 Mosquito Season
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating the first case of locally acquired dengue for the 2025 mosquito season in a resident of the San Gabriel Valley.
Public Health Investigating First Case of Locally Acquired Dengue for the 2025 Mosquito Season
Dr. Christina Ghaly: From the Director’s Desk October 2025
I want to speak to you directly today, not just as the leader of LA Health Services, but as someone who deeply believes in the power of public healthcare services and the people who make it possible. 
Dr. Christina Ghaly: From the Director’s Desk October 2025
Nov. 8: 10 by 10 Variety Show is Back at The MAIN Theatre for One Night Only
10 by 10 is back for one night only. Join in on the fun for this variety show in Old Town Newhall featuring music, comedy, storytelling, magic, dance and more. 
Nov. 8: 10 by 10 Variety Show is Back at The MAIN Theatre for One Night Only
2025 Volume of the CSUN Student Research Journal Showcases Science for All
For the past 29 years, professor emeritus Dr. Steven Oppenheimer at California State University, Northridge’s Department of Biology has carried on his goal of getting younger students involved in the sciences. 
2025 Volume of the CSUN Student Research Journal Showcases Science for All
SCV Food Pantry Urges Community Support Amid Potential Funding Cuts
The SCV Food Pantry is calling on the Santa Clarita Valley community for urgent support following notice from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services that the ongoing federal government shutdown may soon impact CalFresh benefits, which thousands of local residents rely on for food assistance.
SCV Food Pantry Urges Community Support Amid Potential Funding Cuts
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, PathPoint Celebrate Four Project SEARCH Interns
Every August at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, they prepare for a day filled with both excitement and emotion: the graduation of their PathPoint interns.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, PathPoint Celebrate Four Project SEARCH Interns
Oct. 29: Boys & Girls Club Celebrates Renovations at Dierckman Clubhouse
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will celebrate the completion of major renovations at its Thomas E. Dierckman Clubhouse in Canyon Country with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. 
Oct. 29: Boys & Girls Club Celebrates Renovations at Dierckman Clubhouse
Oct. 25: CSUN Professor, Band Masanga Marimba Perform at Fundraiser
Ric Alviso, a professor in California State University Northridge’s Department of Music, will be performing at the Harvest Moon Gathering, a fundraising festival for the Painted Turtle Camp, alongside his band, Masanga Marimba, on Saturday, Oct. 25 in Lake Hughes.
Oct. 25: CSUN Professor, Band Masanga Marimba Perform at Fundraiser
Oct. 26: Bark For Life Halloween Fundraiser
The American Cancer Society Santa Clarita Valley Unit will hold the Bark For Life Halloween Fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Oct. 26: Bark For Life Halloween Fundraiser
Schiavo Has 11 Bills Signed Into Law by Newsom
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced that all of her 11 bills passed out of the California Legislature and sent to Governor Gavin Newsom this year have been signed into law
Schiavo Has 11 Bills Signed Into Law by Newsom
L.A. County Health Recommends People Avoid Beaches
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory: This advisory is for all Los Angeles County Beaches and is in effect Until Saturday, Oct. 18, at 5 a.m.
L.A. County Health Recommends People Avoid Beaches
Valladares’ Bill Increases Penalties for State of Emergency Crimes
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R–Santa Clarita) announced that her legislation, Senate Bill 571, has been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Valladares’ Bill Increases Penalties for State of Emergency Crimes
Today in SCV History (Oct. 15)
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
Oct. 25: Project Linus Make a Blanket Day at COC East Gym
Project Linus is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children impacted by medical conditions by making custom blankets which are dropped off in bulk to children in need.
Oct. 25: Project Linus Make a Blanket Day at COC East Gym
Governor Signs Sexually Violent Predator Placement Reform Bill into Law
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced that Senate Bill 380, legislation that she strongly advocated for in the legislature, has been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom and takes effect immediately.
Governor Signs Sexually Violent Predator Placement Reform Bill into Law
County Delivers More Than $31M in Relief to Wildfire-Affected Households
The LA County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs provided more than $31.7 million in emergency financial relief to 3,425 of the most severely impacted households through the LA County Household Relief Grant.
County Delivers More Than $31M in Relief to Wildfire-Affected Households
2025 Homeless Count Finalized
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has finalized its 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count results for the Los Angeles Continuum of Care and the City of Los Angeles.
2025 Homeless Count Finalized
Canyons Loses Late to No. 9 Fullerton in 20-10 Thriller
College of the Canyons football tied the game at 10-10 in the fourth quarter in front of a boisterous homecoming crowd but was unable to hold on in a 20-10 loss to No. 9 Fullerton College on Thursday, Oct. 9. 
Canyons Loses Late to No. 9 Fullerton in 20-10 Thriller
Canyons Cross Country Gets SoCal Preview at Bautista Open
College of the Canyons cross country saw both its teams perform well at the Manny Bautista College Open held at Naval Training Center Park in San Diego on Friday, Oct. 10.
Canyons Cross Country Gets SoCal Preview at Bautista Open
Today in SCV History (Oct. 14)
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
Bob Walk
LASD Investigates Valencia Death of Mitt Romney’s Sister-in-Law
On Friday, Oct. 10, at approximately 9 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Investigators responded to the 24000 block of Town Center Drive in the city of Santa Clarita regarding a death investigation of a female adult identified as 64-year-old Carrie Elizabeth Romney of Valencia.
LASD Investigates Valencia Death of Mitt Romney’s Sister-in-Law
SCVNews.com