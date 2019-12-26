[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
47°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 26
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Kingston in (now) Kings County; ties up townspeople, makes off with $2,500 in cash and jewels [story]
Kingston
Rams to Honor Past, Represent Future at Team’s Final Coliseum Game
| Thursday, Dec 26, 2019

The Los Angeles Rams will respect the past and represent the future as they host the Arizona Cardinals for their final game at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 1:25 p.m.

The matchup be broadcast nationally on FOX, as well as on radio in English on ESPN LA 710 AM and in Spanish on KWKW 1330 AM.

Since 1946, the Rams have played 38 seasons at the LA Memorial Coliseum and this Sunday marks the 38th game the Rams will have played since returning to Los Angeles in 2016. Next season, the team will be moving into SoFi Stadium, the centerpiece of a 298-acre sports and entertainment district being developed in Inglewood, CA by Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke.

Below are some of the special ways the Rams will commemorate this historic game:

  • Rams players will wear a patch on their uniform featuring the outline of the Coliseum’s historic peristyle arch and torch in the Rams’ colors of blue, yellow and white. Limited edition merchandise featuring the patch will be available at the team store.
  • The field design is inspired by the 1951 NFL Championship Title Game, in which the LA Rams defeated the Cleveland Browns for their first championship in Los Angeles.
  • Peristyle décor will showcase a modern take on the heritage branding displayed in the Coliseum during Super Bowl I on January 15, 1967.
  • Kenny Washington will be honored as the Legend of the Game. Four members of the Washington family will be in attendance, including Kenny’s daughter Karin Washington-Cohen.
  • Starting in the 4th Quarter, fans will receive a commemorative poster as they exit the gates.
  • Fans will be invited to take the field postgame to see a season-in-review video followed by a fireworks show. Space is limited and access is first come, first served.

For information about tickets to Rams games, including the final game at the Coliseum and 2020 seating options, visit www.therams.com/tickets.

Coliseum Community Honored Pregame
On Sunday during pregame, the Rams will recognize the numerous organizations that help make possible games at the Coliseum.

A gospel singer who works security at the Coliseum, Keith Williams, Jr. will perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff.  Williams Jr. has worked for CSC for four years, stationed at Sections 21 and 22 during USC home football games, as well as multiple USC events at the Galen Center.

The Los Angeles Police Department honor guard will present the colors.

Ten representatives from Exposition Park leadership will participate in a pregame celebration and will light the torch.

Kenny Washington to be Honored as Legend of the Game
Kenny Washington was born and raised in Los Angeles and played both football and baseball at UCLA from 1937-1939. Washington was the first UCLA athlete to be named an All-American, and during that time, he was also a teammate on the baseball team with Jackie Robinson.

Following his graduation from UCLA, he was passed over by the NFL. At the time, the league was in the middle of a 12-year ban on African-American players. Instead, Washington briefly coached the freshman team at UCLA, joined the LA police department and played four seasons of semi-pro football, first for the Hollywood Bears and later for the San Francisco Clippers.

In 1946, seven years after Washington graduated from UCLA, the NFL lifted its ban on African-American players and Washington, along with Woody Strode, were signed by the Los Angeles Rams, competing on the inaugural team in the Coliseum. Washington still holds the Rams franchise record for the longest touchdown run of 92 yards vs. Chicago in 1947.

Halftime Ceremony
There will be a special halftime ceremony showcasing the top five moments at the Coliseum since the Rams returned in 2016 and revealing the top moment as voted on by the fans. In addition during halftime, Season Ticket Members, Rams Legends and construction workers building SoFi Stadium will unfurl two special banners on-field.

Special Merchandise Available to Commemorate Historic Game
For this historic game, Rams players will wear a patch on their uniform featuring the outline of the Coliseum’s peristyle arch and torch in the Rams’ colors of blue, yellow and white.

A jersey with the patch as well as a fridge magnet, decal or pin featuring the iconic patch will be available exclusively at the team store.  In addition, limited-edition merchandise by Mitchell & Ness that commemorates the Rams time at the Coliseum will be available exclusively at the team store.

Fans may also buy New Era caps featuring the patch on www.ramsfanshop.com or at the team store.

The Team Store is located outside Gate 28 and is open three hours prior to kickoff (2:00 p.m.) until approximately 1 hour after the conclusion of the game.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Rams to Honor Past, Represent Future at Team’s Final Coliseum Game

Rams to Honor Past, Represent Future at Team’s Final Coliseum Game
Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
The Los Angeles Rams will respect the past and represent the future as they host the Arizona Cardinals for their final game at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 1:25 p.m.
FULL STORY...

