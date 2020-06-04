[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in
S.C.V. History
June 3
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
Pursuit With Reckless Driver Sends One to Hospital
| Thursday, Jun 4, 2020
SCV Sheriff's Station

The pursuit of a suspected reckless driver in Canyon Country stopped abruptly when the suspect slammed into another car, then fled the scene, leading deputies on a foot pursuit on Highway 14.

Just after midnight Thursday, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road when they encountered the suspect, according to station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

“Deputies were patrolling in Canyon Country and observed a vehicle that was driving recklessly,” Miller said. “The suspect hit a median and almost hit other vehicles.”

When deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect, a man in his late 30’s suspected of driving drunk, failed to yield, leading deputies on a pursuit, Miller added.

The pursuit went about 3 miles before coming to a stop when the suspect’s vehicle collided with another occupied vehicle at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Sand Canyon Road around 12:09 a.m.

The suspect then allegedly exited the damaged vehicle and fled on foot to the nearby Highway 14 on-ramp, and deputies pursued him as he ran along the shoulder of the highway, Miller said.

Once the suspect had run into the wash, a containment was attempted before deputies were able to locate the suspect and detain him at gunpoint, Miller added.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel also responded to reports of the traffic collision, followed by a medical emergency in the same area, ultimately transporting the driver of the other vehicle to a nearby hospital with minor injuries at 12:35 a.m., according to Supervisor Marvin Lim and Miller.

“The suspect appeared to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol,” Miller said, adding that he was on parole for a prior driving under the influence charge and had several similar priors.
COC COVID-19 Testing Site Closed Thursday
Thursday, Jun 4, 2020
COC COVID-19 Testing Site Closed Thursday
As rumored protests are planned for the Santa Clarita Valley Thursday, Los Angeles County’s COVID-19 testing site at College of the Canyons has been closed for the day.
Pursuit With Reckless Driver Sends One to Hospital
Thursday, Jun 4, 2020
Pursuit With Reckless Driver Sends One to Hospital
The pursuit of a suspected reckless driver in Canyon Country stopped abruptly when the suspect slammed into another car, then fled the scene, leading deputies on a foot pursuit on Highway 14.
City Council Declares Emergency, Sets 6 p.m. Curfew Thursday (Video)
Wednesday, Jun 3, 2020
City Council Declares Emergency, Sets 6 p.m. Curfew Thursday (Video)
In an emergency meeting at City Hall Wednesday afternoon, the Santa Clarita City Council unanimously adopted a resolution declaring a local emergency amid civil unrest in the Southern California region and set a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for the city Thursday night.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC COVID-19 Testing Site Closed Thursday
As rumored protests are planned for the Santa Clarita Valley Thursday, Los Angeles County’s COVID-19 testing site at College of the Canyons has been closed for the day.
Pursuit With Reckless Driver Sends One to Hospital
The pursuit of a suspected reckless driver in Canyon Country stopped abruptly when the suspect slammed into another car, then fled the scene, leading deputies on a foot pursuit on Highway 14.
City Council Declares Emergency, Sets 6 p.m. Curfew Thursday (Video)
In an emergency meeting at City Hall Wednesday afternoon, the Santa Clarita City Council unanimously adopted a resolution declaring a local emergency amid civil unrest in the Southern California region and set a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for the city Thursday night.
COC Nursing Student Overcomes Setbacks to Reach Graduation
Every day, Lianne McMahon is reminded of how proud her dad was of her when she looks at a handwritten note from him that she keeps framed in her room.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Another SCV Death, 76 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 1,155 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 new deaths due to the virus countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 11th COVID-19 fatality.
June 8: Deadline to Enter Cap in City’s Graduation Cap Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita and the city's Art Commission are recognizing the recent milestone of 2020 graduates in a virtual “Graduation Cap Showcase,” with a deadline for entries extended to Monday, June 8.
Hart Seniors Graduate in Drive-thru, Virtual Ceremonies
The Hart High School Class of 2020 graduated Tuesday in two special ceremonies for Hart seniors: a drive-thru graduation in the morning and a follow-up virtual ceremony in the evening.
L.A. County Sets Wednesday Curfew at 9 p.m.
Los Angeles County officials have set a Wednesday curfew to be in effect countywide from 9 p.m. through Thursday at 5 a.m.
Newsom Declares General Election, Orders Voting by Mail or In Person
California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring a statewide General Election on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, and signed an executive order to ensure that Californians can exercise their right to vote in a safe, secure and accessible manner during the upcoming election.
Church Leaders Rally L.A. Crowd in Protest of Police Violence
Black church leaders in Los Angeles marched to LAPD headquarters Tuesday in a sign of unity with the community after several days of unrest across the nation and a day after peaceful protesters and clergy members were tear-gassed outside the White House.
Together As One | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Those who divide, threaten, insult and incite hate and animosity lack skill in leadership. When we work united as a team, we flourish. Divided, we fall.
Princess Cruises Extends Operations ‘Pause’ into Fall 2020
Due to extension of the closure of cruise ports in regions around the world and other factors impacting international travel, Princess Cruises is extending its cruise operations pause
Campbell Exits SCV Water Board of Directors
After serving the Santa Clarita Valley for 23 years as a Board member for the Newhall County Water District, Castaic Lake Water Agency and SCV Water, Tom Campbell resigned his position, effective May 27.
Christo, Artist Behind Umbrellas Project in Tejon Pass, Dies at 84
Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, known for his environmental art pieces such as “The Umbrellas Japan-USA” installation in the Tejon Pass, died Sunday.
California Moves Closer to Legalizing Sports Betting
Desperate to patch a COVID-19-sized budget hole, the California Legislature is warming to the once-taboo subject of sports betting and has begun handicapping its potential tax windfall.
Today in SCV History (June 3)
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
July 7: VIA’s Virtual State of the State
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) will host a virtual State of the State presentation Tuesday, July 7, from 11:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m., via Zoom.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 115,310 Cases Statewide, 1,681 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 1,202 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,681 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 79 more than reported Monday.
June 3: Hart District Special (Virtual) Meeting
The William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a special (virtual) meeting on Wednesday, June 03, at 8:00 a.m.
Seasons Summer 2020 Edition Now Online
The Summer 2020 edition of Seasons magazine, the city of Santa Clarita’s quarterly recreation publication, is now online.
You’re On Candid Camera | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Smart phone cameras are invaluable in documenting truth and facts, in case they might be disputed in the future. All of us, including police or looters, should be aware you might be captured on someone’s phone committing a crime.
Westfield Taking Precautions Amid Protests; Pushes Back Reopening
Westfield Valencia Town Center officials said Tuesday they’re moving back the mall’s reopening as a precaution due to protests throughout Los Angeles County following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
L.A. County Extends Curfew
Los Angeles County has extended a curfew that will run Tuesday, June 2, at 6:00 p.m. through Wednesday, June 3 at 6:00 a.m.
County Seeking Public Comments on Draft Economic Development Strategy
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) has released a draft of its Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for Los Angeles County.
