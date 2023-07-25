header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
100°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 25
1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Suraco family
Public Health Warns Rabid Bats More Common During Summer, Fall
| Tuesday, Jul 25, 2023
Bat unsplash

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises the public to never touch a bat with bare hands and to report injured, sick, or dead bats. Summer and early-fall months are when rabid bats are most often found in Los Angeles County, especially during July, August and September.

Healthy bats, which are good for the environment, typically hide and sleep during the day and emerge at dusk to fly and eat insects. Only about 1% of bats in nature have rabies, however, about 15% bats found near people and pets in L.A. County test positive for rabies. In 2022, 50 rabid bats were identified. So far this year, six rabid bats have been found, including three in Santa Clarita and one each in Altadena, Glendale and Los Angeles (zip code 90027).

Bats with rabies are more likely to fly in daylight, appear on the ground, or be found resting for long periods in highly visible areas, such as on the side of a wall. Bats with rabies may be found alive or dead and you cannot confirm if a bat has rabies just by looking at it.

Rabies is a fatal disease to humans and pets, including dogs and cats, if preventative medical treatment is not given before symptoms appear. Rabies is transmitted by the bite, or scratch from a tooth of a rabid animal. Many of our local bats have very small teeth. Bites from bats can be too shallow and small to be easily detected and can heal over quickly. Bats found inside of a house with any access to people sleeping, children, or pets may have bitten a person or pet without waking them or leaving a visible bite wound. After an exposure to rabies, a person must get urgent treatment to prevent illness.

Follow these simple steps if you encounter a bat:

— Never touch a bat with bare hands.

— Know that bats are protected wildlife, that they are beneficial for our environment, and that it is illegal for the public to kill, harm, or keep them.
However, any bat that may have exposed a person or pet to rabies needs to be tested.

— Do not release a bat outside if it was found indoors or if it was handled with bare hands – cover it with a box and call animal control to request that it be tested for rabies. Any bat that may have bitten, or had contact with, a person or pet should be collected by animal control and tested by Public Health for rabies.

— If a bat is found outside that is sick, not moving, or dead, place a box or bucket over it. Then call the local animal control office to retrieve it for rabies testing.

— Seek rabies help quickly if you may have had an exposure. After a bat bite or bat encounter, call (213) 288-7060, or email vet@ph.lacounty.gov to discuss the risk of rabies exposure. Office hours are Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To report bites in Pasadena, call the Pasadena Humane Society (626) 792-7151. For Long Beach call Long Beach Animal Control at (562) 570-7387 and for Vernon call its health department at (323) 583-8811.

— Keep pets safe from rabies by keeping them up to date with their rabies vaccination. Indoor-only cats and dogs should be vaccinated against rabies, as some rabid bats are found indoors almost every year in Los Angeles County. Rabies vaccinations for pets are available at veterinary offices and low-cost veterinary programs throughout the county.

Read and share this flyer on What To Do If You Find A Bat, available in English and Spanish: http://ph.lacounty.gov/vet/docs/WhatToDoIfYouFindABat_2021Outreach.pdf

For more information on bats and rabies visit publichealth.lacounty.gov/vet/rabies.htm.

What To Do If You Find A Bat Infographic
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Public Health Warns Rabid Bats More Common During Summer, Fall

Public Health Warns Rabid Bats More Common During Summer, Fall
Tuesday, Jul 25, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises the public to never touch a bat with bare hands and to report injured, sick, or dead bats. Summer and early-fall months are when rabid bats are most often found in Los Angeles County, especially during July, August and September.
FULL STORY...

Los Angeles County Earns Designation as a Certified Age-Friendly Employer

Los Angeles County Earns Designation as a Certified Age-Friendly Employer
Tuesday, Jul 25, 2023
Los Angeles County has earned the designation as a Certified Age-Friendly Employer by the Age-Friendly Institute, the nation's only certification program that identifies organizations committed to being the best places to work for employees ages 50 and older. L.A. County is the first county-level employer in the United States to be designated Certified Age-Friendly.
FULL STORY...

Heat Advisory Extended for SCV

Heat Advisory Extended for SCV
Monday, Jul 24, 2023
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday 10 a.m. to Wednesday 8 p.m., as high temperatures have been forecast.
FULL STORY...

DACC Extends Animal Care Center Visiting Hours

DACC Extends Animal Care Center Visiting Hours
Monday, Jul 24, 2023
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control  will increase public visiting hours at its seven animal care centers, including the Castaic location, effective Aug. 1, 2023.
FULL STORY...

