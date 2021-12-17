header image

1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
QM Design Group Recognized as Wilk’s December Small Business of the Month
| Friday, Dec 17, 2021

Senator Wilk and Hillary Broadwater at the VIA Installation Luncheon. Courtesy photo

State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recently recognized QM Design Group as the 21st Senate District’s Small Business of the Month.

Hillary Broadwater is the president and creative director of the marketing agency, which has made a name and home in Santa Clarita for nearly 15 years.

“I am happy to recognize Hillary and her marketing agency as the 21st Senate District’s Small Business of the Month. When she is not tapping away at her keyboard creating a visual voice for entrepreneurs and non-profits, Hillary is giving back to the community – volunteering for a variety of non-profits, including one of my favorites, Circle of Hope.

“California has 3.7 million small businesses, and it is no secret that these job creators are the economic drivers of growth in our state. The pandemic has financially impacted many of these businesses where some 19,000 shuttered their doors. But Hillary at QM Design Group has managed to remain open and successful. Hats off to Hillary for her good work and support of our community. It is an honor to recognize her business as the December Small Business of the Month,” said Wilk.

Each month, Sen. Wilk chooses one business to recognize as his Small Business of the Month. Small businesses play an integral role in the fabric of our communities by supporting local charities, scouts, schools and non-profits.

The 21st Senate District’s Small Business of the Month highlights a local business that goes above and beyond for its community.

Earlier this year, Senator Wilk recognized Circle of Hope Cancer Support Center as the Non-Profit of the Year for California’s 21st Senate District.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Cold Weather Alert Extended Through Tuesday in SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is extending a Cold Weather Alert in Santa Clarita through Tuesday, Dec. 21 due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures and wind chill's below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Cold Weather Alert Extended Through Tuesday in SCV
FYI’s Annual Holiday Party Brings Cheer and Joy to Dozens of Local Foster Youth
Fostering Youth Independence once again held its annual holiday party, with festivities and gifts for 50 local foster youth supported by the non-profit organization.
FYI’s Annual Holiday Party Brings Cheer and Joy to Dozens of Local Foster Youth
Friday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 189th Death; Public Health Reports 8 New Omicron Cases
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional COVID-19 death Friday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 189 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Friday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 189th Death; Public Health Reports 8 New Omicron Cases
Dec. 18-19: Inaugural Haus of Claus European-Style Holiday Market at the Cristal Palace Spiegeltent
The Cristal Palace Spiegeltent is inviting the community for its inaugural Haus of Claus Holiday Market, a European-style Christmas Market on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18 and 19 starting at noon.
Dec. 18-19: Inaugural Haus of Claus European-Style Holiday Market at the Cristal Palace Spiegeltent
QM Design Group Recognized as Wilk’s December Small Business of the Month
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recently recognized QM Design Group as the 21st Senate District’s Small Business of the Month.
QM Design Group Recognized as Wilk’s December Small Business of the Month
Dec.18: Community Invited to Small Business Pop-Up Event at Bridgeport Park
Join over 30 vendors on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a family-friendly small shops marketplace pop-up event at Bridgeport Park hosted by Family Light Events.
Dec.18: Community Invited to Small Business Pop-Up Event at Bridgeport Park
SCV Community College Board of Trustees Names 2022 Officers
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2022 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
SCV Community College Board of Trustees Names 2022 Officers
Castaic School District Students Share the Holiday Spirit with Art on Display
The Castaic Union School District is proud to have the artwork of its students on display at the Westfield Valencia Town Center now through January 2022.
Castaic School District Students Share the Holiday Spirit with Art on Display
Today in SCV History (Dec. 17)
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
Dec. 21: ‘Jam for Jesus’ Continues Holiday Tradition
COVID-19 is not putting a halt on this year's 30th annual Jam for Jesus.A group of world-class musicians gathered Tuesday night at Bethlehem SCV Church in Santa Clarita to film the annual concert without an audience, but with an abundance of energy, excitement, and Christmas spirit. The show will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube as well as SCVTV's platforms (Spectrum 20, AT&T 99, Apple TV app, Roku app, and scvtv.com) on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 21: ‘Jam for Jesus’ Continues Holiday Tradition
City Hosting Two Blood Drives
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment.
City Hosting Two Blood Drives
Thursday COVID Roundup: 188th Death at Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional COVID-19 death Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 188 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed Monday.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 188th Death at Henry Mayo
Six Lady Cougars Named All-WSC
College of the Canyons had six players earn All-Western State Conference (WSC), South Division accolades, celebrating the achievements of a program that finished second in the conference standings but advanced all the way to the CCCAA State Championship tournament.
Six Lady Cougars Named All-WSC
Santa’s Helpers in Need of Gift Wrap Volunteers
Looking for local volunteer opportunities?
Santa’s Helpers in Need of Gift Wrap Volunteers
Castaic Union Holds Annual Organizational Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board Members held their annual Organizational Meeting on Monday.
Castaic Union Holds Annual Organizational Meeting
Barger’s $1M Discretionary Fund Increases Public Safety
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Thursday she will provide $1 million in discretionary funding to increase law enforcement services in unincorporated areas and communities in her district.
Barger’s $1M Discretionary Fund Increases Public Safety
Motorists Traveling to Mountains Urged to Take Precautions
The California Department of Transportation partnered with multiple agencies in San Bernardino County Thursday to provide safety tips and information for motorists traveling to mountain areas during the holidays.
Motorists Traveling to Mountains Urged to Take Precautions
Today in SCV History (Dec. 16)
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
L.A. Public Health Reports Three Additional Omicron Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has received confirmation of three additional cases of COVID-19 with mutations consistent with the new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529).  
L.A. Public Health Reports Three Additional Omicron Cases
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Addresses Vaccine Equity
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Wednesday 19 new deaths and 1,850 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39,970 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Addresses Vaccine Equity
SUSD Board Reveals 2022 Calendar, Board Positions
During their Dec. 14 meeting the Saugus Union School District Governing Board confirmed their 2022 meeting calendar and elected officers.
SUSD Board Reveals 2022 Calendar, Board Positions
City Installs Hydrogen Fuel Cells for Traffic Light Backup Power
The city of Santa Clarita has taken a major step forward in protecting public safety during power outages by installing a new hydrogen fuel cell backup power system at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road in Canyon Country.
City Installs Hydrogen Fuel Cells for Traffic Light Backup Power
California Public Health Holds Week of Action to Help Prevent Winter Surge
The California Department of Public Health is hosting a week of action to strongly encourage Californians to take the steps necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 during the holidays. 
California Public Health Holds Week of Action to Help Prevent Winter Surge
2022 Santa Clarita Marathon Seeks Volunteers
The Santa Clarita Marathon is returning and is look for any who would volunteer their time to help make it the best marathon so far. 
2022 Santa Clarita Marathon Seeks Volunteers
SCVNews.com
