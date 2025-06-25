Public Health Reports Significant Decline in Overdose Deaths

Los Angeles County experienced a 22% decline in drug-related overdose deaths and poisonings in 2024, the most significant drop in LA County history, according to a new analysis by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, based on data from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

The notable decrease in deaths includes a 37% decrease in fentanyl-related deaths and a 20% decrease in methamphetamine-related deaths compared to the previous year.

This analysis underscores that Public Health’s increased investments in prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery are making a measurable and positive impact.

This analysis, conducted by Public Health’s Bureau of Substance Abuse Prevention and Control (SAPC), is part of an annual data report on overdoses and poisonings across the County related to fentanyl and other drugs. The report is available on the SAPC’s website.

Additional findings from the data analysis include:

-Drug-related overdose and poisoning deaths dropped from 3,137 deaths in 2023 to 2,438 deaths in 2024, the lowest number recorded since 2019.

-Fentanyl has been a major driver of accidental overdose deaths, surpassing methamphetamine in 2022 as the most common drug type listed as a cause of death. In 2024, the proportion of accidental overdose deaths involving fentanyl declined to 52%, down from 64% in 2023.

-In 2024, fentanyl overdose deaths occurred most often among adults between the ages of 40 and 64, followed by adults between the ages of 26 and 39.

-Males continue to account for more fentanyl overdose deaths than females.

-Black residents are disproportionately represented in overdose and poisoning deaths, whereas Latinx and White individuals represent the highest raw numbers of fatalities.

-Overdose and poisoning deaths continue to impact individuals across socioeconomic status and affluence.

In 2024, Los Angeles County scaled up investments in substance use prevention, treatment and harm reduction services by over 260%, 275%, and 500%, respectively. A spectrum of community-based overdose prevention efforts, including the Fentanyl Frontline multi-media campaign to increase those across the County that carry naloxone, is essential to save lives and protect public health and safety. In addition, Public Health and the Department of Health Services created ByLAforLA.org, a website and community-powered platform that highlights the work of harm reduction peers and local partners, reduces stigma, and connects people to lifesaving services and support across the county. These increased investments have proven to be effective strategies to address the varied needs of County residents and further reduce overdose and poisoning death rates.

“In the midst of the worst overdose and substance use crisis in Los Angeles County’s history, I am encouraged by this steadfast decline in overdose deaths for the second year in a row. This is a testament to the County’s investment in public health and its comprehensive approach to addressing substance use, including harm reduction, treatment, and recovery,” said Hilda L. Solis, Los Angeles County Chair Pro Tem and First District Supervisor. “With these promising developments, we must double down on our efforts – that is why I remain committed to my work to address this crisis, including building upon motions I have helped lead to comprehensively address overdoses, to expand life-saving resources like naloxone, to work with schools to prevent child substance use, and to expand access to these services in culturally appropriate ways. As the safety net for Los Angeles County residents, we must leave no one behind.”

“The decline in overdose deaths in LA County is a clear sign that public health investments are saving lives – reflecting the power of innovative, community led strategies grounded in care and prevention. However, despite this encouraging trend, Black residents and individuals living in poverty continue to face disproportionately high rates of overdose deaths. This underscores the urgent need for continued investments in equitable public health strategies, especially those led by and in partnership with trusted community organizations,” said Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, Second District.

“Overdose deaths are preventable—and this year’s encouraging decline proves that when we invest in prevention, treatment, education, and harm reduction, we save lives,” said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, Third District. “The fentanyl crisis has left heartbreak in every corner of our communities. Opioids and meth continue to fuel a public health emergency, so we must remain fully committed to confronting it head-on. No one should have to face addiction alone. I urge anyone who is struggling to reach out—help is here. Through our Reaching the 95% initiative, we’re making sure people know treatment is not only available, but accessible, and that recovery is possible.”

“The fentanyl epidemic has wreaked havoc on our communities and in response we have used every tool at our disposal, including Narcan and testing kits, to prevent overdoses and save lives,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn, Fourth District. “This new data shows these efforts are working, but this progress is threatened by the steep cuts we are seeing in federal funding. The money we get from the federal government is more than a line item – it is life saving.”

“The recent decline in overdose deaths across Los Angeles County is a hopeful sign that our shared commitment to saving lives is having an impact,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “This progress reflects the dedication of countless staff and community partners who work every day to connect people with life-saving resources and care. While we are encouraged by this trend, we know the work is far from over. Sustained investment in prevention, treatment, and recovery services is essential to ensuring every person in our community has the opportunity to live a healthy, supported life.”

Decades of evidence support the notion that when it comes to substance use, prevention comes first, treatment works, and recovery is possible. While the challenges from the overdose crisis are difficult, data shows that they are not intractable – working together, a public health approach can advance our shared goals of healthier people, safer streets, and stronger communities.

If you or someone you care about is struggling with substance use, Los Angeles County residents can access assistance for substance use services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by dialing 800-854-7771, select Option two after the language prompt.

