header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 2
1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
Archie Carter
Public Health Reports COVID Cases Have Doubled in Last Month
| Friday, Aug 2, 2024
LAPH COVID 08012024

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to take common-sense precautions to avoid becoming ill with COVID-19. As families return from summer travel and children in Los Angeles County prepare to go back to school in the coming weeks, protection from COVID-19 infection remains important, especially for those at high risk for severe illness.

Since mid-May, Public Health has seen consistent increases of reported COVID-19 cases in L.A. County. In the past four weeks, reported COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, virus concentrations in wastewater and the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests have doubled.

Being proactive to prevent illness can significantly reduce the risk of travel disruptions, last-minute cancellations, and inadvertently spreading illness, ensuring a more enjoyable end of summer season for everyone.

This week, Public Health reports 452 average daily COVID-19 cases, an increase from the 229 cases reported four weeks ago. Reported cases are an undercount, due to the large number of at-home COVID test results that are not reported to Public Health.

Wastewater concentrations of SARS CoV-2, the virus that results in a COVID-19 infection, are at 44% of the Winter 2023-2024 winter peak, double the 17% reported the first week of July, indicating increasing transmission in L.A. County. Wastewater concentrations may provide more complete information about COVID-19 transmission levels than reported cases alone.

Public Health is reporting an average of 81.6 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day, a two-fold increase from 41.4 four weeks ago. The 7-day average number of daily COVID-19 hospitalizations in Los Angeles County is 389. Ten percent of hospitalized COVID patients this past week were in intensive care units.

COVID-19 deaths remain relatively stable. Public Health is reporting 1.9 daily average COVID-19 deaths this week, compared to 0.9 in early July. Changes in the death metric may be seen later than other metrics due to both the time needed to receive death certificates and the natural progression of the disease.

Public Health urges residents to use the tools available to reduce transmission and prevent severe illness with COVID-19. Vaccination remains the most powerful tool to protect against the severe effects of COVID-19. An updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine to protect against the potentially serious outcomes of COVID-19 will be available this fall in L.A. County. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months and older receive an updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine this fall whether or not they have ever previously been vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine.

Additional doses of the 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine are still available for Los Angeles County residents 65 and older and provide added protection against severe illness and death from COVID-19. Residents 65 and older can get a dose of the updated vaccine four months after their previous dose. For information about where to get vaccinated, visit ph.lacounty.gov/vaccines.

COVID-19 testing is still recommended for anyone who suspects they have COVID-19 symptoms or who has had a recent exposure to COVID-19. Free tests are available throughout Los Angeles County and at local pharmacies through most insurance plans. More information is available at ph.lacounty.gov/COVIDtests.

Individuals testing positive should stay away from others until they are fever free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medication and symptoms have resolved. Masking when around others is necessary to reduce transmission for 10 days after testing positive or after symptoms started. Free and low-cost therapeutics that can prevent serious illness from COVID-19 remain available in L.A. County. To learn more about medicines to treat COVID-19 visit: ph.lacounty.gov/acd/ncorona2019/medication/.

Residents should continue taking common-sense precautions to avoid transmitting or becoming ill with COVID-19. This includes washing their hands often or using hand sanitizer, especially before eating, after sneezing or coughing, or when in public places and considering mask use when in crowded indoor spaces. Residents should stay home if they have any symptoms of illness, including coughing, sneezing, a fever or sore throat and consider informing friends and family of their illness so they know to be cautious about gathering if they show signs of infection.

For residents who are concerned that they or a loved one have been exposed to COVID-19 or are seeking resources for increased protection, many options remain available in Los Angeles County. The Public Health InfoLine is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The free service connects callers with a person who can answer their questions, coordinate free telehealth care to receive COVID-19 treatment and help make a vaccination appointment, including for people who are homebound. The number is 1-833-540-0473.

