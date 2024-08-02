Public Health Reports COVID Cases Have Doubled in Last Month

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to take common-sense precautions to avoid becoming ill with COVID-19. As families return from summer travel and children in Los Angeles County prepare to go back to school in the coming weeks, protection from COVID-19 infection remains important, especially for those at high risk for severe illness.

Since mid-May, Public Health has seen consistent increases of reported COVID-19 cases in L.A. County. In the past four weeks, reported COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, virus concentrations in wastewater and the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests have doubled.

Being proactive to prevent illness can significantly reduce the risk of travel disruptions, last-minute cancellations, and inadvertently spreading illness, ensuring a more enjoyable end of summer season for everyone.

This week, Public Health reports 452 average daily COVID-19 cases, an increase from the 229 cases reported four weeks ago. Reported cases are an undercount, due to the large number of at-home COVID test results that are not reported to Public Health.

Wastewater concentrations of SARS CoV-2, the virus that results in a COVID-19 infection, are at 44% of the Winter 2023-2024 winter peak, double the 17% reported the first week of July, indicating increasing transmission in L.A. County. Wastewater concentrations may provide more complete information about COVID-19 transmission levels than reported cases alone.

Public Health is reporting an average of 81.6 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day, a two-fold increase from 41.4 four weeks ago. The 7-day average number of daily COVID-19 hospitalizations in Los Angeles County is 389. Ten percent of hospitalized COVID patients this past week were in intensive care units.

COVID-19 deaths remain relatively stable. Public Health is reporting 1.9 daily average COVID-19 deaths this week, compared to 0.9 in early July. Changes in the death metric may be seen later than other metrics due to both the time needed to receive death certificates and the natural progression of the disease.

Public Health urges residents to use the tools available to reduce transmission and prevent severe illness with COVID-19. Vaccination remains the most powerful tool to protect against the severe effects of COVID-19. An updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine to protect against the potentially serious outcomes of COVID-19 will be available this fall in L.A. County. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months and older receive an updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine this fall whether or not they have ever previously been vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine.

Additional doses of the 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine are still available for Los Angeles County residents 65 and older and provide added protection against severe illness and death from COVID-19. Residents 65 and older can get a dose of the updated vaccine four months after their previous dose. For information about where to get vaccinated, visit ph.lacounty.gov/vaccines.

COVID-19 testing is still recommended for anyone who suspects they have COVID-19 symptoms or who has had a recent exposure to COVID-19. Free tests are available throughout Los Angeles County and at local pharmacies through most insurance plans. More information is available at ph.lacounty.gov/COVIDtests.

Individuals testing positive should stay away from others until they are fever free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medication and symptoms have resolved. Masking when around others is necessary to reduce transmission for 10 days after testing positive or after symptoms started. Free and low-cost therapeutics that can prevent serious illness from COVID-19 remain available in L.A. County. To learn more about medicines to treat COVID-19 visit: ph.lacounty.gov/acd/ncorona2019/medication/.

Residents should continue taking common-sense precautions to avoid transmitting or becoming ill with COVID-19. This includes washing their hands often or using hand sanitizer, especially before eating, after sneezing or coughing, or when in public places and considering mask use when in crowded indoor spaces. Residents should stay home if they have any symptoms of illness, including coughing, sneezing, a fever or sore throat and consider informing friends and family of their illness so they know to be cautious about gathering if they show signs of infection.

For residents who are concerned that they or a loved one have been exposed to COVID-19 or are seeking resources for increased protection, many options remain available in Los Angeles County. The Public Health InfoLine is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The free service connects callers with a person who can answer their questions, coordinate free telehealth care to receive COVID-19 treatment and help make a vaccination appointment, including for people who are homebound. The number is 1-833-540-0473.

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 are updated weekly and are available on the Public Health COVID data webpage. Public Health will continue to monitor COVID-19 circulation and issue press releases as needed to update the public on any potential changes in COVID-19 status in Los Angeles County.

