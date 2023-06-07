header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
60°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 7
1861 - Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story]
Fort Tejon
Public Health Releases New Report on Medical Debt in County
| Wednesday, Jun 7, 2023

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health logoThe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released its first-ever report on medical debt in Los Angeles County detailing the widespread burden of medical debt, affecting more than one in 10 residents in the most populated county in the nation.

The report, Medical Debt in LA County: Baseline Report and Action Plan, found that approximately 810,000 residents are impacted by medical debt, amounting to over $2.6 billion as of 2021.

The prevalence of medical debt, which impacts 10% of adult residents in LA County, is comparable to other health burdens with significant financial and health consequences. For example, nearly 12% of County adults are impacted by diabetes, 8% by asthma and 6% by smoking.

Insurance Not a Safeguard Against Medical Debt

Despite insurance coverage expansions with the Affordable Care Act and the COVID-19 emergency, the prevalence of medical debt remained unchanged from 2017-2021. While the uninsured bore the greatest burden, with 26.3% facing medical debt, the debt-burdened population also included 8.3% of those with private insurance and 9.4% of those with Medi-Cal, the state’s Medicaid healthcare program. Even those with some form of insurance whether private or public were twice as likely to have debt compared to those with Medicare, with only 5.7% of respondents reporting debt burden.

Causes of debt for insured patients include high out-of-pocket expenses, including deductibles, copays, and procedure or provider exclusions. Exorbitant hospital costs contributed to medical debt: adults with at least one in-patient stay in the past year were over two and a half times more likely to be burdened with medical debt than those who had no hospital stays, and those with at least one emergency room (ER) visit in the past year were almost twice as likely to be burdened as those without ER visits.

Who is Impacted?

As seen with COVID-19, medical debt disproportionately affects vulnerable populations. Our analysis found that:

-Adults in households with children were 37% more likely to be burdened by medical debt than adults in households without children.

-Lower-income residents were disproportionally burdened by medical debt and were almost twice as likely to have medical debt as those with higher incomes.

-Based on the analysis, the medical debt burden in communities by race/ethnicity was:

-Latino: 12.4%

-Black: 11%

-American Indians/Alaska Natives, and mixed race or other races/ethnicities: 12.7%

-Asian: 5.8%

-White: 7.9%

These findings raise concerns related to poverty, racism, and health equity.

Adults with COVID-19 were 34% more likely to be burdened with medical debt. Similarly, people who reported being in poor health were more than twice as likely to be burdened as those reporting excellent or very good health.

Impacts on Life and Health

The inability to cover healthcare costs leads to loans from friends and family, high-interest credit card debt fueled in part by a new industry of medical credit cards, and other forms of borrowing. Fifty percent of adults with medical debt burden reported taking on credit card debt to pay for their medical bills, and 46% reported being unable to pay for basic necessities such as food and shelter, due to their medical bills. People with medical debt burden, regardless of gender, age, or race/ethnicity, are two to three times more likely to experience food insecurity and housing instability. About half of those who took on credit card debt or were unable to pay for necessities owed less than $2,000, suggesting that even relatively small amounts of debt caused serious hardships for struggling households.

Medical debt also impacted the ability of patients to seek care or treatment. Those with medical debt were about three times more likely to skip or delay needed healthcare, and three and a half times more likely to delay or not pick up prescriptions compared to those who were not burdened with medical debt. The report warns of a looming crisis as the public health emergency protections end with over 300,000 LA County residents at risk of losing Medi-Cal.

“Medical debt has been the principal source of personal debt and number one cause of bankruptcy in the United States, and undermines financial security, a key social determinant of health. said Barbara Ferrer, Ph.D., M.P.H., M.Ed., Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “People who are burdened by medical debt tend to be the most vulnerable among us – they are overwhelmingly people who are sick and trying to get well but unable to afford it. Guided by this data and our coalition partners, we have developed comprehensive recommendations to advance this issue and track progress to ensure our communities are physically and financially healthy.”

