Public Health Issues Water Use Warning for Some L.A. County Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the following locations:
– Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey
– Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
– Manhattan Beach Pier in Manhattan Beach
– Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach
– Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 32 new deaths and 1,238 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 35,524 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Public Health announced that eligible Los Angeles County residents can begin receiving their booster doses at any of the hundreds of sites offering the Pfizer vaccine.
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the firm has received the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) ISO/IEC 17025 Biological Field of Testing certification, which is a nationally, and internationally, recognized standard for continuous improvement and self-correction.
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the newest art exhibit, “Follow Your Art,” at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall. The art exhibit will be displayed at City Hall from Oct 4 through Dec 3.
SCV Water continues its commitment to restoring groundwater affected by per- and polyfluoroalkyl, or PFAS, chemicals, and was recently given access to new lab equipment to better assist in that effort.
The man killed in an RV crash in Canyon Country on Monday has been identified as 80-year-old Gordon Harry McGuff, of Santa Clarita, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
The California Department of Public Health issued a public health order Tuesday requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in adult and senior care facilities and those employed in in-home direct care settings by Nov. 30.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion aimed at addressing traffic safety issues on Sloan Canyon Road following two recent traffic collisions, one of which killed a 17-year-old girl.
A bankruptcy filing from the owner of the Santa Clarita Valley’s well-known Whittaker-Bermite property — a nearly 1,000-acre piece of undeveloped land in the middle of the SCV recently cleared from a years-long cleanup effort approved by the Department of Toxic Substances Control — indicates the property has a tentative sale price and a buyer.
