Public Health Reports Death from Measles-Related Complication
| Thursday, Sep 11, 2025
measles 2 cropped

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health encourages residents to make sure that all members of the family are protected against measles following the recent death of a school-aged L.A. county resident from a complication of measles infection acquired during infancy.

The child was originally infected with measles as an infant before they were eligible to receive the measles vaccine which is routinely recommended to be administered between 12 and 15 months. Although they recovered from the initial measles illness, the child developed and ultimately died from subacute sclerosing panencephalitis, a rare but universally fatal complication that can occur in individuals who had measles early in life.

SSPE is a rare, progressive brain disorder that is a late complication of infection from the measles virus. SSPE usually develops two to ten years after the initial measles infection after the patient seemed to fully recover. It is characterized by a gradual and worsening loss of neurological function with death occurring one to three years after the initial diagnosis. There is no cure or effective treatment. It is rare, affecting about one in 10,000 people with measles, but the risk may be much higher. About one in 600, for those who get measles as infants.

Measles is highly contagious and can be prevented with a safe and effective vaccine. People who are not immune are strongly recommended to receive the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. The MMR vaccine is effective and remains the best protection against measles and its potentially serious complications.

Children typically receive their first dose of the MMR vaccine at 12–15 months of age and a second dose at four to six years. However, infants six to 11 months of age should receive one dose of the MMR vaccine before traveling internationally or through an international hub. Infants younger than six months are too young to be vaccinated and rely on maternal antibodies and community immunity to reduce their risk of exposure. By getting vaccinated, individuals not only protect themselves but also help shield vulnerable populations—including infants, pregnant people and those with weakened immune systems—from measles infection.

“This case is a painful reminder of how dangerous measles can be, especially for our most vulnerable community members,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “Infants too young to be vaccinated rely on all of us to help protect them through community immunity. Vaccination is not just about protecting yourself, it’s about protecting your family, your neighbors and especially children who are too young to be vaccinated.”

Public Health encourages all residents to:

Check immunization status. Review your immunization and medical records to determine if everyone in your family is protected against measles, especially for anyone six months of age and older who will be traveling internationally or domestically in areas experiencing measles outbreaks. People who have not had measles infection or received the measles immunization previously are not protected from the measles virus and should talk with a health care provider about receiving the MMR immunization.

Notify a healthcare provider if you are at higher risk. Contact and notify your health care provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure for guidance and next steps, especially if pregnant, the person exposed is an infant, you have a weakened immune system and/or are unimmunized.

Watch for symptoms and take immediate action. If symptoms develop, such as fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, or a rash, stay at home and avoid school, work and any gatherings. Call a healthcare provider immediately. Do not go into a health care facility without calling them first. Let them know you may have been exposed to measles and describe your symptoms. Public Health can assist health care providers in appropriately diagnosing and managing your care.

Measles spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs, or sneezes. The virus can stay in the air and on surfaces for many hours, even after the infected person has left. The infected person can spread the disease up to four days before a measles rash appears and up to four days after the rash appears. If other people breathe the contaminated air or touch the infected surface, then touch their eyes, noses, or mouths, they can become infected.

Common symptoms for measles include:

Fever, often higher than 101° F.

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Rash three to five days after other symptoms of illness. The “measles rash” typically starts on the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

Measles can be prevented with a measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine. The MMR vaccine protects against three diseases: measles, mumps and rubella. The MMRV vaccine protects against four diseases: measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella also known as chickenpox. They are administered in two doses and are highly effective: two doses are 97% effective against measles and one dose is 93% effective. The spread of measles can be prevented if 2-dose coverage of vaccine remains at 95% or above in the community. For more information on measles, visit: ph.lacounty.gov/measles.

Most health insurances cover the cost of the MMR and MMRV vaccine. Insured persons should check with a doctor or local pharmacy to see what vaccines are offered. Uninsured or underinsured children and adults can access free or low-cost vaccines at clinics enrolled in the Vaccines for Children and California-Vaccines for Adults program. For a list of clinics that offer free or low-cost immunizations for persons who are uninsured or underinsured, call the Public Health InfoLine at (833) 540-0473 or visit: http://ph.lacounty.gov/vaccineclinics.

In the United States, as of Tuesday, Sept. 9 a total of 1,454 measles cases have been reported this year. Most of these cases are linked to a measles outbreak in Texas, New Mexico, Kansas and Oklahoma. The majority of cases were unvaccinated or had unknown vaccination status. Twelve percent of these cases required hospitalization for management of measles complications or isolation and three tragically died from acute measles-related complications. The last case of measles in a Los Angeles county resident was reported in August 2025. In 2025, there have been eight cases of measles in individuals who were in Los Angeles county while infectious, four residents and four non-residents.
