‘Quarantine Art Challenge’ Exhibit to Open at Newhall Library July 14
| Friday, Jul 3, 2020
quarantine art
"Patience" by Mardi Georgio.

 

The Old Town Newhall Library will exhibit works by Santa Clarita artists created during “The Quarantine Art Challenge” from July 14 to October 9.

The assignments were from daily challenge words. Several Santa Clarita Artist Association members were selected.

• “’Patience’ (pictured above) depicts a fisherman waiting in the serenity of the morning for the possibility of catching a fish,” said Mardi Georgio. “‘View of Oldtown Salzburg’ is a tribute to a wonderful artist and my interpretation of his work, Charles Reid, who passed last year. ‘The Beast Within’ – This killer (COVID) looks so harmless when seen under the microscope. Who could have known it had such devastating potential?”

quarantine art

“View of Old Town Salzburg” by Mardi Georgio.

quarantine art

“The Beast Within” by Mardi Georgio.

• “As part of the 14-day challenge, each day we were given a ‘word prompt’ (subject) to paint,” said Laurie Morgan. “Two watercolors of mine were accepted: ‘Bubble Bath’ and ‘Overgrown.’ Still life and architecture are subjects I paint often.”

quarantine art

“Bubble Bath” by Laurie Morgan.

quarantine art

“Overgrown” by Laurie Morgan.

• “I’m happy to have two of my watercolors accepted into the ‘Quarantine’ show — ‘Appetite’ and ‘Overgrown,’” said Bonny Butler.

quarantine art

“Appetite” by Bonny Butler.

quarantine art

“Overgrown” by Bonny Butler.

• Chrystal Walker is exhibiting watercolor art, “My Favorite Place’ and ‘Morning Coffee.”

quarantine art

“My Favorite Place” by Chrystal Walker.

quarantine art

“My Morning Coffee” by Chrystal Walker.

A total of 19 artists are exhibiting with roughly 40 pieces.

“For now, there are some limitations because the library is not open to the public,” said Sydney Adam, Arts Assistant, city of Santa Clarita Arts and Events. “The library is doing passport services outside of the community room Tuesdays and Thursdays. Therefore at this time the art does have limited exposure and visitors cannot just walk in to view the art.

“As the quarantine started to slowly lift, the city of Santa Clarita Arts and Events wanted to safely continue exhibiting work among all the spaces around town,” Adam said.

“We have taken into consideration and precautions to allow for artists to still have the opportunity to exhibit work,” Adam said. “I wanted the space at Old Town Newhall Library to be exhibits for Santa Clarita nonprofits this year. It would be fitting to exhibit this artwork as the quarantine is slowly being lifted, to show some works that were done during isolation. I am positive art and creative outlets have helped many during this time, and this 14-day challenge was a great example and opportunity.”

The library’s address is 24500 Main Street, Newhall 91321.

See www.SantaClaritaArtists.org for an online presentation.
