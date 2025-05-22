Public Health Launches Eaton Fire Soil Testing Program

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is launching a residential soil lead testing program in the area downwind of the Eaton Fire.

Following a motion by the Board of Supervisors on April 15, Public Health has been directed to use up to $3 million from the county’s Lead Paint Hazard Mitigation Program to carry out a targeted testing initiative for homes downwind of the Eaton Fire, where were found the most significant lead findings from the soil sampling conducted by Roux Associates and confirmed by multiple independent researchers, including Caltech and the LA Times.

The program is expected to run until December 2025.

The program uses a self-collection model: residents will be provided with simple, clear instructions on how to collect soil samples from their own yards and drop off their sample at the One Stop Permit Center – Public Health Table at 464 W. Woodbury Road, Suite 210, Altadena, CA 91001 Monday–Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“Los Angeles County is committed to being responsive to the needs of our residents impacted by the Eaton Fire, which is why we’re providing soil testing resources and support to ensure residents can make informed decisions about their health,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. “The Department of Public Health’s soil testing program is free, convenient and will provide concerned residents accurate information about the environmental health of their soil.”

“We know how deeply concerned residents are about the safety of their homes and neighborhoods,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “This soil testing program for properties downwind of the Eaton Fire (where the highest lead levels were found) is meant to provide accurate, data-driven information for residents to make informed choices to protect their health.”

The samples will be picked up by certified laboratories contracted by the county. Residents will receive results by email within seven to 10 business days, along with a link to a dedicated webpage that helps residents interpret results and offers health-based guidance on what to do next.

About 26,000 homes in the areas where the highest levels of lead soil concentrations are found will receive postcards in the mail and Public Health will conduct targeted door to door outreach.

Those impacted by the Eaton Fire interested in participating can visit ph.lacounty.gov/eaton-soil- testing for more information.

