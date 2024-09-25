Health Officials Probing Nearby Case of Dengue Fever

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a new case of locally acquired dengue in a resident of Panorama City.

The person had no history of travel to areas where dengue is endemic. This case of local transmission is not related to the cluster of cases Public Health reported on Sept. 18, 2024

With this additional case, Public Health has now reported four cases of locally acquired Dengue in 2024. These cases of local transmission are extremely rare in LA County and residents are urged to take proactive steps to prevent mosquito breeding and mosquito bites. These include:

-Wearing Mosquito Repellent: Mosquito repellents can keep mosquitoes prevent mosquito bites. EPA-registered repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, 2-undecanone, and oil of lemon eucalyptus are the longest lasting and most effective. They are available as sprays, wipes, and lotions. Consider wearing long-sleeved clothes and pants when outside.

-Keeping mosquitoes out their homes: Make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes. Repair or replace screens with tears or holes.

-Preventing mosquito breeding: Eliminate standing water where mosquitoes can lay eggs.

-Clear standing water in flowerpots, saucers, birdbaths and other outdoor containers. Empty items that hold water inside and outside your home once a week. Mosquito eggs only need a thimbleful of water to hatch.

-Cover water storage containers such as buckets and rain barrels. For containers with no lid, use wire mesh with holes smaller than an adult mosquito.

-Clean and maintain swimming pools, spas and drain water from pool covers.

-Throw away old items in your patio or yard that can hold water, e.g., old car tires and children’s toys.

-Call 2-1-1 or visit socalmosquito.org to report persistent problems to your mosquito control district

“We are seeing the local transmission of dengue, which is unprecedented in Los Angeles County. Preventing mosquito bites and mosquito breeding is the best way stop the ongoing local transmission of dengue,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “Using insect repellent to prevent mosquito bites, eliminating items that hold standing water around your home where mosquitoes can breed, and using or fixing screens on your doors and windows to keep mosquitoes out of the home are simple steps everyone can take to significantly reduce the risk of mosquito-borne disease for both you and your neighbors.”

Public Health is working with the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District on enhanced surveillance and active engagement with the community. Public Health outreach teams are visiting residents in the neighborhood where this case was identified to provide information on dengue and encourage residents to take protective measures against mosquitoes. The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has increased mosquito trapping for identification and testing and abatement operations to reduce the risk of additional spread in the affected neighborhood.

“The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has responded swiftly to perform mosquito control and enhance surveillance efforts in the area,” said District Manager Susanne Kluh. “The District will continue its surveillance and control efforts, including additional property inspections, as well as backpack and truck-mounted mosquito treatments to reduce adult mosquito populations and mosquito breeding sources. All residents are advised to wear EPA-registered insect repellent to prevent mosquito bites when spending time outdoors.”

Dengue is spread through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito. Although Aedes mosquitoes are common in LA County, almost all previously reported dengue cases in LA County have been associated with travel to a country where dengue is commonly spread.

Persons infected with dengue may have flu-like symptoms including high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash, and mild bleeding. Severe dengue can result in shock, severe bleeding and severe organ impairment which require immediate medical attention.

Because symptoms of dengue may mimic other viruses, Public Health continues to encourage healthcare providers to be vigilant for dengue fever in patients with acute febrile illness and test for and report suspect cases of mosquito-borne diseases. Providers should also routinely discuss mosquito bite prevention with patients and travelers.

Public Health’s first confirmed case of locally acquired dengue was reported September 9, 2024. Cases of locally acquired dengue were previously confirmed by Long Beach and Pasadena in fall 2023.

About Dengue

Dengue is a disease caused by a virus that spreads through the bite of an infected mosquito. Dengue is common in tropical and subtropical regions such as the Caribbean (including Puerto Rico), Central and South America, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific islands. Because the types of mosquitoes that spread dengue are common throughout many areas of the United States, local spread of dengue can occur. However, dengue is not commonly spread by mosquitoes in LA County. Most cases in LA County have been identified among those who have traveled to areas where dengue commonly occurs.

Symptoms of dengue typically last two to seven days. Most people will recover after about a week. About one in twenty people with dengue can develop severe disease which can be life threatening.

The most common symptoms of dengue are fever and one or more of the following:

-Eye pain

-Headache

-Muscle, bone or joint pain

-Nausea or vomiting

-Rash

There are no specific medicines to treat dengue. There are supportive medicines to help with fever and pain. There is a vaccine for dengue, but it is NOT approved for use in U.S. travelers who are visiting but not living in an area where dengue is common.

For more information, visit: publichealth.lacounty.gov/acd/ VectorDengue.htm

For questions or to find a nearby clinic or doctor, call the Public Health InfoLine at 1-833-540-0473, open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...