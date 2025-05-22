header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 22
1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
Public Health Launches Eaton Fire Soil Testing Program
| Thursday, May 22, 2025
EatonFire debris

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is launching a residential soil lead testing program in the area downwind of the Eaton Fire.

Following a motion by the Board of Supervisors on April 15, Public Health has been directed to use up to $3 million from the county’s Lead Paint Hazard Mitigation Program to carry out a targeted testing initiative for homes downwind of the Eaton Fire, where were found the most significant lead findings from the soil sampling conducted by Roux Associates and confirmed by multiple independent researchers, including Caltech and the LA Times.

The program is expected to run until December 2025.

The program uses a self-collection model: residents will be provided with simple, clear instructions on how to collect soil samples from their own yards and drop off their sample at the One Stop Permit Center – Public Health Table at 464 W. Woodbury Road, Suite 210, Altadena, CA 91001 Monday–Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“Los Angeles County is committed to being responsive to the needs of our residents impacted by the Eaton Fire, which is why we’re providing soil testing resources and support to ensure residents can make informed decisions about their health,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. “The Department of Public Health’s soil testing program is free, convenient and will provide concerned residents accurate information about the environmental health of their soil.”

“We know how deeply concerned residents are about the safety of their homes and neighborhoods,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “This soil testing program for properties downwind of the Eaton Fire (where the highest lead levels were found) is meant to provide accurate, data-driven information for residents to make informed choices to protect their health.”

The samples will be picked up by certified laboratories contracted by the county. Residents will receive results by email within seven to 10 business days, along with a link to a dedicated webpage that helps residents interpret results and offers health-based guidance on what to do next.

About 26,000 homes in the areas where the highest levels of lead soil concentrations are found will receive postcards in the mail and Public Health will conduct targeted door to door outreach.

Those impacted by the Eaton Fire interested in participating can visit ph.lacounty.gov/eaton-soil-testing for more information.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Public Health Launches Eaton Fire Soil Testing Program

Public Health Launches Eaton Fire Soil Testing Program
Thursday, May 22, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is launching a residential soil lead testing program in the area downwind of the Eaton Fire.
FULL STORY...

LASD Launches “Virtual Deputy” Program to Enhance Public Service for Non-Emergency Calls

LASD Launches “Virtual Deputy” Program to Enhance Public Service for Non-Emergency Calls
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station has officially launched the Virtual Deputy program,an innovative online platform designed to improve service delivery for non-emergency matters, reduce response times, and more effectively allocate law enforcement resources while offering added convenience for citizens.
FULL STORY...

LASD: May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

LASD: May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is reminding drivers to always look twice for motorcycles.
FULL STORY...

May is Older Americans Month, Explore Senior Resources

May is Older Americans Month, Explore Senior Resources
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
May is Older Americans Month and the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer & Business Affairs urges everyone to rethink what aging really looks like and celebrate the vibrant, powerful roles older adults play in our lives and communities.
FULL STORY...

Extended Period of Hot Weather Predicted

Extended Period of Hot Weather Predicted
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
The Los Angeles County Fire Department reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents that an extended period of hot weather is expected now through Friday, May 23, throughout Los Angeles County, with highs in the 90s to lower 100s, away from the coast.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Community Invited to Participate in Local Backpack Drive Thru July 31
Three local professionals are joining forces to kick off the Backpack Drive, a community-focused initiative designed to support students at Canyon High School and SCV Foster Youth by collecting backpacks stocked with essential school supplies.
Community Invited to Participate in Local Backpack Drive Thru July 31
Public Health Launches Eaton Fire Soil Testing Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is launching a residential soil lead testing program in the area downwind of the Eaton Fire.
Public Health Launches Eaton Fire Soil Testing Program
Fredericks Takes Third at Nationals in 10k
The Master's University's Hannah Fredericks finished third in the final of the 10000m on the first day of competition at the 2025 NAIA Track & Field National Championships on the campus of Indiana Wesleyan University on Wednesday, May 21.
Fredericks Takes Third at Nationals in 10k
Mustangs Move Up Through Thunderous First Round
It took two days to complete, but the first round of the NAIA Men's Golf Championships is finally in the books, with The Master's University team finding itself in T9 at 7-over after Wednesday, May 21.
Mustangs Move Up Through Thunderous First Round
Today in SCV History (May 22)
1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
Barger Leads Fire Disaster Recovery Roundtable in Washington, D.C.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger served in a lead role at a bipartisan congressional roundtable discussion on wildfire disaster recovery, hosted in the U.S. Capitol by Representatives Judy Chu and Brad Sherman and Senator Alex Padilla.
Barger Leads Fire Disaster Recovery Roundtable in Washington, D.C.
LASD Launches “Virtual Deputy” Program to Enhance Public Service for Non-Emergency Calls
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station has officially launched the Virtual Deputy program,an innovative online platform designed to improve service delivery for non-emergency matters, reduce response times, and more effectively allocate law enforcement resources while offering added convenience for citizens.
LASD Launches “Virtual Deputy” Program to Enhance Public Service for Non-Emergency Calls
Annual Enrollment Data Shows Slowing Decline in Overall School Enrollment
The California Department of Education released 2024–25 school enrollment data on DataQuest, showing that the decline in public school enrollment has begun to slow. 
Annual Enrollment Data Shows Slowing Decline in Overall School Enrollment
LASD: May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is reminding drivers to always look twice for motorcycles.
LASD: May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
Whitesides Introduces BRUSH Act to Improve Wildfire Resilience in Shrublands
 Rep. George Whitesides joined Rep. Dave Min to introduce the Building Resiliency and Understanding of Shrublands to Halt Fires Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at addressing the growing threat of wildfires in shrubland ecosystems across the Western United States.
Whitesides Introduces BRUSH Act to Improve Wildfire Resilience in Shrublands
CHP Ramps Up Holiday Roadway Patrols Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
As Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial beginning of summer, the California Highway Patrol urges drivers and passengers to prioritize safety by buckling up before each trip.
CHP Ramps Up Holiday Roadway Patrols Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
May 22 – May 26: The Cube to Host Largest Spring Hockey Cup Tournament Yet
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, will host the Spring Hockey Cup Tournament from Thursday, May 22 through Monday, May 26.
May 22 – May 26: The Cube to Host Largest Spring Hockey Cup Tournament Yet
June 24-July 31: SCV Water’s Scout Days Program Returns for Summer 2025
The Santa Clarita Water Agency has announced the return of its Scout Days program for the third consecutive year.
June 24-July 31: SCV Water’s Scout Days Program Returns for Summer 2025
Today in SCV History (May 21)
1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story]
state landmark dedication
Santa Clarita Valley Schools Celebrate Graduation Ceremonies
See the list of graduation ceremonies scheduled for the end of the 2024-25 school year in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Valley Schools Celebrate Graduation Ceremonies
Planet Fitness Offers Free High School Summer Pass Program
For teens, Summer means freedom. But it also means irregular sleep patterns, boredom and increased screen time without the school routine. For a fifth summer, Santa Clarita Planet Fitness is inviting high school students ages 14 - 19 to work out for free once school is out as a part of the nationwide High School Summer Pass program.
Planet Fitness Offers Free High School Summer Pass Program
May is Older Americans Month, Explore Senior Resources
May is Older Americans Month and the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer & Business Affairs urges everyone to rethink what aging really looks like and celebrate the vibrant, powerful roles older adults play in our lives and communities.
May is Older Americans Month, Explore Senior Resources
Extended Period of Hot Weather Predicted
The Los Angeles County Fire Department reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents that an extended period of hot weather is expected now through Friday, May 23, throughout Los Angeles County, with highs in the 90s to lower 100s, away from the coast.
Extended Period of Hot Weather Predicted
May 24: CSUN to Host ‘After The Fires, A Retreat On Environment, Regeneration’
After the Eaton and Palisades fires, many people were left without homes, jobs and resources. The results of how families and communities were impacted may have come from a lack of accessibility to information and services including educating residents on strategies for handling unexpected situations.
May 24: CSUN to Host ‘After The Fires, A Retreat On Environment, Regeneration’
Whitesides Introduces Amendment to Ensure Chiquita Landfill Help is Not Taxed
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, has introduced an amendment to the Federal budget reconciliation process that would ensure families affected by Chiquita Canyon Landfill are not unfairly taxed on the assistance they receive.
Whitesides Introduces Amendment to Ensure Chiquita Landfill Help is Not Taxed
Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Dies in Crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Daniel V. Chavira, 21, an off-duty deputy, was killed in a multivehicle collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road on Monday, May 19.
Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Dies in Crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road
Fire Survivor Self-Certification Program Launched
As of today, Los Angeles County is rolling out a Building Plan Self-Certification Pilot Program designed to streamline plan review and help homeowners rebuild faster following the Eaton and Palisades Fires.
Fire Survivor Self-Certification Program Launched
June 5: Small Business Council, Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council will present "Growth on the Horizon: Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses" on Thursday, June 5 at 4-6 p.m.
June 5: Small Business Council, Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses
SCVNews.com