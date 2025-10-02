header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 2
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
Phantom suspect
Public Health Releases Report on Impact of Asthma on Children
| Thursday, Oct 2, 2025
inhaler

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in partnership with the Asthma Coalition of Los Angeles county, released Breathless: Impact of Asthma on Children in Los Angeles county, a new report highlighting the ongoing and significant impact of asthma on the health and well-being of children and families.

This report used data from the 2023 Los Angeles County Health Survey, which indicates that 7.3% of children ages 0–17 have asthma. This is the latest data available on this topic. Asthma rates are notably higher among Black/African American children at 9.5%, and children of Latino ancestry at 8%, than children of other racial and ethnic groups. Young children under age five are nearly twice as likely to visit the emergency department or urgent care with asthma symptoms compared to older children and children living in households below the federal poverty level experience higher asthma rates than their peers from higher-income households. Children under age five are more likely to experience absences from preschool or daycare due to asthma compared to school-age children and adolescents. The report underscores to the ongoing burden of asthma on children and families, including the disproportional impact on young children in historically underserved communities.

The report outlines several potential factors that may contribute to an individual’s risk for asthma. These include exposure to second-hand smoke, living in proximity to heavily trafficked roads and major highways, exposure to mold or other allergens, physical activity level and emotional stress. Health care and related service providers should consider and investigate environmental causes of asthma when developing a treatment plan, including access to asthma medications at home, in daycare settings and at school.

Additional report findings include:

Geographic trends: Children living in neighborhoods with the highest levels of air pollution, such as near major freeways and industrial corridors, experience the most severe asthma symptoms.

Housing conditions: Housing with mold, pests and poor ventilation is a significant driver of asthma flare-ups, especially in low-income communities.

Health care access: Many children with asthma do not have consistent access to asthma management tools, including inhalers, spacers and asthma action plans from their providers.

Self-reporting the impact: School age and young children are less likely to self-report physical limitations caused by asthma compared to adolescents.

“Too many children in Los Angeles County continue to face daily challenges due to asthma, an illness that is both preventable and manageable,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “This report underscores the urgent need to address the inequities that drive poor asthma outcomes. By improving access to care and medications, advocating for healthier housing conditions, and reducing exposure to air pollution, we can decrease asthma rates and help children thrive.”

The report calls for strengthened public-private partnerships to reduce disparities, improve asthma management and create healthier environments where children and families live, learn, play and pray.

“These data provide critical insight into the ongoing disparities faced by children with asthma across our county,” said Scott H. Takahashi, Pharm.D., FCSHP, FASHP, Co-Chair of the Asthma Coalition of Los Angeles county. “We encourage philanthropy, policy makers, community organizations, and schools to work together so that families have the information and resources they need to manage asthma and live healthy lives.”

The full report, Breathless: Impact of Asthma on Children in Los Angeles county, is available on the Department of Public Health website at ph.lacounty.gov/asthma.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Public Health Releases Report on Impact of Asthma on Children

Public Health Releases Report on Impact of Asthma on Children
Thursday, Oct 2, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in partnership with the Asthma Coalition of Los Angeles county, released Breathless: Impact of Asthma on Children in Los Angeles county, a new report highlighting the ongoing and significant impact of asthma on the health and well-being of children and families throughout the county.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 7: Supervisors to Hear Report on Special Election Preparations

Oct. 7: Supervisors to Hear Report on Special Election Preparations
Thursday, Oct 2, 2025
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 7, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a Report by the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk on the preparations for the Nov. 4, 2025 Statewide Special Election.
FULL STORY...

LASD: October is National Pedestrian Safety Month

LASD: October is National Pedestrian Safety Month
Wednesday, Oct 1, 2025
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind drivers to always take extra precautions to help protect pedestrians.
FULL STORY...

Supes Unanimously Adopt Report to Strengthen Emergency Response

Supes Unanimously Adopt Report to Strengthen Emergency Response
Tuesday, Sep 30, 2025
In a decisive move to enhance public safety and emergency preparedness, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a comprehensive motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Lindsey P. Horvath to implement key recommendations from the McChrystal Group’s independent After-Action Report on the January 2025 Eaton and Palisades Fires.
FULL STORY...

