January 9
1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
Tejon quake map
Public Health Smoke Advisory: Unhealthy Air Quality Declared Due to Wildfires
| Thursday, Jan 9, 2025
smoke wildfire

Los Angeles County Public Health reports the South Coast Air Quality Management District is advising of potential direct smoke impact from the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst Wildfires that has caused unhealthy air quality in Los Angeles County.

Smoke from the multiple fires is expected to most heavily impact northwest coastal Los Angeles County including Pacific Palisades, the area of Altadena and Pasadena, near San Fernando, respectively, and areas near the fire. This advisory remains in effect through Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at 5 p.m. Smoke impacts will depend on fire activity, containment efforts, and the weather. For more information, visit CALFIRE.

Wildfire smoke is a mixture of small particles, gases and water vapor. The primary health concern is the small particles, which can cause burning eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat, headaches and illness (i.e., bronchitis). People at higher risk, children, the elderly, those with respiratory or heart conditions, and people with compromised immune systems, may experience more severe effects such as difficulty breathing, wheezing, coughing, fatigue and/or chest pain.

“Predicting where ash or soot from a fire will travel, or how winds will impact air quality, is difficult, so it’s important for everyone to stay aware of the air quality in your area, make plans, and take action to protect your health and your family’s health,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Health Officer for Los Angeles County. “Smoke and ash can harm everyone, even those who are healthy. However, people at higher risk include children, older adults, pregnant individuals, and those with heart or lung conditions or weakened immune systems.”

Public Health urges everyone in areas where there is visible smoke or the smell of smoke or unhealthy air quality to avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure and to limit physical exertion (whether indoor or outdoor), such as exercise. Children, older adults, and people who are pregnant or have other air quality sensitive conditions, such as heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should follow these recommendations and stay indoors as much as possible even in areas where smoke, soot, or ash cannot be seen or there is no smell of smoke. If your condition worsens, contact your health care provider immediately for medical advice.

“We are also advising schools and recreational programs that are in session in smoke-impacted to review and follow the California Department of Education’s Memo: Get Smart about Wildfire Smoke – Clear Guidelines for Schools and Wildfire Smoke or the California Environmental Protection Agency’s Guidance for Schools During Wildfire Smoke Events, based on the air quality level in their area. This may include limiting or suspending outside physical activities, including physical education and after-school sports, until conditions improve. Non-school related sports organizations for children and adults are advised to follow the same guidance and to cancel outdoor practices and competitions in areas where there is visible smoke, soot, or ash, or where there is a smell of smoke. The same guidance applies to other outdoor activities, like hiking or picnicking, in affected areas,” said Davis.

People can participate in indoor sports or other strenuous activity in areas with visible smoke, soot, or ash, provided the indoor location has air conditioning that does not draw air from the outside and it has closed windows and doors to protect the cleanliness of indoor air. If not, it is recommended that everyone follow the guidelines as if they were outside.

The following recommendations will help you protect yourself and your family from harmful effects of bad air quality:

If you see or smell smoke, or notice particles and ash in the air, stay indoors to limit exposure, especially if you have heart or lung conditions, are elderly, or have children.

Keep indoor air clean by closing windows and doors. Use air conditioners that recirculate air to filter out harmful particles. Wear an N95 or P100 mask if you must go outside in smoky conditions for long periods of time in areas with heavy smoke or where ash is present.

Avoid air conditioners that only bring in outside air and don’t recirculate. Check and replace air filters regularly. Filters labeled “MERV13” or higher are most effective for removing smoke particles. HEPA air purifiers can further reduce indoor particles.

If it’s too hot to keep windows and doors closed and you don’t have an air conditioner, go to a public place like a library or shopping center to stay cool and protect yourself from harmful air.

Avoid using fireplaces, candles, or vacuums. Clean dusty surfaces with a damp cloth and don’t smoke.

If you experience symptoms like severe coughing, shortness of breath, wheezing, chest pain, palpitations, nausea, or unusual fatigue, contact your doctor or go to urgent care. For life-threatening symptoms, call 911.

When smoke lingers, fine particles may build up indoors even if you can’t see them. Masks can protect against larger particles, but most don’t block fine particles or toxic gases, which are more harmful.

Practice safe clean-up following a fire. Follow the ash clean-up and food safety instructions at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/wildfire/.

The following is recommended for pets:

Avoid leaving your pets outdoors, particularly at night. Pets should be brought into an indoor location, such as an enclosed garage or a house.

If dogs or cats appear to be in respiratory distress, they should be taken to an animal hospital immediately. Symptoms of respiratory distress for dogs include panting and/or an inability to catch their breath. Symptoms for cats are less noticeable, but may include panting and/or an inability to catch their breath.

To stay updated with real-time/forecasted Air Quality in your area, download the South Coast AQMD Mobile App: www.aqmd.gov/mobileapp (Also available in Spanish.) or visit www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality/air-quality-forecasts.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Canyons Women’s, Men’s Basketball Games Postponed
The Wednesday, Jan. 8 scheduled contests between College of the Canyons women's and men's basketball vs. Antelope Valley College in the Cougar Cage were postponed due to wildfires in the region.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 9)
1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
Tejon quake map
