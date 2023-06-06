Update: Missing Saugus Teen Found

Update as of 3:25 p.m.: SCV Sheriffs detectives have confirmed missing person Maeleen Nicole Canchola has been found. Thank you to the public, media and deputy personnel for their tireless efforts in the search for Ms. Canchola.

Original post: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s detectives need the public’s help in locating missing person Maeleen Nicole Canchola. She is a 13-year-old White female, who was last seen June 2 leaving her home in Saugus at approximately 3 p.m. after an argument with her mother.

Canchola is 4 feet 11 inches tall, 100 pounds, with blond hair and light gray eyes. Canchola was last seen wearing a dark brown t-shirt and black pants with a “Punisher” skull logo on the leg. She may have been seen in the area of Griffith Drive and/or Bouquet Canyon near David Way. Her loved ones are concerned for her and asking for your help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Detective Gallegos at (661) 260-4000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to #LACrimeStoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

