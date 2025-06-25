header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 25
1859 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez escapes from prison while serving sentence for grand larceny in SCV area; recaptured in August and sent to San Quentin [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Public Health Reports Significant Decline in Overdose Deaths
| Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
Water drop


Los Angeles County experienced a 22% decline in drug-related overdose deaths and poisonings in 2024, the most significant drop in LA County history, according to a new analysis by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, based on data from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

The notable decrease in deaths includes a 37% decrease in fentanyl-related deaths and a 20% decrease in methamphetamine-related deaths compared to the previous year.

This analysis underscores that Public Health’s increased investments in prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery are making a measurable and positive impact.

This analysis, conducted by Public Health’s Bureau of Substance Abuse Prevention and Control (SAPC), is part of an annual data report on overdoses and poisonings across the County related to fentanyl and other drugs. The report is available on the SAPC’s website.

Additional findings from the data analysis include:

-Drug-related overdose and poisoning deaths dropped from 3,137 deaths in 2023 to 2,438 deaths in 2024, the lowest number recorded since 2019.

-Fentanyl has been a major driver of accidental overdose deaths, surpassing methamphetamine in 2022 as the most common drug type listed as a cause of death. In 2024, the proportion of accidental overdose deaths involving fentanyl declined to 52%, down from 64% in 2023.

-In 2024, fentanyl overdose deaths occurred most often among adults between the ages of 40 and 64, followed by adults between the ages of 26 and 39.

-Males continue to account for more fentanyl overdose deaths than females.

-Black residents are disproportionately represented in overdose and poisoning deaths, whereas Latinx and White individuals represent the highest raw numbers of fatalities.

-Overdose and poisoning deaths continue to impact individuals across socioeconomic status and affluence.

In 2024, Los Angeles County scaled up investments in substance use prevention, treatment and harm reduction services by over 260%, 275%, and 500%, respectively. A spectrum of community-based overdose prevention efforts, including the Fentanyl Frontline  multi-media campaign to increase those across the County that carry naloxone, is essential to save lives and protect public health and safety. In addition, Public Health and the Department of Health Services created ByLAforLA.org, a website and community-powered platform that highlights the work of harm reduction peers and local partners, reduces stigma, and connects people to lifesaving services and support across the county. These increased investments have proven to be effective strategies to address the varied needs of County residents and further reduce overdose and poisoning death rates.

“In the midst of the worst overdose and substance use crisis in Los Angeles County’s history, I am encouraged by this steadfast decline in overdose deaths for the second year in a row. This is a testament to the County’s investment in public health and its comprehensive approach to addressing substance use, including harm reduction, treatment, and recovery,” said Hilda L. Solis, Los Angeles County Chair Pro Tem and First District Supervisor. “With these promising developments, we must double down on our efforts – that is why I remain committed to my work to address this crisis, including building upon motions I have helped lead to comprehensively address overdoses, to expand life-saving resources like naloxone, to work with schools to prevent child substance use, and to expand access to these services in culturally appropriate ways. As the safety net for Los Angeles County residents, we must leave no one behind.”

“The decline in overdose deaths in LA County is a clear sign that public health investments are saving lives – reflecting the power of innovative, community led strategies grounded in care and prevention. However, despite this encouraging trend, Black residents and individuals living in poverty continue to face disproportionately high rates of overdose deaths. This underscores the urgent need for continued investments in equitable public health strategies, especially those led by and in partnership with trusted community organizations,” said Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, Second District.

“Overdose deaths are preventable—and this year’s encouraging decline proves that when we invest in prevention, treatment, education, and harm reduction, we save lives,” said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, Third District. “The fentanyl crisis has left heartbreak in every corner of our communities. Opioids and meth continue to fuel a public health emergency, so we must remain fully committed to confronting it head-on. No one should have to face addiction alone. I urge anyone who is struggling to reach out—help is here. Through our Reaching the 95% initiative, we’re making sure people know treatment is not only available, but accessible, and that recovery is possible.”

