Purple & Gold Lights Illuminate City Hall to Honor 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage

Santa Clarita City Hall was among multiple locations across the country illuminated by purple and gold lights Wednesday to celebrate the 19th Amendment and the 100th anniversary of women’s constitutional right to vote.

The commemoration is part of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission’s Forward Into Light campaign, named after the historic suffrage slogan, “Forward through the Darkness, Forward into Light.”

The 19th Amendment, officially signed into law on Aug. 26, 1920, guaranteed women the right to vote. The fight took 72 years of protesting, marching, lobbying and picketing to achieve, according to the Library of Congress.

“Due to the tremendous efforts from women like Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, Sojourner Truth and countless other brave individuals, they were able to make their voices heard and achieve the long-overdue constitutional right to vote,” Mayor Cameron Smyth said in a prepared statement.

To learn more, visit womensvote100.org/forwardintolight and to register to vote visit votesantaclarita.com.