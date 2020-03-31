Safer At Home directives are still in effect, and cautions against “behavioral fatigue” that may set in, especially when it is tempting to go outside. " /> SCV News
COVID-19/Warm Weather

Public Urged to Continue Social Distancing During Warm Weather

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020

By Press Release

With warm weather forecasted for Los Angeles, the County of Los Angeles reminds residents that the Safer At Home directives are still in effect, and cautions against “behavioral fatigue” that may set in, especially when it is tempting to go outside.

All L.A. County residents should continue to remain inside their homes unless it is absolutely necessary to leave in order to perform an essential function. Each time you leave your home, you are putting yourself and anyone near you at risk for contracting and spreading COVID-19.

Remaining indoors as the weather gets warmer in Los Angeles County can feel like a challenge. The following are some ways to keep busy and productive at home:

– Find a furry friend: Foster a dog, cat or rabbit through Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control and save an orphaned animal.

– Connect virtually with loved ones: There is no better time to call, text, or video chat loved ones to check in.

– Use free online County resources for young children: If you are the parent or caregiver of a young child, decrease boredom and prevent the loss of preschool skills by clicking here to find resources and activities. The Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) is also providing useful links and resources. Click here for more information.

– Work on professional development: Teachers and other education professionals may take LACOE’s free online professional development courses.

– Do art activities at home: Visit Create at Home for free and fun resources to engage your family members with the arts at home.

– Get organized: Organize your personal spaces like closets, home office/desk areas, cupboards, drawers, and vehicles.

– Keep a routine: Take time to create and maintain a routine. Schedule time to eat, sleep, perform self-care rituals, pursue at-home hobbies, etc.

– Stay tuned in with yourself: Take time to monitor your mental and physical health every day.

And last but not least, make a “crisis deal” with your family members. Take time to talk about what truly matters to each of you during the COVID-19 crisis, and clarify essential wants and needs. Set clear priorities for your family. When this kind of communication takes place, set kinds of principles are communicated, the practical day-to-day decisions that come later are easier.

For more information and resources from the County of Los Angeles, please visit the County’s COVID-19 website.