“The fentanyl epidemic has wreaked havoc on our communities and in response we have used every tool at our disposal, including Narcan and testing kits, to prevent overdoses and save lives,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn, Fourth District. “This new data shows these efforts are working, but this progress is threatened by the steep cuts we are seeing in federal funding. The money we get from the federal government is more than a line item – it is life saving.”

“The recent decline in overdose deaths across Los Angeles County is a hopeful sign that our shared commitment to saving lives is having an impact,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “This progress reflects the dedication of countless staff and community partners who work every day to connect people with life-saving resources and care. While we are encouraged by this trend, we know the work is far from over. Sustained investment in prevention, treatment, and recovery services is essential to ensuring every person in our community has the opportunity to live a healthy, supported life.”

Decades of evidence support the notion that when it comes to substance use, prevention comes first, treatment works, and recovery is possible. While the challenges from the overdose crisis are difficult, data shows that they are not intractable – working together, a public health approach can advance our shared goals of healthier people, safer streets, and stronger communities.

If you or someone you care about is struggling with substance use, Los Angeles County residents can access assistance for substance use services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by dialing 800-854-7771, select Option two after the language prompt.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. County Office of Child Protection Launches Youth-Led Media Projects

L.A. County Office of Child Protection Launches Youth-Led Media Projects
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
he Los Angeles County Office of Child Protection announced the launch of a series of youth-led media projects to help young people in foster care and the probation system better understand their rights through engaging, accessible materials.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Reports Significant Decline in Overdose Deaths

Public Health Reports Significant Decline in Overdose Deaths
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
Los Angeles County experienced a 22% decline in drug-related overdose deaths and poisonings in 2024, the most significant drop in LA County history
FULL STORY...

June 26: Castaic Sports Complex ‘Pride at the Park’

June 26: Castaic Sports Complex ‘Pride at the Park’
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will host a "Pride at the Park" event, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 26 at Castaic Regional Sports Complex.
FULL STORY...

June 24: L.A. County Supervisors’ Public Hearing

June 24: L.A. County Supervisors’ Public Hearing
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear input on a number of topics during a public hearing on Tuesday, June 24, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Board Hearing Room 381B, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.
FULL STORY...