Barger’s Mental Health Resolutions Approved by NACo

Barger’s Mental Health Resolutions Approved by NACo
Monday, Jul 24, 2023
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Multiple Fires Break Out in SCV, Largest is Agua Fire
A brush fire that broke out near near Soledad Canyon and Agua Dulce Canyon Roads in Agua Dulce around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday has grown to 100 acres according to the latest reports from Angeles National Forest officials at 3:17 p.m.
Multiple Fires Break Out in SCV, Largest is Agua Fire
Aug. 19: feedSCV for Kids Pancake Breakfast Class
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit feedSCV works to provide everyone in the Santa Clarita Valley with the knowledge and resources to have a delicious and healthy meal at home every day. It will host its first class designed for kids on Saturday, Aug. 19. Two sessions will be held, at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Aug. 19: feedSCV for Kids Pancake Breakfast Class
Public Health Warns Rabid Bats More Common During Summer, Fall
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises the public to never touch a bat with bare hands and to report injured, sick, or dead bats. Summer and early-fall months are when rabid bats are most often found in Los Angeles County, especially during July, August and September.
Public Health Warns Rabid Bats More Common During Summer, Fall
Rye Canyon Retail/Automotive Facility Sells for $3.1M
Managing Director Randy Cude and Senior Associate Connor Quan of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc. have announced the recent sale of a retail/automotive facility located at 25150-25158 Rye Canyon Road in Santa Clarita for a purchase price of $3.1 million. Spectrum CRE represented the buyer in the transaction.
Rye Canyon Retail/Automotive Facility Sells for $3.1M
Los Angeles County Earns Designation as a Certified Age-Friendly Employer
Los Angeles County has earned the designation as a Certified Age-Friendly Employer by the Age-Friendly Institute, the nation's only certification program that identifies organizations committed to being the best places to work for employees ages 50 and older. L.A. County is the first county-level employer in the United States to be designated Certified Age-Friendly.
Los Angeles County Earns Designation as a Certified Age-Friendly Employer
SCV Students Head Back to School in Early August
Castaic Union School District will lead off back-to-school season in the Santa Clarita Valley when classes resume on Monday, Aug. 7.
SCV Students Head Back to School in Early August
Former Cougar Mikey Kane Selected by White Sox in 2023 MLB Draft
Former College of the Canyons infielder Mikey Kane was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 17th round of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft, earlier this month.
Former Cougar Mikey Kane Selected by White Sox in 2023 MLB Draft
CalArtians Earn Semifinalist Nominations for Student Academy Awards
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has named a student from California Institute of the Arts and a recent CalArts grad as semifinalists for the 2023 Student Academy Awards.
CalArtians Earn Semifinalist Nominations for Student Academy Awards
Today in SCV History (July 25)
1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Suraco family
COC Standout LuLu Salloom Signs with Whittier College
College of the Canyons women's basketball All-American forward Lulu Salloom will continue her career at Whittier College after signing with the Poets program in a brief ceremony last week.
COC Standout LuLu Salloom Signs with Whittier College
Allison Miller Signs Letter of Intent with TMU
Allison Miller has signed her national letter of intent to continue her basketball career with The Master's University.
Allison Miller Signs Letter of Intent with TMU
Heat Advisory Extended for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday 10 a.m. to Wednesday 8 p.m., as high temperatures have been forecast.
Heat Advisory Extended for SCV
CSUN Welcomes Trevor Olson to Women’s Basketball Coaching Staff
Trevor Olson has joined the California State University, Northridge women's basketball staff as an assistant coach, head coach Carlene Mitchell announced on Friday.
CSUN Welcomes Trevor Olson to Women’s Basketball Coaching Staff
Trader Joe’s Recalls Two Popular Cookies
Trader Joe’s announced Friday the recall of two of its cookie products after discovering they could contain rocks.
Trader Joe’s Recalls Two Popular Cookies
CSUN Dean Commends Value in Humanities Degree
While politicians and even some colleges ponder the value of a liberal arts-based education, Jeffery Reeder, dean of California State University, Northridge’s College of Humanities, has no doubt that the lessons taught in those classes lay the foundation for society and provide graduates with the tools for success.
CSUN Dean Commends Value in Humanities Degree
Red Cross Announces SCV Blood Drives
After a summer of declining donations, the American Red Cross needs the public’s help to prevent a blood shortage.
Red Cross Announces SCV Blood Drives
DACC Extends Animal Care Center Visiting Hours
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control  will increase public visiting hours at its seven animal care centers, including the Castaic location, effective Aug. 1, 2023.
DACC Extends Animal Care Center Visiting Hours
California Jobs See June Uptick
SACRAMENTO (CN) — California’s unemployment inched up to 4.6% in June, a 0.1% increase from the prior month.
California Jobs See June Uptick
‘Cesar Millan’ Among Three Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 24 - Sunday, July 30.
‘Cesar Millan’ Among Three Productions Filming in SCV
Ocean Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (July 24)
1864 - Walker/Reynier family patriarch Jean Joseph Reynier, then 15, arrives in Sand Canyon from France; eventually homesteads 1,200 acres [story]
Joseph Reynier
Today in SCV History (July 23)
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
Today in SCV History (July 22)
2000 - Historic Larinan house in Pico Canyon burns down [story]
Larinan house burning
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: