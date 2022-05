Public Works Announces Road Closures Near Lake Hughes

Uploaded: , Wednesday, May 25, 2022

By Press Release

Los Angeles County Public Works has announced a road closure near Lake Hughes late May.

Austin way will be closed from May 25 to June 10 due to road work.

The road will be closed from Lakeshore road to Newview drive, but will allow contractors, residents and emergency vehicles only.

For more information or to see all LADPW check the website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...