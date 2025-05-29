header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 29
1987 - Director John Landis acquitted of charges in deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors on Valencia set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
John Landis and Harland Braun
Public Health Issues Heat Advisory for SCV
| Thursday, May 29, 2025
heat-advisory

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas:

Santa Clarita Valley: Friday, May 30

West San Fernando Valley: Friday, May 30

East San Fernando Valley: Friday, May 30

To check the risk of heat-related impacts for your specific city, go to the National Weather Service’s HeatRisk website and click on Location Search and enter your city or use the zoom (+) button in the top left corner to see nearby cities more clearly. For actions to take based on your city’s HeatRisk category, read the NWS’ Understand HeatRisk guide

The NWS HeatRisk takes into consideration:

How unusual the heat is for the time of the year.

The duration of the heat including both daytime and nighttime temperatures.

If those temperatures pose an elevated risk of heat-related impacts based on data from the Center for Disease Control.

Public Health reminds everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, pregnant people, outdoor workers, athletes, and those with a chronic medical condition who are more at risk for negative health impacts from extreme heat. Public Health recommends the following actions be taken on days with high temperatures:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to keep hydrated throughout the day. Your body loses water more rapidly through sweating to cool itself down. Drinking enough water helps you replenish the lost water and maintain proper bodily functions, prevent dehydration, and reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Think ahead, Plan, and Protect: If you need to go outside, avoid going out during the hottest hours. Wear sunscreen, lightweight and light-colored clothes and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

Car Safety: Cars get very hot inside, even with the windows ‘cracked’ or open. Never leave children or pets in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone in a car.

Recognize Heat Illness: Be aware of the symptoms of heat-related illness like heat exhaustion and heat stroke and know what to do to care for them. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103°F or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

Check on People More At-Risk: Regularly check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant people, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes.

Prepare for Power Outages: Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.

“Although it’s crucial that we take care of ourselves, it’s equally important that we extend our hand to those in need. We must look out for those who are more likely to get ill due to the heat, including the elderly, unwell, pregnant women, children, and those living alone. Hot days aren’t just uncomfortable — they can be dangerous,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “However, if we make sure to stay hydrated and keep cool, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones, friends and neighbors. If you have an elderly or unwell family member or neighbor, check on them regularly to ensure they are safe and well.” 

County and city partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers, splash pads, and community pools. To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 LA County services can also be accessed by visiting 211la.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Deadline June 23: Santa Clarita Arts Seeks Entries for ‘In Orbit’
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Deadline June 23: Santa Clarita Arts Seeks Entries for ‘In Orbit’
The city of Santa Clarita invites artists to submit artwork for consideration for the upcoming juried art exhibit, “In Orbit” which will be on view from July 7– Oct. 1, at the Newhall Community Center.
FULL STORY...
Gibbon Conservation Center Welcomes New Baby Girl
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Gibbon Conservation Center Welcomes New Baby Girl
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus has announced a critically endangered Northern white-cheeked female gibbon was born on Thursday, May 8, to parents Canter and Lucia. The female gibbon baby, who is yet to be named, is the couple's second offspring.
FULL STORY...
County Files Preliminary Injunction Motion in Landfill Lawsuit
Thursday, May 29, 2025
County Files Preliminary Injunction Motion in Landfill Lawsuit
Los Angeles County filed a Motion for Preliminary Injunction on Thursday, May 29, in its ongoing lawsuit against Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 31: Newhall Farmer’s Market Celebrates 10th Anniversary
The Newhall Farmer's Market in Old Town Newhall will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Saturday, May 30.
May 31: Newhall Farmer’s Market Celebrates 10th Anniversary
Santa Clarita Planet Fitness Offers Equipment Upgrades
The Santa Clarita Planet Fitness club has recently added a trio of plate-loaded machines, equipment traditionally reserved for elite lifting gyms, making strength training accessible for all fitness levels.
Santa Clarita Planet Fitness Offers Equipment Upgrades
Deadline June 23: Santa Clarita Arts Seeks Entries for ‘In Orbit’
The city of Santa Clarita invites artists to submit artwork for consideration for the upcoming juried art exhibit, “In Orbit” which will be on view from July 7– Oct. 1, at the Newhall Community Center.
Deadline June 23: Santa Clarita Arts Seeks Entries for ‘In Orbit’
Gibbon Conservation Center Welcomes New Baby Girl
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus has announced a critically endangered Northern white-cheeked female gibbon was born on Thursday, May 8, to parents Canter and Lucia. The female gibbon baby, who is yet to be named, is the couple's second offspring.
Gibbon Conservation Center Welcomes New Baby Girl
June 28: Volunteers Needed for Valencia Community Beautification Day
Volunteers are needed for Valencia Community Beautification Day, Saturday, June 28 at Valencia Glen Park.
June 28: Volunteers Needed for Valencia Community Beautification Day
County Files Preliminary Injunction Motion in Landfill Lawsuit
Los Angeles County filed a Motion for Preliminary Injunction on Thursday, May 29, in its ongoing lawsuit against Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
County Files Preliminary Injunction Motion in Landfill Lawsuit
COC Athlete to Graduate with Fire Technology Degree
College of the Canyon's two-sport student-athlete Samantha Miranda Rodriguez is ready to redefine what it means to be a firefighter.
COC Athlete to Graduate with Fire Technology Degree
Public Health Issues Heat Advisory for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, Friday, May 30.
Public Health Issues Heat Advisory for SCV
May 31: Parents Night Out Event at the Cube
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, will host a Parents Night Out event, 5-9 p.m. Saturday, May 31.
May 31: Parents Night Out Event at the Cube
Our Community Salutes Recognizes H.S. Seniors Enlisting in U.S. Military
Our Community Salutes of Santa Clarita and the Kiwanis Club of Santa Clarita hosted it’s first enlistee recognition ceremony on May 17.
Our Community Salutes Recognizes H.S. Seniors Enlisting in U.S. Military
Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act, Landfill Fire Safety Act Passed
The California State Assembly passed two bills authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, in response to the ongoing public health crisis at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill: the Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act (AB 27) and the Landfill Fire Safety Act (AB 28).
Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act, Landfill Fire Safety Act Passed
June 20: Lucky Luke Brewing Summer Tiki Party Beer Fest
Lucky Luke Brewing will host a Summer Tiki Party Beer Fest, 5 p.m. Friday, June 20 at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 20: Lucky Luke Brewing Summer Tiki Party Beer Fest
June 20: VIA Luncheon on Workplace Safety
The Valley Industry Association will host a luncheon Friday, June 20, on the topic of "Workplace Safety: Protecting People, Preventing Risks."
June 20: VIA Luncheon on Workplace Safety
June 13: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Otto & Sons Nursery
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, June 13, 9 a.m.-noon at Otto & Sons Nursery.
June 13: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Otto & Sons Nursery
June 12: Sinjin Martial Arts Academy Grand Opening
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the grand opening of Sinjin Martial Arts Academy, Thursday, June 12 at 4 p.m.
June 12: Sinjin Martial Arts Academy Grand Opening
June 3: Special Meeting of SCV Water Board
The SCV Water Agency will hold a special board meeting on Tuesday, June 3.
June 3: Special Meeting of SCV Water Board
June 3: Supervisors to Consider Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act
Among several important issues, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider supporting the Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act at the Tuesday, June 3 regular board meeting.
June 3: Supervisors to Consider Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act
Today in SCV History (May 29)
1987 - Director John Landis acquitted of charges in deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors on Valencia set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
John Landis and Harland Braun
CalArts Celebrates 2025 Graduation with the Theme, ‘Light’
The California Institute of the Arts community, friends and family saw Graduation Courtyard live up to its name as it hosted the class of 2025’s transition from students to alumni. Organized around the theme “light,” the day signaled a time for joy, reflection and the promise of new beginnings.
CalArts Celebrates 2025 Graduation with the Theme, ‘Light’
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches for May 28
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches for May 28
Kick-off Summer with Santa Clarita Summer Events
Summer in Santa Clarita is one of the best times of year to soak up the sunshine and experience the city’s vibrant summer events.
Kick-off Summer with Santa Clarita Summer Events
Make Your Voice Heard: Join VIA’s Advocacy Committee
VIA’s Advocacy Committee explores the top issues affecting businesses and residents of Santa Clarita and works toward real solutions in partnership with elected officials, legislative representatives, and local business leaders.
Make Your Voice Heard: Join VIA’s Advocacy Committee
BOE Adopts $167.2 Billion in State-Assessed Property Values for Fiscal Year 2025-26
The California State Board of Equalization unanimously adopted the $167.2 billion in state-assessed property values of 322 companies within California, including telephone, gas, and electric companies, independent power producers, regulated railroads, and intercounty pipelines.
BOE Adopts $167.2 Billion in State-Assessed Property Values for Fiscal Year 2025-26
CSUN: Matt Pinfield Returns to The SoCal Sounds’ DJ Booth
After a brief absence, legendary veteran DJ and television host Matt Pinfield is returning to airwaves of 88.5-FM, The SoCal Sound, later this week when he joins Marc “Mookie” Kaczor on “The Drive,” on Friday, May 30, at 5 p.m.
CSUN: Matt Pinfield Returns to The SoCal Sounds’ DJ Booth
SCVNews.com