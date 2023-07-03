header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
93°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 3
1925 - By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story]
Hart-Wyatt Earp
Quick Reaction Force Returns to Fight 2023 SoCal Wildfires
| Monday, Jul 3, 2023
Quick Reaction Force crop

Under a new contract with Southern California Edison, a fleet of firefighting helitankers, pilots and support crews, known as the Quick Reaction Force, will continue to suppress wildfires across Southern California through the rest of the year. Southern California Edison has sponsored the Quick Reaction Force since 2021.

“The Quick Reaction Force has demonstrated its effectiveness and value in suppressing potentially large and destructive wildfires. While we continue to talk about wildfires in the context of seasons, we know this hazard is with us year-round and our approach to wildfire mitigation assumes that there is no offseason,” said Steven Powell, president and CEO of Southern California Edison.

The Coulson CH-47 Chinook helitankers are the industry’s largest effective water and fire retardant-dropping helitankers. They can “hover fill” 3,000 gallons in 90 seconds with a retractable snorkel, allowing them to return to the fire line more quickly. They can also operate at night when supported by the Sikorsky S-76 intelligence and recon helicopter. Last year, the Quick Reaction Force dropped more than 700,000 gallons of water on more than 25 wildfires.

“In the past year, the LACoFD has dispatched and utilized Helitanker 55 on numerous wildfires within our jurisdiction, including the Route Fire in Castaic that burned 5,208 acres,” said Anthony C. Marrone, Chief of Los Angeles County Fire Department. “The Quick Reaction Force resources were essential in minimizing the duration of the fire where temperatures peaked above 111 degrees for firefighters battling the blaze on the ground. This year, in anticipation of a hotter-than-normal summer with increased vegetation due to the rainfall, the Quick Reaction Force resources will again be a welcome addition to our world-renowned air operations fleet.”

The helitankers are operated by Coulson Aviation and managed and leased by three Southern California fire departments including the Orange County Fire Authority, Los Angeles County Fire Department and Ventura County Fire Department.

“The CH-47s pack a big punch. Putting that much water on a fire soon after it starts can help keep it from becoming a devastating large fire our state has seen too often in recent years,” said Dustin Gardner, Chief of Ventura County Fire Department.

The Quick Reaction Force is upgrading from two to three Boeing CH-47 Chinook helitankers to prepare for peak 2023 wildfire season. During peak wildfire season, the Quick Reaction Force fleet will consist of:

— Three Boeing CH-47 Chinook helitankers that can each carry up to 3,000 gallons of water or retardant.

— One Sikorsky S-76 intelligence and recon helicopter which allows the Quick Reaction Force to operate at night.

— One mobile retardant base which allows for faster turnaround time for the helitankers.

A critical component of the Quick Reaction Force is the mobile retardant base, which includes tanks that can be filled while the helitankers are hovering and can mix up to 18,000 gallons of retardant per hour. During peak wildfire season, the mobile retardant base will be positioned close to fires in pre-determined locations in each county.

“Our goal to keep all new wildfires 10 acres or less 95% of the time is not possible without the most state-of-the-art fleet of firefighting aircraft in the world. That is exactly what the Quick Reaction Force is, and its year-round availability is a significant step in fighting what has become a year-round season of potentially deadly and destructive wildfires in Southern California and beyond,” said Brian Fennessy, Chief, Orange County Fire Authority.

The Quick Reaction Force will also be available when called upon by partner fire departments, prioritized for fire suppression activities within Southern California Edison’s 50,000-square-mile service area. If needed, all three helitankers, the Sikorsky S-76 intelligence recon helicopter and the mobile retardant base will be assigned to a wildfire to provide overwhelming suppression power.

