Public Input Encouraged for SCV Water’s Management Plan

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., to learn about and provide input on our Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP) Update.

This is the second virtual public workshop on the UWMP, which is one of the required plans our agency must complete as part of our long-term resource planning to ensure that adequate water supplies are available to meet existing and future needs.

Workshop participants will learn the outcomes of SB X7-7, the State’s water conservation law, and how our area performed in terms of water use efficiency. We will also touch on population projections for the Santa Clarita Valley, how much water we need to plan for that population, and our drought risk assessment. The workshop will also offer the public an opportunity to ask questions and provide input.

Information about the UWMP is available at yourSCVwater/uwmp. The webpage includes an informational video, a summary, recording and the presentation from the first workshop, and a factsheet. The page also features a comment form where members of the public can provide suggestions or submit questions about the UWMP to SCV Water.

###

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 74,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com

For more information, contact Communications Manager Kathie Martin at kmartin@scvwa.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...