Public Health Launches Public Hotline to Answer Questions on Infant Botulism

The California Department of Public Health, in an effort to assist Californians seeking help and support in response to the nationwide outbreak of infant botulism has opened a public-facing hotline for concerned parents and caregivers with questions about infant botulism. The public can reach CDPH directly toll-free at 1-833-398-2022.

The public hotline, which is live now, is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. Trained public health staff will be able to provide answers and information for concerned members of the public with questions about the current outbreak.

CDPH’s medical staffing line for health care providers and other medical professionals continues to operate 24/7.

CDPH helped identify an outbreak of infant botulism linked to ByHeart Infant Formula. State public health officials are working with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other states to investigate the outbreak. The U.S. Food and Drug Branch announced that ByHeart had initiated a nationwide recall of all of its infant formula product.

CDPH and federal officials have recommended that anyone with ByHeart infant formula stop using it immediately and report any signs of infant botulism to their health care provider as soon as possible.

Infant botulism is the form of botulism which results when swallowed spores of a particular bacterium (Clostridium botulinum) colonize a baby’s large intestine and produce botulinum toxin in it. Botulinum toxin causes muscle weakness because it blocks the nerve ending’s ability to communicate with muscles. If left untreated, the condition can lead to respiratory failure and even death.

Resources for More Information

CDPH Infant Botulism Treatment and Prevention Program

CDPH Frequently Asked Questions about Infant Botulism

Outbreak Investigation of Infant Botulism: Infant Formula (CDC November 2025)

Infant Botulism Outbreak Linked to Infant Formula, (FDA November 2025)

www.cdph.ca.gov