Southern California Edison nearly doubled its contribution this year and provided nearly $35 million to local fire agency partners to fund the Quick Reaction Force program’s standby costs. The fire agencies lease the helitankers from Coulson Aviation and provide operational control, staffing, and, if called into action, the requesting fire department will pay for the operational costs.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Quick Reaction Force Returns to Fight 2023 SoCal Wildfires

Quick Reaction Force Returns to Fight 2023 SoCal Wildfires
Monday, Jul 3, 2023
Under a new contract with Southern California Edison, a fleet of firefighting helitankers, pilots and support crews, known as the Quick Reaction Force, will continue to suppress wildfires across Southern California through the rest of the year. Southern California Edison has sponsored the Quick Reaction Force since 2021.
FULL STORY...

Excessive Heat Warning, Heat Advisory Extended

Excessive Heat Warning, Heat Advisory Extended
Monday, Jul 3, 2023
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended a heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley and areas of the Antelope Valley.
FULL STORY...

Beachgoers Advised to Avoid Sick Sea Lions

Beachgoers Advised to Avoid Sick Sea Lions
Friday, Jun 30, 2023
Domoic acid poisoning can cause seizures, death in marine mammals and people who eat contaminated seafood.
FULL STORY...

County Homeless Population Exceeds 75,000

County Homeless Population Exceeds 75,000
Friday, Jun 30, 2023
The number of unhoused people living in Los Angeles rose sharply by 10% in the last year, according to the results of the latest "point-in-time" count conducted annually by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, or LAHSA. The count also found 75,518 unhoused people living in Los Angeles County, a 9% rise compared to last year.
FULL STORY...

