Raid on Acton Pot Cultivation Operation Nets 2,000 Plants, Assault Weapons, Ammo

Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department narcotics detectives arrested three adults in Acton on Thursday after a raid on a suspected illegal marijuana cultivation operation.

Here’s more of the story from LASD:

“On August 13, 2020, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department — Marijuana Eradication Team along with deputies from Palmdale Sheriff’s Station served a search warrant in the 32700 block of El Sastre Road in Acton regarding an illegal marijuana cultivation operation.

“During the service of the search warrant, approximately 2,000 marijuana plants were located both inside the location and in an adjacent outdoor greenhouse.

“In addition to the plants, detectives recovered several rifles — many of which were assault-style rifles — along with over one dozen handguns and approximately 10,000 rounds of ammunition in various calibers.

“Along with these firearms, detectives recovered dozens of high-capacity rifle, pistol, and drum style magazines.

“Three adults were taken into custody and are facing numerous drug and weapons-related charges.”