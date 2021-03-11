Public Health Issues Water Advisory for L.A. County Beaches

Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.
This advisory will be in effect until at least Saturday, March 13, at 2:00 a.m. This advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall.
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662. Information is also available online at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
The Santa Clarita City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a vote of no confidence in District Attorney George Gascón, citing recent policy changes from the D.A.’s office as having a detrimental impact on public safety.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials said the county had reached the threshold needed for high school and junior high school students to return to campus, if current conditions remain for the next two weeks.
On an annual basis, the Santa Clarita City Council adopts a legislative platform to outline its position on priority issues and matters that impact the city of Santa Clarita’s ability to operate effectively, promote City interests and protect local authority.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, many day-to-day interactions — such as learning, interacting with co-workers and socializing with friends and family — now take place through computer and phone screens. For parents of toddlers and young children, this has raised concerns about how this increase in screen time might affect their children’s development.
The 2021 College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will be held virtually from March 25-27 with an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions centered around the theme “Empowered Women: Health, Wellness, and Balance.”
FOX Sports West, in partnership with the CIF Southern Section (CIF-SS), announced Tuesday the television and Prep Zone streaming schedule for the first three weeks of the condensed, six week 2020-2021 football season.
Dust off your mitt and lace up your cleats – adult softball is returning to Santa Clarita. Following the latest guidance from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health regarding outdoor sports competitions, the city of Santa Clarita’s popular Adult Sports Softball Leagues are returning to play with a six-week season to be held at Central Park.
While Princess Cruises continues to work with government and port authorities to finalize its plans for return to cruising, the company is extending its pause of cruise vacations sailing the Caribbean, California Coast, Mexico and Mediterranean through June 30, 2021.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected Tuesday to discuss the Newhall Ranch Sanitation District, which is set to service the infrastructure of the Valencia project, formerly known as Newhall Ranch.
SACRAMENTO – Senator Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District took a solid swipe Monday at eradicating the rampant fraud stemming from EDD’s mismanagement with the passage of Senate Bill 58 (SB 58) by the Senate Committee on Labor, Public Employees and Retirement.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) will mark the tenth anniversary of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami by participating in a virtual webinar, "Be Prepared! Lessons Learned on Readiness and Resilience."
