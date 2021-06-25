‘Puso sa puso’ Zumbathon to be Held in SCV

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 25
1859 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez escapes from prison while serving sentence for grand larceny in L.A. County; recaptured in August and sent to San Quentin [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Friday, Jun 25, 2021
Wednesday, Jun 23, 2021
Wednesday, Jun 23, 2021
Tuesday, Jun 22, 2021
Monday, Jun 21, 2021
|
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.