Performers Sought for Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Performers Sought for Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
Calling all Los Angeles County artists and performers. If you're part of a dance, music, vocal, musical theater or circus group, you are encouraged to apply to be part of the 66th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Office of Child Protection Launches Youth-Led Media Projects
he Los Angeles County Office of Child Protection announced the launch of a series of youth-led media projects to help young people in foster care and the probation system better understand their rights through engaging, accessible materials.
L.A. County Office of Child Protection Launches Youth-Led Media Projects
July 1: City of Santa Clarita to Break Ground on Haskell Canyon Bike Park
Get ready to ride. The city of Santa Clarita will officially break ground on the Haskell Canyon Bike Park on Tuesday, July 1, at 10 a.m. 
July 1: City of Santa Clarita to Break Ground on Haskell Canyon Bike Park
July 4: Santa Host Several Independence day Events Around the City
Independence day is just around the corner and Santa Clarita is celebrating with different events around the city. 
July 4: Santa Host Several Independence day Events Around the City
Public Health Reports Significant Decline in Overdose Deaths
Los Angeles County experienced a 22% decline in drug-related overdose deaths and poisonings in 2024, the most significant drop in LA County history
Public Health Reports Significant Decline in Overdose Deaths
Today in SCV History (June 25)
1859 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez escapes from prison while serving sentence for grand larceny in SCV area; recaptured in August and sent to San Quentin [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
FYI Hosts Annual ‘Celebration of Everything’ Honoring Youth, Volunteers
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence recently held its “Celebration of Everything” event in appreciation of the many volunteers who make such a difference in the lives of Santa Clarita Valley foster youth and recognizing a record number of 32 youth for education milestones.
FYI Hosts Annual ‘Celebration of Everything’ Honoring Youth, Volunteers
June 26: Join the 2025 World’s Largest Swim Lesson at Aquatic Center
The city of Santa Clarita will host a location for the 2025 World’s Largest Swim Lesson on Thursday, June 26, 10:30-11 a.m. at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
June 26: Join the 2025 World’s Largest Swim Lesson at Aquatic Center
Santa Clarita Native Serves Aboard Navy’s Oldest Commissioned Warship
Airman Matthew Mancillas, a native of Santa Clarita, is one of more than 60 sailors celebrating America’s 249 years of independence while serving aboard USS Constitution, the Navy’s oldest commissioned warship.
Santa Clarita Native Serves Aboard Navy’s Oldest Commissioned Warship
Gibbons Conservation Center Matching Fundraising
The Gibbons Conservation Center is nearly halfway to its June fundraising goal, which will generously be matched. That leaves one week to double your donation.
Gibbons Conservation Center Matching Fundraising
VIA CEO Forum Survey
The Valley Industry Association is calling on all CEOs, presidents, business owners, chief marketing officers, chief operating officers, HR directors, vice presidents, executive directors, regional managers, project managers and more to fill in answers on a five-minute survey today that will help develop solutions for tomorrow.
VIA CEO Forum Survey
John Paul Mitchell Systems to Relocate to Texas
John Paul Mitchell Systems, a manufacturer of hair care products and styling tools, has announced it will relocate from California to Texas.
John Paul Mitchell Systems to Relocate to Texas
Brueckner Hired as New TMU Golf Coach
Luke Brueckner, a former player and assistant coach with The Master's University golf team, has been hired as the new head coach for both the men's and women's programs.
Brueckner Hired as New TMU Golf Coach
Today in SCV History (June 24)
1980 - Saugus Train Station relocated to Hart Park, Newhall [story]
Saugus Train Station
Ken Striplin | Preserving a Community Treasure, William S. Hart Park
William S. Hart Park has been a cherished part of the Santa Clarita community for nearly 70 years.
Ken Striplin | Preserving a Community Treasure, William S. Hart Park
City Launches New Online Recreation Registration System
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of Kaizen, a new online recreation registration system designed to make it easier for residents to register for classes, programs and events.
City Launches New Online Recreation Registration System
Valencia High Student Placed Second at NSDA National Tournament
Ava DiNapoli, a senior at Valencia High School, placed second in Impromptu Speaking at the 2025 National Speech and Debate Association's National Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.
Valencia High Student Placed Second at NSDA National Tournament
June 24: Saugus-Castaic School Facilities Financing Authority to Meet
The Regular Meeting of the Saugus-Castaic School Facilities Financing Authority will be held on Tuesday, June 24, at the Saugus Union School District, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, at 6:30 p.m. in the Board Room.
June 24: Saugus-Castaic School Facilities Financing Authority to Meet
June 24: Council Will Consider CalFire Hazard Map of City of Santa Clarita
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, June 24 at City Hall, with the first reading of an ordinance of the Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map of the city of Santa Clarita issued by CalFire.
June 24: Council Will Consider CalFire Hazard Map of City of Santa Clarita
Schiavo Leads Public Safety Budget Push
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo submitted a formal budget request letter calling for comprehensive funding, beyond the $110 million currently allocated, to fully implement Proposition 36.
Schiavo Leads Public Safety Budget Push
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Scholarship to SCV Student
California Credit Union Foundation has awarded a scholarship to Saugus High School Senior Nathan Lieber as part of its College Scholarship Program, recognizing exceptional students for their school and community activities.
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Scholarship to SCV Student
June 26: Castaic Sports Complex ‘Pride at the Park’
The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will host a "Pride at the Park" event, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 26 at Castaic Regional Sports Complex.
June 26: Castaic Sports Complex ‘Pride at the Park’
June 23-28: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 23 to Saturday, June 28.
June 23-28: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
June 25: Hart District Governing Board Special Meeting
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 25, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
June 25: Hart District Governing Board Special Meeting
June 24: L.A. County Supervisors’ Public Hearing
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear input on a number of topics during a public hearing on Tuesday, June 24, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Board Hearing Room 381B, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.
June 24: L.A. County Supervisors’ Public Hearing
SCVNews.com