Public Health Releases Report on Impact of Asthma on Children

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in partnership with the Asthma Coalition of Los Angeles county, released Breathless: Impact of Asthma on Children in Los Angeles county, a new report highlighting the ongoing and significant impact of asthma on the health and well-being of children and families.

This report used data from the 2023 Los Angeles County Health Survey, which indicates that 7.3% of children ages 0–17 have asthma. This is the latest data available on this topic. Asthma rates are notably higher among Black/African American children at 9.5%, and children of Latino ancestry at 8%, than children of other racial and ethnic groups. Young children under age five are nearly twice as likely to visit the emergency department or urgent care with asthma symptoms compared to older children and children living in households below the federal poverty level experience higher asthma rates than their peers from higher-income households. Children under age five are more likely to experience absences from preschool or daycare due to asthma compared to school-age children and adolescents. The report underscores to the ongoing burden of asthma on children and families, including the disproportional impact on young children in historically underserved communities.

The report outlines several potential factors that may contribute to an individual’s risk for asthma. These include exposure to second-hand smoke, living in proximity to heavily trafficked roads and major highways, exposure to mold or other allergens, physical activity level and emotional stress. Health care and related service providers should consider and investigate environmental causes of asthma when developing a treatment plan, including access to asthma medications at home, in daycare settings and at school.

Additional report findings include:

Geographic trends: Children living in neighborhoods with the highest levels of air pollution, such as near major freeways and industrial corridors, experience the most severe asthma symptoms.

Housing conditions: Housing with mold, pests and poor ventilation is a significant driver of asthma flare-ups, especially in low-income communities.

Health care access: Many children with asthma do not have consistent access to asthma management tools, including inhalers, spacers and asthma action plans from their providers.

Self-reporting the impact: School age and young children are less likely to self-report physical limitations caused by asthma compared to adolescents.

“Too many children in Los Angeles County continue to face daily challenges due to asthma, an illness that is both preventable and manageable,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “This report underscores the urgent need to address the inequities that drive poor asthma outcomes. By improving access to care and medications, advocating for healthier housing conditions, and reducing exposure to air pollution, we can decrease asthma rates and help children thrive.”

The report calls for strengthened public-private partnerships to reduce disparities, improve asthma management and create healthier environments where children and families live, learn, play and pray.

“These data provide critical insight into the ongoing disparities faced by children with asthma across our county,” said Scott H. Takahashi, Pharm.D., FCSHP, FASHP, Co-Chair of the Asthma Coalition of Los Angeles county. “We encourage philanthropy, policy makers, community organizations, and schools to work together so that families have the information and resources they need to manage asthma and live healthy lives.”

The full report, Breathless: Impact of Asthma on Children in Los Angeles county, is available on the Department of Public Health website at ph.lacounty.gov/asthma.

