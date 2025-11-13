Rain or Shine, Come to Light Up Main Street

Despite Saturday’s forecast calling for up to two inches of rain, Light Up Main Street, presented by DrinkPak, will still illuminate Old Town Newhall from 4 – 8 p.m. Make sure to wear rain boots and bring an umbrella to enjoy the official kick off to the holiday season here in Santa Clarita.

Join the Santa Clarita City Council in front of the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321 as they lead the countdown to light up the iconic Christmas tree, along with the tens of thousands of lights that will transform Old Town Newhall into a holiday wonderland at 5:30 p.m.

A few of the activations will be cancelled because of the rain, including the smores’ fire pits, Polar Playground (inflatables), snow machines and curling. Have no fear, most of the fun will go on as planned. Guests can still enjoy the following:

Markers Market Place

Main Stage

DrinkPAK Lounge

Letters to Santa presented by Henry Rodriguez State Farm

Sponsor Tents

Snow Zone presented by Snow Orthodontics

Ice Sculptures

Beer Garden

Candy Cane Carnival

Non-Profit booths

Photos with Santa presented by Infiniti of Valencia

Santa Paws presented by Re/Max

Craft Area

Thank you to business sponsors Logix Federal Credit Union and Henry Mayo Fitness and Health for adding to the festivities. To find more information about Light Up Main Street, please visit OldTownNewhall.com.