A Novel, Community-Driven Approach

The Department of Public Health is building upon the lessons of the pandemic, where we saw persistent and stark inequities in terms of healthcare access.

The study of medical debt was launched as part of a community-driven initiative that included meetings held with a diverse coalition of stakeholders including consumers with medical debt, community organizations, and health system leaders including key hospitals and health plans, which resulted in several proposals to prevent and mitigate medical debt as well as improving financial assistance programs.

“We knew a data-informed, community-driven approach would lead the way forward. Early conversations with community members informed our recommendations and will be crucial to our continued work as we look to address the causes of medical debt,” said Dr. Ferrer.

Data used

This analysis uses data from the 2017-2021 California Health Interview Survey, the largest state-level survey conducted by the University of California, Los Angeles. Most of the analyses were based on 2019-2021 survey responses from a representative sample of 13,423 adults (18+) in LA County who were asked if they have had problems paying medical bills for themselves or their household members in the past 12 months.

Looking ahead

The County’s plan for preventing and relieving medical debt includes:

-Expanding and improving data gathering on debt collection and financial assistance activities.

-Fully implementing new fair billing laws, such as California State Assembly Bill 1020, which seek to increase charity care, limit the sale of medical debt to debt buyers and improve the dissemination of financial assistance program information.

-Improving financial assistance programs by working with partners to simplify and clarify applications, recommending funding to hire navigators to assist, and qualifying patients early in the billing process.

-Identifying strategies for medical debt relief that include retiring medical debt for pennies on the dollar similar to programs in Cook County (IL), New Orleans, LA, and Pittsburgh, PA.

-Addressing medical debt as a systemic health issue through a newly established coalition, which will identify and implement policies and practices to decrease and prevent future medical debt.

To view the full report online, visit the website.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Ocean Water Warning for June 6

Ocean Water Warning for June 6
Wednesday, Jun 7, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
FULL STORY...

Public Health Receives 14 National Achievement Awards

Public Health Receives 14 National Achievement Awards
Wednesday, Jun 7, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health  earned 14 Achievement Awards from the National Association of Counties.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Releases New Report on Medical Debt in County

Public Health Releases New Report on Medical Debt in County
Wednesday, Jun 7, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released its first-ever report on medical debt in Los Angeles County detailing the widespread burden of medical debt, affecting more than 1 in 10 residents in the most populated county in the nation.
FULL STORY...

Caltrans Announces SR-14 Full Closures

Caltrans Announces SR-14 Full Closures
Monday, Jun 5, 2023
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled full freeway closures on the northbound and southbound State Rout 14 / Antelope Valley Freeway between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster.
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches

Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Monday, Jun 5, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit L.A. County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ocean Water Warning for June 6
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for June 6
Public Health Receives 14 National Achievement Awards
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health  earned 14 Achievement Awards from the National Association of Counties.
Public Health Receives 14 National Achievement Awards
Wilk Recognizes Santa Clarita Grocery as District 21’s Nonprofit of the Year
In celebration of California Nonprofits Day at the State Capitol, California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognized Bradley Grose and Santa Clarita Grocery as Senate District 21’s Nonprofit of the Year.
Wilk Recognizes Santa Clarita Grocery as District 21’s Nonprofit of the Year
Public Health Releases New Report on Medical Debt in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released its first-ever report on medical debt in Los Angeles County detailing the widespread burden of medical debt, affecting more than 1 in 10 residents in the most populated county in the nation.
Public Health Releases New Report on Medical Debt in County
SCVEDC Welcomes New VP of Workforce & Economic Development
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is excited to welcome Jey Wagner, Ed.D. as their Vice President of Workforce & Economic Development, after the retirement of Director of Business Assistance, Sue Arellano. 
SCVEDC Welcomes New VP of Workforce & Economic Development
Supervisor Barger Presents $200K Check to New Dental and Wellness Center
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger joined officials from the Northeast Valley Health Corporation to celebrate the grand opening of its new Santa Clarita Valley Dental and Wellness Center.
Supervisor Barger Presents $200K Check to New Dental and Wellness Center
Red Cross: Blood Supply Facing Stress, Donors Needed
The American Red Cross is seeking an increase in donors to help meet the needs of patients after May saw lower than expected donations.  
Red Cross: Blood Supply Facing Stress, Donors Needed
SCV Chamber to Host Black Business Month Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced its Black Business Council will host a Black Business Month celebration to acknowledge and show appreciation for black-owned businesses across the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Chamber to Host Black Business Month Celebration
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Had the Largest Credit Card Debt Increase in Q1 2023
WalletHub released their report on credit card debt, finding Santa Clarita to have the highest increase in debt for the first quarter of 2023. 
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Had the Largest Credit Card Debt Increase in Q1 2023
Today in SCV History (June 7)
1861 - Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story]
Fort Tejon
June 12: Kickoff to Santa Clarita’s Summer Reading Program
The school year is ending, which means the Santa Clarita Public Library is ramping up its summer programming. This includes the kickoff of the annual Summer Reading Program which begins June 12.
June 12: Kickoff to Santa Clarita’s Summer Reading Program
Micaiah Scott Returning to TMU as Assistant Coach
Micaiah Scott will continue her career with The Master's University track and field team, but this time as an assistant coach.
Micaiah Scott Returning to TMU as Assistant Coach
SCV-Based Perfect Tux Skyrockets to Shopify’s Top 1%
Perfect Tux, a Santa Clarita based provider of fashion-forward men's formal wear, celebrates its remarkable journey from a local startup to becoming a top 1% Shopify store.
SCV-Based Perfect Tux Skyrockets to Shopify’s Top 1%
Update: Missing Saugus Teen Found
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's detectives need the public's help in locating missing person Maeleen Nicole Canchola.
Update: Missing Saugus Teen Found
COC Fire Tech Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Twenty-one College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees.
COC Fire Tech Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Wilk Protects State’s Foster Youth Program Funding from Being Cut
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Tuesday his successful effort in protecting $40 million from being cut from California’s Court Appointed Special Advocates program.
Wilk Protects State’s Foster Youth Program Funding from Being Cut
CSUN’s Newest Deans Encourage Communication Throughout University
Two new deans are at the helms of California State University, Northridge’s College of Humanities and College of Health and Human Development — Jeffrey Reeder and Mechelle Best.
CSUN’s Newest Deans Encourage Communication Throughout University
TMU’s Easton Johnson Named Jack Nicklaus Award Recipient
Easton Johnson was named the Golf Coaches Association of America Jack Nicklaus Award winner as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' top men's golfer for 2023.
TMU’s Easton Johnson Named Jack Nicklaus Award Recipient
State Education Department Partners with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced that the California Department of Education is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, the preeminent early childhood book-gifting program in the world and the flagship program of the Dollywood Foundation.
State Education Department Partners with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
DMV Reminding Californians to Gear Up for Summer Travel with REAL ID
More than 15.8 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 172,036 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
DMV Reminding Californians to Gear Up for Summer Travel with REAL ID
Today in SCV History (June 6)
1824 - Mexican soldiers track runaway Chumash slaves through the Santa Clarita Valley [story]
Chumash revolt
Halfway to Home Hosting SCV Dog Rescue Adoption, Fundraising Event
Halfway to Home is hosting a special adoption event on Saturday, July 22, with @zoomroom_santaclarita from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Halfway to Home Hosting SCV Dog Rescue Adoption, Fundraising Event
SCV Water Launches Sustainable Landscape Resource
The Santa Clarita Water Agency recently released its newest sustainable landscape resource, Garden Smarter.
SCV Water Launches Sustainable Landscape Resource
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Full Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled full freeway closures on the northbound and southbound State Rout 14 / Antelope Valley Freeway between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster.
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Full Closures
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: