header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 6
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
Rabid Bats Found in Santa Clarita Valley
| Friday, Sep 6, 2024
Canyon bat

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reports that of the 40 rabid bats found in Los Angeles County in 2024, 16 of those rabid bats have been found in the Santa Clarita Valley. The latest cases of rapid bats found in the county include two bats found in September, both found in the SCV.

Rabid Bats found in Los Angeles County in 2024:

Altadena. February. Bat originally found on ground in Moreno Valley in Riverside County, brought to location in Altadena.

Azusa. April. Bat found alive on patio outside of an apartment. A dog chewed on the bat.

Santa Clarita. May. Bat found dead on the ground on the outside patio of a house.

Burbank. May. bat found alive on sidewalk, trying to fly. Found very close to entrance to an elementary school.

Santa Clarita. May. Bat found dead outside a home. Two dogs had possible contact.

Santa Clarita. June. Bat found alive in the backyard of a home.

Duarte. July. Bat found alive on the sidewalk in an apartment complex.

Lake Hughes. July. Bat found inside a location where multiple people had been sleeping.

Sylmar. July. Found on the driveway of a home.

Stevenson Ranch. July. Bat seen flying into a pool before being removed with a pool net.

Palmdale. July. Bat found alive on the ground on the outside patio of a house.

Topanga. July. Bat found alive on the ground at a school.

Santa Clarita. July. Bat found alive in the backyard of a home.

Santa Clarita. July. Bat found dead on the driveway of a home.

Sylmar. July. Bat found alive on the front porch of a home.

Stevenson Ranch. July. Bat found under a plaque on the front door on the outside of a home.

Santa Clarita. August. Bat found dead in the backyard of a home.

Santa Clarita. August. Bat was seen dropping to the ground from behind a shutter on the outside of a house.

Calabasas/Malibu. August. Bat found alive in a backyard pool.

Santa Clarita. August. Bat found dead by the mailboxes at an apartment complex.

Malibu. August. Bat found alive on the ground of an outdoor patio of a home.

Palmdale. August. Bat found alive outside of a home. A dog may have had contact with the bat.

Sherman Oaks. August. Bat found alive at a shopping plaza.

Granada Hills. August. Bat found alive in the backyard of a home.

Duarte. August. Bat found alive on the ground in the courtyard of an apartment complex.

Calabasas. August. Bat found alive in the backyard of a home.

Woodland Hills. August. Bat found dead in the backyard of a home. A dog had contact with the bat.

Santa Clarita. August. Bat found alive in the garage of a home.

Northridge. August. Bat found alive on the driveway of a home.

Santa Clarita. August. Bat found alive on the ground next to a garage.

Porter Ranch. August. Bat found dead in the front yard of a home.

Glendale. August. Bat found alive in the backyard of a home. A dog may have had contact with the bat.

Altadena. August. Bat found alive outside of a home hanging on a rock wall.

Altadena. August. Bat originally found in an outdoor water fountain at a home in San Bernardino County, brought to location in Altadena.

Woodland Hills. August. Bat found alive on the ground on the sidewalk at the entrance to a business.

Arcadia. August. Bat found alive on the ground on the driveway of a house.

Santa Clarita. August. Bat found alive on a tree in the front yard of a home.

Tarzana. August. Bat found alive on the ground in the backyard of a home. A dog may have had contact with the bat.

Santa Clarita. September. Bat found alive on the driveway of a home.

Santa Clarita. September. Bat found alive clinging to the outside wall of a home next to a sliding door.

Los Anngeles County is home to a large number of bats of different species. Bats may live in urban and suburban areas, not just the countryside. Most people do not see local bats, even when they live nearby. Bats sleep during the day and come out at night to eat insects.

Bats are an important part of the ecosystem and help by eating insects and pollinating plants. Healthy bats will avoid humans and other animals. On rare occasions, a healthy bat may wander into your home while following insects. Sometimes finding a bat in your home means there are others living in the attic space of your home.

If a bat has rabies, it can spread it to people or pets through bites. Only about 1% of bats in nature have rabies. However, bats that fly during daylight or have encounters with people and pets are more likely to be rabid with about 10-15% of these bats testing positive for rabies in L.A. county.

Sometimes bats are found inside homes or on the ground in a yard. Encountering a bat may be a startling experience and a potentially dangerous situation, but you can safely handle the situation by following a few simple steps.

If you encounter a bat:

Stay calm. The bat’s intentions are not to harm you, but it will bite in self-defense.

Isolate the bat. Make sure no pets or people are near the bat.

DO NOT TOUCH THE BAT (or any other wildlife) with your bare hands. Wear thick gloves when you approach the animal, since an infected bat can transmit rabies through biting.

It is illegal to keep, injure, or kill bats. Please do not attempt to rehabilitate the bat on your own or harm any bats when trying to exclude them from your house. If you find a bat in your home or on the ground, contain it and call Animal Control and ask them to collect it for rabies testing.

Be sure to keep your dog’s rabies vaccinations up to date.

According to the Centers for Disease Control rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease. It can be spread to people and pets through the bites and scratches of an infected animal. Rabies primarily affects the central nervous system, leading to severe brain disease and death if medical care is not received before symptoms start.

Immediate medical attention following suspected rabies exposure is critical.

For more information about rabies visit www.cdc.gov/rabies/about/index.html.

Have an encounter with a bat in L.A. County? Call Veterinary Public Health for a rabies exposure consultation, (213) 288-7060
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

For mmore information visit http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/vet/bats.htm.

SantaClaritaValleyRabidBatsMap
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Rabid Bats Found in Santa Clarita Valley

Rabid Bats Found in Santa Clarita Valley
Friday, Sep 6, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reports that of the 40 rabid bats found in Los Angeles County in 2024, 16 of those rabid bats have been found in the Santa Clarita Valley. The latest cases of rapid bats found in the county include two bats found in September, both found in the SCV.
FULL STORY...

USDA, CDFA Declare California Free of Invasive Fruit Flies

USDA, CDFA Declare California Free of Invasive Fruit Flies
Thursday, Sep 5, 2024
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, and the California Department of Food and Agriculture in collaboration with county agricultural commissioners have announced after a year of hard work all populations of invasive fruit flies have been eradicated from California.
FULL STORY...

Excessive Heat Warning Extended Thru Saturday, Cooling Centers Open

Excessive Heat Warning Extended Thru Saturday, Cooling Centers Open
Thursday, Sep 5, 2024
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended an excessive heat warning in the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast through Saturday throughout Los Angeles County
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Heat Warnings, Advisories Updated

L.A. County Heat Warnings, Advisories Updated
Tuesday, Sep 3, 2024
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley and throughout Southern California
FULL STORY...

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
Monday, Sep 2, 2024
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wilk Calls on Governor Newsom to Visit Chiquita Canyon Landfill
California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has delivered a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom inviting him to tour the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, where an underground chemical fire continues to impact the environment, health, safety and wellbeing of residents in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wilk Calls on Governor Newsom to Visit Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Rabid Bats Found in Santa Clarita Valley
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reports that of the 40 rabid bats found in Los Angeles County in 2024, 16 of those rabid bats have been found in the Santa Clarita Valley. The latest cases of rapid bats found in the county include two bats found in September, both found in the SCV.
Rabid Bats Found in Santa Clarita Valley
Sept. 11: Circle of Hope Handel’s Ice Cream Fundraiser
Circle of Hope will host a fundraiser Wednesday, Sept. 11, 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. at Handel's Homemade Ice cream located at 25880 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.
Sept. 11: Circle of Hope Handel’s Ice Cream Fundraiser
Sept. 14: West Ranch Marching Band Car Wash Fundraiser
Students from the West Ranch High School marching band will put down their instruments and pick up sponges and buckets to take part in the band’s annual “Wet Ranch” car wash fundraiser tol be held Saturday Sept. 14.
Sept. 14: West Ranch Marching Band Car Wash Fundraiser
Oct. 18: Santa Clarita Job Fair to be Held at COC
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, College of the Canyons, city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and America's Job Centers of California will host the Santa Clarita Job Fair, Friday, Oct. 18.
Oct. 18: Santa Clarita Job Fair to be Held at COC
Sept. 13: Child & Family Center ‘Inside Out’ Movie Screening
Child & Family Center invites Santa Clarita residents to a free movie screening and discussion of the original hit film Inside Out on Friday, Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Sept. 13: Child & Family Center ‘Inside Out’ Movie Screening
Kathryn Barger | Do Your Part to Prevent Wildfires
As scorching triple-digit temperatures engulf Los Angeles County throughout the weekend and excessive heat warnings have been issued for many communities in Los Angeles County’s Fifth District, I urge residents to do their part to lessen the threat of wildfires.
Kathryn Barger | Do Your Part to Prevent Wildfires
Today in SCV History (Sept. 6)
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
Oct.19: SCV History Hops: Back to the ‘50s to Launch Fundraising Drive
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will be jumping and jiving when they celebrate the days of poodle skirts and pompadours with “SCV History Hops: Back to the ‘50s” on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Oct.19: SCV History Hops: Back to the ‘50s to Launch Fundraising Drive
Laurene Weste | Creating Community at The Roller Rink
After being part of the Parks and Recreation Commission in the early 90s and spending nearly 30 years on the City Council, my life has been dedicated to creating a community where residents and businesses feel welcomed and safe here in Santa Clarita.
Laurene Weste | Creating Community at The Roller Rink
Sept. 28-29: SCAA Art Classic 2024 and Viewing
This year's SCAA Art Classic and Awards Ceremony will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, from 1-5 p.m. along with a viewing Sunday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at The Centre, 20880 Centre Point Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA. 91350.
Sept. 28-29: SCAA Art Classic 2024 and Viewing
CalArtian Filmmakers Selected for 2024 ‘Fine Cut Festival of Films’
PBS SoCal has announced the 33 student finalists for the 25th season of the Fine Cut Festival of Films, showcasing the talents of emerging filmmakers from across Southern California.
CalArtian Filmmakers Selected for 2024 ‘Fine Cut Festival of Films’
Santa Clarita Students Win Local, International Awards
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, have announced the winners of the 2024 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
Santa Clarita Students Win Local, International Awards
Sept. 19: City Hosts Non-Profit Informational Zoom Meeting for Grants
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2025 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m.
Sept. 19: City Hosts Non-Profit Informational Zoom Meeting for Grants
Sept. 18: Valencia High School Inaugural International Cultural Festival
William S. Hart School District and Valencia High School will host the first ever International Cultural Festival Wednesday, Sept. 18, 5-8:30 p.m. at the Valencia High School campus, 27801 North Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Sept. 18: Valencia High School Inaugural International Cultural Festival
USDA, CDFA Declare California Free of Invasive Fruit Flies
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, and the California Department of Food and Agriculture in collaboration with county agricultural commissioners have announced after a year of hard work all populations of invasive fruit flies have been eradicated from California.
USDA, CDFA Declare California Free of Invasive Fruit Flies
CalArts Seeks SCV Business Assistance on Family Weekend
The Family Engagement Team in the Office of Student Affairs at California Institute of the Arts is seeking participation from Santa Clarita Valley businesses during the school's annual Family Weekend Oct. 18-20.
CalArts Seeks SCV Business Assistance on Family Weekend
Excessive Heat Warning Extended Thru Saturday, Cooling Centers Open
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended an excessive heat warning in the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast through Saturday throughout Los Angeles County
Excessive Heat Warning Extended Thru Saturday, Cooling Centers Open
Today in SCV History (Sept. 5)
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
TMU XC Opens Season with Solid Showing
The Master's University cross country teams got off to a strong start to the 2024 campaign at the Mark Covert Classic in Brea.
TMU XC Opens Season with Solid Showing
Canyons Football Continues Community Invites in 2024
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2024 season, with all first responders invited to attend the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 7, free of charge.
Canyons Football Continues Community Invites in 2024
Road Rehab Overlay Construction in Newhall
The city of Santa Clarita Road Rehab overlay construction began in Newhall on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Road Rehab Overlay Construction in Newhall
Sept. 11: SCV Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding a meeting Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 11: SCV Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
DMV Seeks Input on Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicles
The California Department of Motor Vehicles requests input on draft regulatory language released today that offers the nation’s most comprehensive standards for the operation of heavy-duty autonomous vehicles weighing 10,001 pounds or more.
DMV Seeks Input on Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicles
SCVNews.com