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 are updated weekly and are available on the Public Health COVID data webpage. Public Health will continue to monitor COVID-19 circulation and issue press releases as needed to update the public on any potential changes in COVID-19 status in Los Angeles County.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Aug. 20: World Mosquito Day Vector Control Live Stream

Aug. 20: World Mosquito Day Vector Control Live Stream
Friday, Aug 2, 2024
This year, to commemorate World Mosquito Day on Aug. 20, 6-7:30 p.m. the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District will feature a zoom live stream, introducing the Vector Control team and educate the public about its critical role in protecting public health for over 70 years.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 14: Webinar Explores Effects of Cerebral Palsy

Aug. 14: Webinar Explores Effects of Cerebral Palsy
Friday, Aug 2, 2024
As part of a new webinar series on the effects of Cerebral Palsy, the Los Angeles County Commission on Disabilities along with the Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department will host a webinar to provide insight on the different aspects of Cerebral Palsy.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Reports COVID Cases Have Doubled in Last Month

Public Health Reports COVID Cases Have Doubled in Last Month
Friday, Aug 2, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to take common-sense precautions to avoid becoming ill with COVID-19. As families return from summer travel and children in Los Angeles County prepare to go back to school in the coming weeks, protection from COVID-19 infection remains important, especially for those at high risk for severe illness.
FULL STORY...

County Seeks Election Day Poll Workers

County Seeks Election Day Poll Workers
Thursday, Aug 1, 2024
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan has joined the U.S. Election Assistance Commission in designating Thursday Aug. 1, as the fourth annual National Poll Worker (Election Worker) Recruitment Day as the 2024 General Election approaches.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 2-4: Fiesta Days in Frazier Park

