Public Works Announces Construction Delays For Two Roads

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works announced that drivers will experience delays on San Francisquito Canyon Road and Sierra Highway starting Monday.

Beginning July 11 Sierra Highway will be under construction from Vasquez Canyon Road To Davenport road.

Also on July 11 San Francisquito Canyon Road will be under construction. The soft closure will be from Stator Lane to Mile Marker 12.42.

Both construction delays are expected to last until Friday July 15.

These delays will be expected from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. for each day of the construction.

For more information or to see all road closures and delays visit Public Works website.