Nearly One in Four New Trucks, Buses, Vans in California Go Zero-Emission

Nearly One in Four New Trucks, Buses, Vans in California Go Zero-Emission
Tuesday, Sep 30, 2025
Zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) made up nearly 23 percent of new medium- and heavy-duty vehicle sales in California in 2024. This is more than double the state’s target and the highest total of ZEV sales ever reported.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 11-20: Circus Vargas Presents ‘Hollywood Dreams’ at Valencia Town Center
Circus Vargas will present a new entertainment extravaganza, “Hollywood Dreams,” Oct. 11-20 at Valencia Town Center in Santa Clarita.
Oct. 11-20: Circus Vargas Presents ‘Hollywood Dreams’ at Valencia Town Center
Laurene Weste | Experience Culture, History at Hart Park
Santa Clarita’s story has always been one of history, community and preservation.
Laurene Weste | Experience Culture, History at Hart Park
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Strengthens Emergency Preparedness with New Mobile Command Unit
Santa Clarita is no stranger to wildfires, floods and other emergency situations.
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Strengthens Emergency Preparedness with New Mobile Command Unit
Oct. 4 NAACP After 5 Meet, Greet Scholarship Fundraiser at CalArts
Welcome to the NAACP Santa Clarita Branch, After 5 Community Meet and Greet Scholarship Fundraiser to be held Saturday, Oct. 4, 6-10 p.m. at California Institute of the Arts.
Oct. 4 NAACP After 5 Meet, Greet Scholarship Fundraiser at CalArts
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. Named Organization of the Year
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc., a federally qualified health center dedicated to providing affordable and accessible healthcare to underserved residents of the Santa Clarita Valley, has been named as Organization of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, California Chapter.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. Named Organization of the Year
Public Health Releases Report on Impact of Asthma on Children
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in partnership with the Asthma Coalition of Los Angeles county, released Breathless: Impact of Asthma on Children in Los Angeles county, a new report highlighting the ongoing and significant impact of asthma on the health and well-being of children and families throughout the county.
Public Health Releases Report on Impact of Asthma on Children
Oct. 7: Supervisors to Hear Report on Special Election Preparations
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 7, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a Report by the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk on the preparations for the Nov. 4, 2025 Statewide Special Election.
Oct. 7: Supervisors to Hear Report on Special Election Preparations
Oct. 11: Whimsical World of Carl Peters Opening at Rancho Camulos
Attend the Oct. 11, 1 p.m. opening of a fascinating new exhibit at the Rancho Camulos Museum.  Step into the Whimsical World of Carl Peters, the immigrant blacksmith who lived and worked at Camulos from about 1920 to 1943.
Oct. 11: Whimsical World of Carl Peters Opening at Rancho Camulos
Oct. 15: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Valencia Acura
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the October Business After Hours Mixer Wednesday, Oct. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Valencia Acura.
Oct. 15: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Valencia Acura
Oct. 7: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 7.
Oct. 7: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Today in SCV History (Oct. 2)
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
Phantom suspect
Schiavo‘s Office Offers Support Amidst Federal Government Shutdown
Tuesday night, the federal government shut down after Congress failed to pass a funding bill.
Schiavo‘s Office Offers Support Amidst Federal Government Shutdown
LASD: October is National Pedestrian Safety Month
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind drivers to always take extra precautions to help protect pedestrians.
LASD: October is National Pedestrian Safety Month
Oct.18: JCI Santa Clarita Inaugural Wellness Expo at Plum Canyon Park
JCI Santa Clarita is proud to present its first-ever Wellness Expo, a dynamic, community-centered celebration of health, wellness, and connection.
Oct.18: JCI Santa Clarita Inaugural Wellness Expo at Plum Canyon Park
Positive Impact of Community Schools Initiative on Student Attendance
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond celebrated a new study published by the Learning Policy Institute  on Sept. 16, 2025, that shows the strongly positive impact of California’s community schools initiative.
Positive Impact of Community Schools Initiative on Student Attendance
Yes I Can Invites Employers to Celebrate Disability Employment Awareness Month
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preparing individuals with disabilities for careers in the entertainment industry, is encouraging local businesses to create opportunities through inclusive internships.
Yes I Can Invites Employers to Celebrate Disability Employment Awareness Month
Oct. 7: College of the Canyons to Host Free Financial Aid Workshop
The College of the Canyons Financial Aid Office will host its annual “Cash for College” workshop from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
Oct. 7: College of the Canyons to Host Free Financial Aid Workshop
Bill Miranda | Welcome Back to Old Orchard Park
When you think about the heart of a neighborhood, you often think about its park, the place where kids grow up playing, where families gather for celebrations and where memories are made.
Bill Miranda | Welcome Back to Old Orchard Park
DMV to Release New Driver’s License Design
The Department of Motor Vehicles today announced a new look for California driver’s licenses and identification cards that feature the unique beauty of the state’s landscape, advanced security measures and updated technology.
DMV to Release New Driver’s License Design
California Credit Union Offers Programs to Members Impacted By Shutdown
 California Credit Union has announced that it will offer special relief programs to support current members whose pay has been affected by the current government shutdown. Programs include:
California Credit Union Offers Programs to Members Impacted By Shutdown
Oct. 25: CSUN Open House to Share Matador Pride with Prospective Students
California State University, Northridge is opening its doors to local high school and community college students on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for an all-access look at the campus, its academic programs and student support services. 
Oct. 25: CSUN Open House to Share Matador Pride with Prospective Students
Today in SCV History (Oct. 1)
1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon [story]
New York Observer
Supes Unanimously Adopt Report to Strengthen Emergency Response
In a decisive move to enhance public safety and emergency preparedness, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a comprehensive motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Lindsey P. Horvath to implement key recommendations from the McChrystal Group’s independent After-Action Report on the January 2025 Eaton and Palisades Fires.
Supes Unanimously Adopt Report to Strengthen Emergency Response
SCVNews.com