Aug. 2-4: Fiesta Days in Frazier Park
Thursday, Aug 1, 2024
The 56th Annual Fiesta Days will be held Aug. 2-4 in Fraizer Park at Frazier Mountain Park. Parking and entry are free.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Concert In the Park Convenient Transportation Options
The city of Santa Clarita's Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union will continue at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, every Saturday through Aug. 24. As the final four weeks approach, residents are encouraged to explore convenient transportation options to make the concert experience more enjoyable.
Concert In the Park Convenient Transportation Options
Heads Up for a Safe Start to the School Year| Ken Striplin
As the new school year begins, public safety remains a top priority in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Heads Up for a Safe Start to the School Year| Ken Striplin
Aug. 20: World Mosquito Day Vector Control Live Stream
This year, to commemorate World Mosquito Day on Aug. 20, 6-7:30 p.m. the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District will feature a zoom live stream, introducing the Vector Control team and educate the public about its critical role in protecting public health for over 70 years.
Aug. 20: World Mosquito Day Vector Control Live Stream
Aug. 14: Webinar Explores Effects of Cerebral Palsy
As part of a new webinar series on the effects of Cerebral Palsy, the Los Angeles County Commission on Disabilities along with the Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department will host a webinar to provide insight on the different aspects of Cerebral Palsy.
Aug. 14: Webinar Explores Effects of Cerebral Palsy
Public Health Reports COVID Cases Have Doubled in Last Month
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to take common-sense precautions to avoid becoming ill with COVID-19. As families return from summer travel and children in Los Angeles County prepare to go back to school in the coming weeks, protection from COVID-19 infection remains important, especially for those at high risk for severe illness.
Public Health Reports COVID Cases Have Doubled in Last Month
‘Follow the Artist: 20 Years of CalArts Center for New Performance’
The CalArts Center for New Performance has published a new book titled “Follow the Artist: 20 Years of CalArts Center for New Performance,” now available in stores and libraries.
‘Follow the Artist: 20 Years of CalArts Center for New Performance’
Aug. 7: Crosspoint Church SCV Hosts Back-to-School Bash
Crosspoint Church SCV will host a Back to School Bash on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 6-8 p.m.
Aug. 7: Crosspoint Church SCV Hosts Back-to-School Bash
CalArts Alums Direct Netflix’s ‘Ultraman: Rising’
California Institute of the Arts alums writer and director Shannon Tindle (Film/Video BFA 1999) and co-director John Aoshima (Film/Video BFA 2000) have brought their creative prowess to Netflix’s animated feature, "Ultraman: Rising."
CalArts Alums Direct Netflix’s ‘Ultraman: Rising’
Santa Clarita Libraries Are Back-to-School Ready
As the new school year approaches, the Santa Clarita Public Library stands ready to support students with a wide variety of essential resources and programs designed to foster learning and achievement.
Santa Clarita Libraries Are Back-to-School Ready
Today in SCV History (Aug. 2)
1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
Archie Carter
SCV Nonprofit, School Projects Sought for Make a Difference Day
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 26. This special day is dedicated to fostering community spirit through volunteerism and organizers are looking for Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits and schools to submit projects that can use volunteer help.
SCV Nonprofit, School Projects Sought for Make a Difference Day
SCVEDC Releases Q2 2024 Santa Clarita Economic Snapshot
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has released its Santa Clarita Second Quarter 2024 Economic Snapshot.
SCVEDC Releases Q2 2024 Santa Clarita Economic Snapshot
Sept. 5: The MAIN Hosts ‘Decades Flashback: Hits From The 80’S & 90’S’
"Decades Flashback: Hits From The 80's & 90's" a production, directed by Olga Kramarova and featuring Laura Ellis and Todd Honeycutt will be featured at The MAIN Thursday, September 5, 8 to 10 p.m.
Sept. 5: The MAIN Hosts ‘Decades Flashback: Hits From The 80’S & 90’S’
Mission Opera Seeking Volunteers For ‘Cold Sassy Tree’
Mission Opera is seeking volunteers for various positions for its production, "Cold Sassy Tree," which will run Oct. 25-27, 12:30 p.m.- 5 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, CA, 91351.
Mission Opera Seeking Volunteers For ‘Cold Sassy Tree’
Aug. 9: Santa Clarita Salsa Community Hike
The city of Santa Clarita will hold a Salsa inspired Community Hike Friday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, meet at the exercise stairs.
Aug. 9: Santa Clarita Salsa Community Hike
Summer Nights at Central Park | Mayor Cameron Smyth
As we embrace the sunny days and warm nights of August, our community is still clamoring with excitement to spend their summer nights at Central Park.
Summer Nights at Central Park | Mayor Cameron Smyth
Aug. 5: Blood Donors Needed in Santa Clarita
Give the gift of life Join the city of Santa Clarita at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch, for a Blood Drive.
Aug. 5: Blood Donors Needed in Santa Clarita
County Seeks Election Day Poll Workers
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan has joined the U.S. Election Assistance Commission in designating Thursday Aug. 1, as the fourth annual National Poll Worker (Election Worker) Recruitment Day as the 2024 General Election approaches.
County Seeks Election Day Poll Workers
Aug. 2-4: Fiesta Days in Frazier Park
The 56th Annual Fiesta Days will be held Aug. 2-4 in Fraizer Park at Frazier Mountain Park. Parking and entry are free.
Aug. 2-4: Fiesta Days in Frazier Park
Schiavo Secures $1.26M in Funds for Hart District
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has announced the successful acquisition of substantial funding dedicated to several critical community projects including the Hart School District, veteran housing and North Valley YMCA.
Schiavo Secures $1.26M in Funds for Hart District
Today in SCV History (Aug. 1)
1963 - Leona Cox Community School breaks ground in Canyon Country [story]
Leona Cox
Ocean Water Warning for July 31
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for July 31
Dr. Christina Ghaly | Extreme Heat
I hope you are all enjoying your summer. As the days get longer, it is tempting to spend more time outside, and it is important to take some basic precautions to protect your health during days with extreme heat.
Dr. Christina Ghaly | Extreme Heat
Aug. 1: SUSD Special Meeting on Facilities Bond
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. to consider placing a facilities bond measure on the November ballot.
Aug. 1: SUSD Special Meeting on Facilities Bond
SCVNews.com