Rams to Honor Past, Represent Future at Team’s Final Coliseum Game

The Los Angeles Rams will respect the past and represent the future as they host the Arizona Cardinals for their final game at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 1:25 p.m.

The matchup be broadcast nationally on FOX, as well as on radio in English on ESPN LA 710 AM and in Spanish on KWKW 1330 AM.

Since 1946, the Rams have played 38 seasons at the LA Memorial Coliseum and this Sunday marks the 38th game the Rams will have played since returning to Los Angeles in 2016. Next season, the team will be moving into SoFi Stadium, the centerpiece of a 298-acre sports and entertainment district being developed in Inglewood, CA by Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke.

Below are some of the special ways the Rams will commemorate this historic game:

Rams players will wear a patch on their uniform featuring the outline of the Coliseum's historic peristyle arch and torch in the Rams' colors of blue, yellow and white.

The field design is inspired by the 1951 NFL Championship Title Game, in which the LA Rams defeated the Cleveland Browns for their first championship in Los Angeles.

Peristyle décor will showcase a modern take on the heritage branding displayed in the Coliseum during Super Bowl I on January 15, 1967.

Kenny Washington will be honored as the Legend of the Game. Four members of the Washington family will be in attendance, including Kenny’s daughter Karin Washington-Cohen .

Quarter, fans will receive a commemorative poster as they exit the gates. Fans will be invited to take the field postgame to see a season-in-review video followed by a fireworks show. Space is limited and access is first come, first served.

Coliseum Community Honored Pregame

On Sunday during pregame, the Rams will recognize the numerous organizations that help make possible games at the Coliseum.

A gospel singer who works security at the Coliseum, Keith Williams, Jr. will perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff. Williams Jr. has worked for CSC for four years, stationed at Sections 21 and 22 during USC home football games, as well as multiple USC events at the Galen Center.

The Los Angeles Police Department honor guard will present the colors.

Ten representatives from Exposition Park leadership will participate in a pregame celebration and will light the torch.

Kenny Washington to be Honored as Legend of the Game

Kenny Washington was born and raised in Los Angeles and played both football and baseball at UCLA from 1937-1939. Washington was the first UCLA athlete to be named an All-American, and during that time, he was also a teammate on the baseball team with Jackie Robinson.

Following his graduation from UCLA, he was passed over by the NFL. At the time, the league was in the middle of a 12-year ban on African-American players. Instead, Washington briefly coached the freshman team at UCLA, joined the LA police department and played four seasons of semi-pro football, first for the Hollywood Bears and later for the San Francisco Clippers.

In 1946, seven years after Washington graduated from UCLA, the NFL lifted its ban on African-American players and Washington, along with Woody Strode, were signed by the Los Angeles Rams, competing on the inaugural team in the Coliseum. Washington still holds the Rams franchise record for the longest touchdown run of 92 yards vs. Chicago in 1947.

Halftime Ceremony

There will be a special halftime ceremony showcasing the top five moments at the Coliseum since the Rams returned in 2016 and revealing the top moment as voted on by the fans. In addition during halftime, Season Ticket Members, Rams Legends and construction workers building SoFi Stadium will unfurl two special banners on-field.

