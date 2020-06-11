[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

June 11
1956 - Bill Bonelli incorporates Solemint Water Co., his second of two predecessors of Santa Clarita Water Co. [story]
Bonelli
Public Health Officials Correct Val Verde COVID-19 Spike
Thursday, Jun 11, 2020
Novel Coronavirus

After seeing a spike in coronavirus cases in Val Verde over the last couple of days, L.A. County Department of Public Health officials have corrected the numbers, bringing the total from 99 back down to 23.

This comes after a number of cases associated with the Pitchess Detention Center, which has been undergoing mass COVID-19 testing, were geocoded to Val Verde rather than Castaic by mistake, Public Health officials said Thursday.

In Castaic, at least 51 of the cases reported in the communities surrounding the jail are not the result of the Pitchess outbreak, Public Health officials confirmed Wednesday, though the extra 76 cases from Val Verde were added to Castaic’s totals.

Pitchess Detention Center, including the North County Correctional Facility, had a reported 1,792 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19. Some of those cases are not yet included in the Castaic total, but the county has not yet indicated how many.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, including cases reported at Pitchess Detention Center, a total of at least 2,488 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed as of Wednesday, ahead of an update expected Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Public Health officials also reported an additional death in the SCV, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the SCV to 24.

Countywide, the total number of cases has risen to 67,064, while there have been a total of 2,768 deaths related to COVID-19 in L.A. County.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials released their latest figures Tuesday, reporting a total of 2,045 patients had been tested — many of whom have been tested more than once — with 234 tests returning positive, 2,013 negative and 60 still pending, according to spokesman Patrick Moody. Three people remained in the hospital and 91 have recovered and been discharged.

Public Health reported Wednesday the number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 2,488, which, broken down by region, is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 850

Unincorporated – Acton: 16

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 10

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 36

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,498 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact
number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 1

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 4

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 37

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 23

Unincorporated – Valencia: 11
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 139,281 Cases Statewide, 2,653 Cases in SCV
Thursday, Jun 11, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 1,857 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,653 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 162 more than reported Wednesday.
Val Verde Hit-and-Run Sends Motorcyclist to Hospital
Thursday, Jun 11, 2020
Val Verde Hit-and-Run Sends Motorcyclist to Hospital
One motorcyclist was transported to a hospital after California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run collision in Val Verde Thursday morning.
FULL STORY...
June 12: Santa Clarita Artists Association Virtual Reception
The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) will hold its first virtual reception Friday from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
City Launches Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to present the first Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade. Residents are encouraged to design and build a miniature parade float, then capture a photo of it to be shared in an online photo gallery.
Vikings Band & Color Guard Surprise Seniors at Drive-Thru Graduation (Video)
Under normal circumstances the seniors of the VHS band would be performing for hundreds of their senior peers at a packed stadium at the College of the Canyons.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 139,281 Cases Statewide, 2,653 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 1,857 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,653 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 162 more than reported Wednesday.
Annual Independence Day 5K, 10K to Go Virtual
Due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic and in the interest of public safety, the annual Independence Day Classic Races put on by the Santa Clarita Runners on the Fourth of July have been cancelled.
SCV Chamber’s Nonprofit Council Provides Networking, Collaboration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Nonprofit Council announced Thursday its plan of action to bring nonprofit leaders together to receive information designed for professional growth, learn about the latest nonprofit trends and regulatory issues facing the sector.
Annual Michael Hoefflin Foundation’s Walk for Kids with Cancer Cancelled
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 10th Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer, which was originally scheduled for March 21st at College of the Canyons.
Val Verde Hit-and-Run Sends Motorcyclist to Hospital
One motorcyclist was transported to a hospital after California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run collision in Val Verde Thursday morning.
Possible Butane Hash Oil Lab in Canyon Country Prompts Sheriff’s, LACoFD Response
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded Thursday morning to a call about a possible butane hash oil lab in Canyon Country.
Black Lives Matter Movement Supporters Meet with Santa Clarita Mayor
A handful of residents in support of the Black Lives Matter movement traded cardboard signs and chants for a table discussion with Mayor Cameron Smyth on Wednesday after days of protesting outside of Santa Clarita City Hall.
DPSS Celebrates Cultural Diversity During Refugee Awareness Month
Los Angeles County is home to more than 10 million residents, 140 cultures and 224 languages. In honor of the many contributions by Refugees in Los Angeles County, the Board of Supervisors has declared June 2020 as “Refugee Awareness Month.”
L.A. County Wins Award for ‘Moving Families from the Hotline to a Helpline’ Program
Los Angeles County's “Moving Families from the Hotline to a Helpline” -- which ensures families are receiving child abuse prevention support services -- has been recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.
County Public Health Announces Reopening of Day Camps, Gyms, more
Los Angeles County public health officials announced Wednesday the reopening of day camps, fitness centers, spectator-free professional sports, museums, campgrounds and entertainment production.
City Announces Summer Kidz Care Childcare Program
The city of Santa Clarita has announced open registration for the new summer Kidz Care childcare program for youth ages 5-12.
Santa Clarita City, Media Partners Announce Fourth of July Patriotic Tour
With bunting displayed on awnings and windowsills, American flags proudly waving along City streets and the unmistakable smells of barbecue and apple pie wafting through neighborhoods, the Fourth of July in Santa Clarita is a holiday with festivities that are not to be missed. Although the traditional SCV Fourth of July Parade will not take place in 2020 due to public health concerns amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Santa Clarita Valley residents can still participate in a fun, friendly and patriotic competition to show off their Independence Day spirit in the Fourth of July Patriotic Tour, presented by the City of Santa Clarita, the Santa Clarita Valley Signal, SCVTV and KHTS!
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 136 New SCV Cases; Val Verde Outbreak Nears 100 Total
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,275 new cases of COVID-19 and 61 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,491 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 136 more than reported Tuesday.
Reggie Brass Saved My Life | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
In life, most of us have a brush with death. Had I not survived, I would not have provided medical care to thousands of patients, nor been a father to my daughter.
Lundgren to Manage Construction at Disney Elementary in Burbank
Valencia-based Lundgren Management has been awarded the construction management services agreement for the new 2-story classroom building and site improvements at Walt Disney Elementary School in Burbank.
City Council: Kellar Won’t Resign; Human Resources Task Force Returns
After several days of Black Lives Matter protests and a call for Santa Clarita City Council member Bob Kellar to resign in light of his infamous 2010 “proud racist” comment, Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda implored the public for forgiveness and Mayor Cameron Smyth announced the return of a task force to promote community discussion.
L.A. County DA Orders Investigators to Stop Using Carotid Restraints
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey has ordered her investigators to immediately stop using carotid restraints, she announced Tuesday.
SCV Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive Residents Thursday
Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday, June 11, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.
California’s Governor Calls for Police Reform, Not Disbanding
Governor Gavin Newsom declared in an interview Tuesday that he will not support disbanding police departments or completely wiping out their funding, as California lawmakers knelt on the steps of the state Capitol to show their support for police reform.
