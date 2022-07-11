Public Works Announces Construction Delays For Two Roads

With 87% of Americans feeling stressed because of inflation, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022's Most & Least Stressed Cities in America, finding Santa Clarita ranked 43 of 182 cities in being least stressed.
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some ramps and lanes will be closed on U.S. Highway 101, Ventura Freeway, at Liberty Canyon Road in Agoura Hills starting Friday night, July 8, until Saturday morning, July 9.
With the arrival of an additional 6,000 JYNNEOS doses this week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is expanding the eligibility criteria for residents to receive the monkeypox vaccine.
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to offer their feedback at a Community Engagement Open House for the proposed Via Princessa Park on Thursday, July 14, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center located at 18410 Sierra Highway.
Jami Posten Kennedy, 1989 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, died at Henry Mayo Hospital in Valencia on July 4, 2022, after a long illness. She was a longtime resident of the Santa Clarita Valley, moving to the SCV at age 7.