SCV Residents Urged to Take Precautions During Holiday Heat Wave

SCV Residents Urged to Take Precautions During Holiday Heat Wave
Thursday, Jun 29, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness this holiday weekend.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Quick Reaction Force Returns to Fight 2023 SoCal Wildfires
Under a new contract with Southern California Edison, a fleet of firefighting helitankers, pilots and support crews, known as the Quick Reaction Force, will continue to suppress wildfires across Southern California through the rest of the year. Southern California Edison has sponsored the Quick Reaction Force since 2021.
Quick Reaction Force Returns to Fight 2023 SoCal Wildfires
Ken Striplin | Have a Happy and Safe Fourth of July
The Fourth of July is fast approaching, and I want to emphasize the importance of fire safety within our community. The National Fire Protection Association revealed that in 2018 the United States experienced an estimated 19,500 fires due to fireworks. The use of illegal fireworks poses an imminent threat to our valley.
Ken Striplin | Have a Happy and Safe Fourth of July
Wilk Taps American Family Funding as Small Business of the Month
Just before the Fourth of July holiday, California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) recognized Fred Arnold and Santa Clarita-based mortgage company American Family Funding, as Senate District 21’s Small Business of the Month for the month of July.
Wilk Taps American Family Funding as Small Business of the Month
Cindy Curtis | JCI Santa Clarita
Happy Independence Day to all our incredible JCI Santa Clarita members and friends!
Cindy Curtis | JCI Santa Clarita
Yes I Can Expands Board of Trustees
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit organization that provides career skills training and employment services to adults with disabilities, added three professionals to its board of trustees. New board members, Steve Corbin, Lisa Pavik and Carol Stevenson, bring diverse expertise and insights to this working board.
Yes I Can Expands Board of Trustees
Painted Turtle Camp Seeks Counselors, Volunteers
Summer at The Painted Turtle has arrived. This summer and fall the camp will challenge hundreds of campers over seven week-long sessions to "Go Where You Wanna Go."
Painted Turtle Camp Seeks Counselors, Volunteers
Aug. 11-20: ‘Proof’ On Stage at The MAIN
Dig Deep Theatre’s second in-person, on-stage production of "Proof" by David Auburn will perform Aug. 11 to Aug. 20 at The MAIN Theatre in Old Town Newhall.
Aug. 11-20: ‘Proof’ On Stage at The MAIN
Marsha McLean | All Aboard the Summer Beach Bus
As the warm breeze of summer begins to fill the air, what better way to cool off than at the beach. I am pleased to announce the return of the Summer Beach Bus, a wonderful program utilizing Santa Clarita Transit buses to connect our community with the sun-kissed shores of Ventura, providing a convenient and enjoyable way to enjoy the sand, surf and sunshine.
Marsha McLean | All Aboard the Summer Beach Bus
Excessive Heat Warning, Heat Advisory Extended
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended a heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley and areas of the Antelope Valley.
Excessive Heat Warning, Heat Advisory Extended
Today in SCV History (July 3)
1925 - By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story]
Hart-Wyatt Earp
Today in SCV History (July 2)
1869 - Sanford Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) appointed postmaster of Petroliopolis (today's Eternal Valley Cemetery area) [story]
Sanford Lyon
Today in SCV History (July 1)
1988 - Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook's first day at the helm of College of the Canyons (now California's longest serving community college CEO)  [story]
Dianne G. Van Hook
Celebrate Responsibly, Have a Fire Safe Fourth of July
Happy Fourth of July Santa Clarita! There are three celebratory events happening on Tuesday, including the annual Independence Day Classic 5k and 10K, the hometown favorite SCV Fourth of July Parade and the Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular.
Celebrate Responsibly, Have a Fire Safe Fourth of July
Elks Celebrate Flag Day With Historical Presentation
The state champion ritual team of Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 presented their annual Flag Day Ceremony on June 9, the Friday closest to Flag Day on June 14. During the event attendees learned the history of the flag of the United States of America.
Elks Celebrate Flag Day With Historical Presentation
California is Getting 101 New CHP Officers
The newest members of the California Highway Patrol were sworn in on Friday, June 30 during a graduation ceremony at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento. The 101 officers are part of the CHP’s multiyear recruiting campaign to fill 1,000 vacant officer positions by hiring qualified individuals from California’s diverse communities.
California is Getting 101 New CHP Officers
Five Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 3 - Sunday, July 9.
Five Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
Beachgoers Advised to Avoid Sick Sea Lions
Domoic acid poisoning can cause seizures, death in marine mammals and people who eat contaminated seafood.
Beachgoers Advised to Avoid Sick Sea Lions
July 8: Court of the Lord Chamberlain Gala
Tickets are still available to the annual Court of the Lord Chamberlain Gala on Saturday, July 8, to benefit Santa Clarita Shakespeare.
July 8: Court of the Lord Chamberlain Gala
July 1: Knights of Improv Return to CTG
Canyon Theatre Guild’s own improv troupe, Knights of Improv and Comedy return to the stage for the first time since the the coming of the "Virus-That-Shall-Not-Be-Named. The Knights of Improv will perform on the stage of the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m.
July 1: Knights of Improv Return to CTG
County Homeless Population Exceeds 75,000
The number of unhoused people living in Los Angeles rose sharply by 10% in the last year, according to the results of the latest "point-in-time" count conducted annually by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, or LAHSA. The count also found 75,518 unhoused people living in Los Angeles County, a 9% rise compared to last year.
County Homeless Population Exceeds 75,000
Cocktails on the Roof Extends Early Bird Pricing Through July 5
Meet the WiSH Education Foundation outdoors at Hello Subaru on Creekside Road on Friday, Sept. 8 and be transported to an open air party on a warm, late summer night. Early Bird ticket pricing has now been extended through July 5 at 8 p.m. Purchase four tickets for $85 each, a savings of $40.
Cocktails on the Roof Extends Early Bird Pricing Through July 5
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo | California Budget Amendments
The California State Legislature has approved and sent to Governor Gavin Newsom amendments to the 2023 Budget Act to implement a three-party budget agreement between the governor and the two houses of the Legislature.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo | California Budget Amendments
Today in SCV History (June 30)
1943 - Army Air Force pilot Loncie L. Tucker, on training run, dies when his P-38 fighter crashes at Wayside Honor Rancho (later Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic [story]
Loncie Tucker
SCV Residents Urged to Take Precautions During Holiday Heat Wave
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness this holiday weekend.
SCV Residents Urged to Take Precautions During Holiday Heat Wave
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: