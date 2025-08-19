header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 18
1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Hart High
Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Watch for SCV
| Monday, Aug 18, 2025
Extreme Heat Watch and warning

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced an Extreme Heat Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Santa Clarita Valley and Southern California.

There will be a high likelihood that this Extreme Heat Watch will upgrade to an Extreme Heat Warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas:

Santa Clarita Valley: Wednesday, Aug. 20 through Saturday, Aug. 23

Antelope Valley: Wednesday, Aug. 20 through Saturday, Aug. 23

Western Antelope Valley: Wednesday, Aug. 20 through Saturday, Aug. 23

Eastern Antelope Valley: Wednesday, Aug. 20 through Saturday, Aug. 23

Western San Gabriel Mountains/Hwy 14 Corridor: Wednesday, Aug. 20 through Saturday, Aug. 23

Northwest LA County Mountains: Wednesday, Aug. 20 through Saturday, Aug. 23

East San Gabriel Mountains: Wednesday, Aug. 20 through Saturday, Aug. 23

Western San Fernando Valley: Wednesday, Aug. 20 through Saturday, Aug. 23

Eastern San Fernando Valley: Wednesday, Aug. 20 through Saturday, Aug. 23

Santa Susana Mountains: Wednesday, Aug. 20 through Saturday, Aug. 23

Western Santa Monica Mountains: Wednesday, Aug. 20 through Saturday, Aug. 23

San Gabriel Valley: Wednesday, Aug. 20 through Saturday, Aug. 23

Calabasas/Agoura Hills: Wednesday, Aug. 20 through Saturday, Aug. 23

Los Angeles Inland Coast: Thursday, Aug. 21 through Friday, Aug. 22

East Santa Monica Mountains: Thursday, Aug. 21 through Friday, Aug. 22

To check the risk of heat-related impacts for your specific city, go to the National Weather Service’s HeatRisk website and click on Location Search and enter your city or use the zoom (+) button in the top left corner to see nearby cities more clearly. For actions to take based on your city’s HeatRisk category, read the NWS’ Understand HeatRisk guide.

The NWS HeatRisk takes into consideration:

How unusual the heat is for the time of the year

The duration of the heat including both daytime and nighttime temperatures.

If those temperatures pose an elevated risk of heat-related impacts based on data from the Center for Disease Control.

Public Health reminds everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, pregnant people, outdoor workers, athletes and those with a chronic medical condition who are more at risk for negative health impacts from extreme heat. Public Health recommends the following actions be taken on days with high temperatures:

Stay Hydrated:Drink plenty of water to keep hydrated throughout the day. Your body loses water more rapidly through sweating to cool itself down. Drinking enough water helps you replenish the lost water and maintain proper bodily functions, prevent dehydration and reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Think ahead, Plan and Protect:If you need to go outside, avoid going out during the hottest hours. Wear sunscreen, lightweight and light-colored clothes and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

Car Safety:Cars get very hot inside, even with the windows ‘cracked’ or open. Never leave children or pets in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone in a car.

Recognize Heat Illness:Be aware of the symptoms of heat-related illness like heat exhaustion and heat stroke and know what to do to care for them. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103°F or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

Check on People More At-Risk:Regularly check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant people, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes.

Prepare for Power Outages:Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.

“Although it’s crucial that we take care of ourselves, it’s equally important that we extend our hand to those in need. We must look out for those who are more likely to get ill due to the heat, including the elderly, unwell, pregnant women, children and those living alone. Hot days aren’t just uncomfortable, they can be dangerous,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “However, if we make sure to stay hydrated and keep cool, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones, friends and neighbors. If you have an elderly or unwell family member or neighbor, check on them regularly to ensure they are safe and well.”

County and city partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers, splash pads and community pools. To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

Los Angeles county residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 L.A. county services can also be accessed by visiting 211la.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Watch for SCV
Monday, Aug 18, 2025
Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Watch for SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced an Extreme Heat Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Santa Clarita Valley and Southern California.
FULL STORY...
Tejon Ranch Announces Fall Events
Monday, Aug 18, 2025
Tejon Ranch Announces Fall Events
From bird-filled wetlands to golden hillsides, starlit skies and color-changing black oaks, the coming months are packed with ways to explore Tejon Ranch. Tejon Ranch Conservatory has planned a variety of hikes and outings for all ages and skill levels, there's something for everyone, perfect for discovering wildlife, taking in the scenery, recharging your batteries and learning more about this unique landscape.
FULL STORY...
Aug. 18-23: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
Monday, Aug 18, 2025
Aug. 18-23: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 18 to Saturday, Aug. 23.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Watch for SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced an Extreme Heat Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Santa Clarita Valley and Southern California.
Public Health Issues Extreme Heat Watch for SCV
Tejon Ranch Announces Fall Events
From bird-filled wetlands to golden hillsides, starlit skies and color-changing black oaks, the coming months are packed with ways to explore Tejon Ranch. Tejon Ranch Conservatory has planned a variety of hikes and outings for all ages and skill levels, there's something for everyone, perfect for discovering wildlife, taking in the scenery, recharging your batteries and learning more about this unique landscape.
Tejon Ranch Announces Fall Events
HelloFresh to Pay $7.5 Million in Consumer Protection Lawsuit
HelloFresh, the world’s largest meal kit delivery company, has been ordered by the court to pay $7.5 million to settle a civil lawsuit alleging the company violated California’s Automatic Renewal Law by deceptively enrolling consumers into auto-renewing subscription plans without proper disclosure or consent.
HelloFresh to Pay $7.5 Million in Consumer Protection Lawsuit
Aug. 23: Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center Movie Night, Picnic
The Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center invites the public to a movie night and family picnic under the stars on Saturday, Aug. 23, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Aug. 23: Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center Movie Night, Picnic
Aug. 20: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Aug. 20 beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Aug. 20: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
Aug. 19: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Aug. 19 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 19: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
Aug. 18-23: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 18 to Saturday, Aug. 23.
Aug. 18-23: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
Ken Striplin | Your Fall Passport to Classes, Parks, Adventures
As the school year begins, fall in Santa Clarita brings the perfect opportunity to explore something new, reconnect with your community and try new activities.
Ken Striplin | Your Fall Passport to Classes, Parks, Adventures
Child & Family Center, Elks Lodge Donate 300 Backpacks
Back-to-school season was brighter for 300 local students this year as Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 and the Child & Family Center donated backpacks filled with essential school supplies.
Child & Family Center, Elks Lodge Donate 300 Backpacks
County Receives $5.1 Million to Advance Living Shoreline Projects
Projects to restore and protect Dockweiler, Zuma and Redondo beaches for future generations are moving ahead, thanks to $5.1 million in Measure A funds.
County Receives $5.1 Million to Advance Living Shoreline Projects
TMU Men’s Soccer Adds Akasaka for 2025 Season
Hidenori Akasaka has signed with The Master's University men's soccer team for the 2025 season.
TMU Men’s Soccer Adds Akasaka for 2025 Season
Today in SCV History (Aug. 18)
1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Hart High
Today in SCV History (Aug. 17)
1925 - Newhall School Board announces meeting to determine fate of 3rd consecutive Newhall School at Lyons & Kansas Street (it was cut up and turned into homes) [story]
Newhall School
Today in SCV History (Aug. 16)
1956 - Battle of Palmdale rages over the skies of Santa Clarita [story]
Battle of Palmdale
Oct. 5: Wanted: Wild West Gala Will Benefit the Titania K9 Fund
The ninth annual fundraiser for the Titania K9 Fund to benefit the Amerman Family Foundation Dog Therapy Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles will be held Sunday, Oct. 5, 1-4 p.m. at Sand Canyon Country Club.
Oct. 5: Wanted: Wild West Gala Will Benefit the Titania K9 Fund
Sept. 8: Fifth Annual SCV Sheriff’s Foundation Golf Tournament
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation will host its Fifth Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser at the Sand Canyon Country Club on Monday, Sept. 8.
Sept. 8: Fifth Annual SCV Sheriff’s Foundation Golf Tournament
Val Verde Park Will Host Movie, Concert
One of the favorite summer traditions of Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation returns to Val Verde Park this August, a free family-friendly movie and free concert.
Val Verde Park Will Host Movie, Concert
Aug. 18: Closure of David March Park for Upgrades, New Amenities
David March Park will close starting Monday, Aug. 18, to complete planned upgrades and the addition of new amenities for the community.
Aug. 18: Closure of David March Park for Upgrades, New Amenities
Aug. 22: City Cinema Presents ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ at The Centre
The city of Santa Clarita City Cinema will present 'How to Lose a Gy in 10 Days' on Friday, Aug. 22 at The Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
Aug. 22: City Cinema Presents ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ at The Centre
Aug. 24: L and D Wellness Thrive Together, Nonprofit Launch, Fundraiser
Join the official launch and fundraiser for nonprofit L and D Wellness Thrive Together, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24 at the Oaks Club at Valencia.
Aug. 24: L and D Wellness Thrive Together, Nonprofit Launch, Fundraiser
Sept. 13-14: National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene’s ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ in Yiddish
The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene’s "Fiddler on the Roof" in Yiddish with English suptertitles will be performed at the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of California State University, Northridge, Sept. 13-14.
Sept. 13-14: National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene’s ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ in Yiddish
Aug. 22-31: ‘Secret Sanity’ by The Big Sandwich Theatre Company at The MAIN
"Secret Sanity," a theatrical production by The Big Sandwich Theatre Company will run weekends beginning 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22-31 at The MAIN.
Aug. 22-31: ‘Secret Sanity’ by The Big Sandwich Theatre Company at The MAIN
Canyons Athletics ‘All-Sports’ Season Pass On Sale Now
College of the Canyons student-athletes and coaches have been hard at work on the field, in the gym, on the track, in the pool, on the course and in the weight room, preparing for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.
Canyons Athletics ‘All-Sports’ Season Pass On Sale Now
SCVNews.com