Public Health Officials Correct Val Verde COVID-19 Spike

After seeing a spike in coronavirus cases in Val Verde over the last couple of days, L.A. County Department of Public Health officials have corrected the numbers, bringing the total from 99 back down to 23.

This comes after a number of cases associated with the Pitchess Detention Center, which has been undergoing mass COVID-19 testing, were geocoded to Val Verde rather than Castaic by mistake, Public Health officials said Thursday.

In Castaic, at least 51 of the cases reported in the communities surrounding the jail are not the result of the Pitchess outbreak, Public Health officials confirmed Wednesday, though the extra 76 cases from Val Verde were added to Castaic’s totals.

Pitchess Detention Center, including the North County Correctional Facility, had a reported 1,792 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19. Some of those cases are not yet included in the Castaic total, but the county has not yet indicated how many.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, including cases reported at Pitchess Detention Center, a total of at least 2,488 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed as of Wednesday, ahead of an update expected Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Public Health officials also reported an additional death in the SCV, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the SCV to 24.

Countywide, the total number of cases has risen to 67,064, while there have been a total of 2,768 deaths related to COVID-19 in L.A. County.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials released their latest figures Tuesday, reporting a total of 2,045 patients had been tested — many of whom have been tested more than once — with 234 tests returning positive, 2,013 negative and 60 still pending, according to spokesman Patrick Moody. Three people remained in the hospital and 91 have recovered and been discharged.

Public Health reported Wednesday the number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 2,488, which, broken down by region, is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 850

Unincorporated – Acton: 16

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 10

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 36

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,498 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact

number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 1

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 4

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 37

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 23

Unincorporated – Valencia: 11