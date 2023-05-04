Rams Sign Former COC, Saugus Kicker Tanner Brown

Uploaded: , Thursday, May 4, 2023

By College of the Canyons

Story and photo by Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

Former College of the Canyons and Saugus High School standout kicker Tanner Brown has signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams becoming the second former Cougar in as many days to ink an NFL contract.

Brown starred for the Cougars during COC’s back-to-back Southern California Football Association (SCFA) National Division, Northern League championship run in 2018 and 2019. Over the weekend former COC offensive tackle Kilian Zierer, also a member of the 2018 and 2019 teams, signed an NFL contract with the Houston Texans.

After Brown’s freshman campaign at Canyons he was named to the 2018 California Community College Football Coaches Association (CCCFCA) All-America Team. Brown also earned 2018 Region III All-California Community College Football Team honors.

That season he converted on all 44 PAT attempts and 17-of-21 field goals for 95 total points. Brown, who also handled punting and kickoff duties for the Cougars, ranked second in the state among kickers and fifth overall among all offensive players in total scoring. Likewise, his 17 field goals tied for the state lead while the 44 PATs ranked 10th.

In 2019, Brown was an all-conference double-honoree after earning a unanimous First-Team selection for his work as a punter (39.1yards per punt, 10 inside the 20-yard line), along with Second-Team honors as a kicker (89 total points, 11/16 field goals, 56/58 on PATs).

Following his Canyons career Brown transferred to University of Nevada, Las Vegas and walked on to the football program. He appeared in six games for the Rebels during the 2020 season before again transferring and walking on at Oklahoma State University.

During the 2021 season Brown played in all 14 games for OSU and earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention accolades. The following season Brown ranked among the top NCAA kickers with a 95.7 percent field goal percentage after converting on 22-of-23 attempts. He was a semi-finalist for the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award and an All-Big 12 Second-Team selection. Brown was also a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the best FBS player who started his career as a walk-on.

Brown and Zierer are the most recent additions to a long list of former Cougars who have joined the pro ranks in recent years.

Former Canyons and Oklahoma University star wide receiver Marquise Brown (COC 2016) was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Brown currently plays for the Arizona Cardinals organization.

Other former Cougars who have heard their name called on draft day include former New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end and two-time Super Bowl champion Jason Pierre-Paul (COC 2007), retired defensive tackle Domata Peko (COC 2002-03) who played with the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals during his 15-year career; retired defensive lineman Isaac Sopoaga (COC 1999-00); retired running back J.J. Arrington (2001-02) and retired tight end Mychal Rivera (COC 2009).

Pierre-Paul was selected by the New York Giants with the No. 15 overall pick in 2010. The San Francisco 49ers took Sopoaga in the fourth round in 2004, and the Cincinnati Bengals picked Peko in the fourth round in 2006. Arrington went 44th overall in the second round to the Arizona Cardinals in 2005. Rivera was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the sixth round of the 2013 draft.

Former Cougars Justin Tryon (NY Giants), Troy Nolan (Houston Texans) and Joey LaRocque (Chicago Bears) who all played on the program’s 2004 National Championship Team are also included on that list of draftees.

Several former Cougars have also gone on to sign NFL undrafted free agent contracts.

Included on that list is defensive back Bryan Mills (COC 2018), wide receiver/ kick returner Tim White (COC 2012 & 2014) and veteran offensive lineman Caylin Hauptmann (COC 2009), who won Super Bowl rings with both the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots as a practice squad player.

