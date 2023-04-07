Public Health Launches Gun Violence Prevention Platform

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released a 40-point Gun Violence Prevention Platform to address gun violence impacting communities in Los Angeles County and across the United States.
Using a public health approach to gun violence, the partners identified four key priority areas and accompanying strategies that will form the foundation of actions to be taken in 2023:
— Gun Safety Legislation: Advocate for robust gun safety legislation, locally and nationally including reinstatement of the federal ban on assault weapons and large capacity magazines.
— Social Connections and Healing Services: Support efforts to promote social connections, healing practices, and a culture of peace.
— Gun Violence Restraining Orders Awareness and Enforcement: Improve public awareness and access to gun violence restraining orders. Ensure that services, systems, and messaging are culturally relevant and make it easy for community residents to initiate gun violence restraining orders.
— School Safety and Services: Increase access to comprehensive, culturally relevant physical and mental health supports and services for all K-12 students. Enhance school safety by implementing pilot initiatives in at least three school districts.
The platform was developed and will be implemented by a diverse group of county and community partners including community and faith leaders, health care and mental health professionals, social service providers and public health practitioners.
The platform was informed by data that consistently shows the impact of systemic racism in perpetuating a cycle of violence that leaves young Black and Brown men in LA County experiencing the highest rates of death by firearms.
“There have been far too many families and communities in LA County impacted by violence that is both predictable and preventable,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “Stronger gun regulations and innovative solutions that are laid out in the Gun Violence Prevention Platform are necessary steps to address this crisis and prevent acts of violence, including mass shootings, that take the lives of friends, neighbors, and community members.”
“Gun violence is a public health issue,” said Susan Stone, MD, L.A. Care’s Senior Medical Director of Utilization and Care Management Services. “As the largest public health plan in the country, serving many who have suffered from gun violence, L.A. Care is committed to working with our county partners in taking a stand against gun violence and for gun safety, making people’s lives safer and healthier. And, as an ER doctor, I’ve seen the devastation of gun violence on families and want to help minimize the pain.”
The platform was released on April 7 during Los Angeles County Public Health Week, a week that recognizes public health contributions and highlights issues that are important to improve community health. The platform was created by a task force consisting of a diverse group of county and community partners including community and faith leaders, health care and mental health professionals, social service providers and public health experts.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released a 40-point Gun Violence Prevention Platform to address gun violence impacting communities in Los Angeles County and across the United States.
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Junior Lake Lifeguard program tryouts are now open! Join the program for a fun, unique opportunity like no other to get active, make new friends and learn crucial water safety skills this summer.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is proud to announce the launch of the L.A. County Heart Heroes 2023 Campaign, with the goal to train 500,000 Los Angeles County residents and workers in hands-only CPR by Dec. 31, 2023.
Spring has officially returned to Santa Clarita, and with the warmer weather and colorful hillsides in bloom come a wave of free, family-fun events this month. A community favorite, which my kids loved when they were younger, is the Eggstravaganza Event at Central Park.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released a 40-point Gun Violence Prevention Platform to address gun violence impacting communities in Los Angeles County and across the United States.
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Junior Lake Lifeguard program tryouts are now open! Join the program for a fun, unique opportunity like no other to get active, make new friends and learn crucial water safety skills this summer.
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, April 11, with a special meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is proud to announce the launch of the L.A. County Heart Heroes 2023 Campaign, with the goal to train 500,000 Los Angeles County residents and workers in hands-only CPR by Dec. 31, 2023.
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that the northbound Interstate 5 on-ramp at Empire Avenue/San Fernando Blvd. is scheduled to be closed for construction on Monday, April 10 to Monday, April 17 at 5 a.m.
A federal judge has ordered California to stop enforcing important components of its handgun control laws after a group of gun owners and gun lobbying groups sued claiming the laws violate their Second Amendment rights.
Each year during the month of April, the nation celebrates the rights granted under the Civil Rights Act of 1968, Title VIII, which guarantees the right to equal housing opportunities for all persons regardless of race, color, religion, gender, families with children, persons with disabilities, and national origin. It also includes requirements that reasonable accommodations be made for persons with disabilities.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.