West Ranch Freshman Brings Home International Doubles Tournament Win

West Ranch Freshman Brings Home International Doubles Tournament Win
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
West Ranch girls tennis freshman Annette Robertson took her talents to the international stage at the Copa Pura Vida ITF Junior tennis tournament in San Jose, Costa Rica, which was held on Dec. 2-7.
FULL STORY...

2019-20 COC Men’s Basketball Preview

2019-20 COC Men’s Basketball Preview
Monday, Dec 23, 2019
The College of the Canyons men’s basketball preview shows the team preparing for the 2019-20 season with a noticeable difference in attitude and approach, according to head coach Howard Fisher.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs Start 2019-20 Season with 3-0 Conference Record

Lady Mustangs Start 2019-20 Season with 3-0 Conference Record
Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
The Master’s University women’s basketball team has gained momentum at the start of its 2019-20 season, mounting an undefeated record through its first 12 games.
FULL STORY...

Five Cougars Ink National Letters of Intent; Headed to Four-Year Schools

Five Cougars Ink National Letters of Intent; Headed to Four-Year Schools
Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Five College of the Canyons football players inked National Letters of Intent during the NCAA's early signing period on Wednesday, becoming the first student-athletes from the Cougars' 2019 conference championship team to move on to four-year programs.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Driver Found Dead in Big Rig Along Grapevine
A dead body was found in a big rig in the Grapevine Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.
Driver Found Dead in Big Rig Along Grapevine
Rams to Honor Past, Represent Future at Team’s Final Coliseum Game
The Los Angeles Rams will respect the past and represent the future as they host the Arizona Cardinals for their final game at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 1:25 p.m.
Rams to Honor Past, Represent Future at Team’s Final Coliseum Game
Say ‘Goodbye 2019, Hello 2020’ With Santa Clarita Arts Events
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of end-of-the-year arts-related events, as well as the line-up that helps kick-off 2020.
Say ‘Goodbye 2019, Hello 2020’ With Santa Clarita Arts Events
Parents Mistake Son for Possible Burglar After Christmas Surprise
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials responded to a report of a robbery, which turned out to be a son surprising his parents for Christmas in Saugus.
Parents Mistake Son for Possible Burglar After Christmas Surprise
Snow Prompts I-5 Shut Down Through Grapevine
Snowfall reported on Christmas night has prompted the California Highway Patrol to shut down traffic going through the Grapevine on Interstate 5, according to CHP officer Michael Gubelli.
Snow Prompts I-5 Shut Down Through Grapevine
Christmas Day High-Speed Chase Runs Through Santa Clarita
A high-speed pursuit which began in Hollywood Christmas Day ran through Santa Clarita, with speeds allegedly surpassing 110 mph, according to officials.
Christmas Day High-Speed Chase Runs Through Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (Dec. 26)
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Kingston in (now) Kings County; ties up townspeople, makes off with $2,500 in cash and jewels [story]
Kingston
Dani Dominguez Finds Hope at Bowman High School
It was Pajama Day for Dani Dominguez and her fellow students at Bowman High School. Students, teachers and administrators all came donned in their evening sleepwear, with some wearing robes, others wearing superhero sweaters and pajama pants.
Dani Dominguez Finds Hope at Bowman High School
DOJ Wants Live Nation – Ticketmaster Consent Decree Extended
The U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division wants the federal court to extend an antitrust consent decree regulating the merger of Ticketmaster and Live Nation, charging that Live Nation/Ticketmaster continues to engage in retaliatory actions against competitors.
DOJ Wants Live Nation – Ticketmaster Consent Decree Extended
King Family Organizing Feb. 1 Benefit Concert for Son’s Treatment
For Mihaela King, organizing a benefit concert set for February 1 to raise the funds needed for her son’s cerebral palsy treatment went without question, since she had been playing violin since first grade.
King Family Organizing Feb. 1 Benefit Concert for Son’s Treatment
Today in SCV History (Dec. 25)
1852 - Acton gold mine owner & California Gov. Henry Tifft Gage born in New York [story]
Henry Gage
West Ranch Freshman Brings Home International Doubles Tournament Win
West Ranch girls tennis freshman Annette Robertson took her talents to the international stage at the Copa Pura Vida ITF Junior tennis tournament in San Jose, Costa Rica, which was held on Dec. 2-7.
West Ranch Freshman Brings Home International Doubles Tournament Win
Chanukah Family Festival Brings Community Together
The Jewish community came together Sunday for the Chanukah Family Festival at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Chanukah Family Festival Brings Community Together
SCV Deputies Cite More than 270 Motorists in One Week for Speeding
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies issued 273 citations over the course of a week for unsafe speeds, according to a post from the station’s official social media account.
SCV Deputies Cite More than 270 Motorists in One Week for Speeding
Lacey Releases Report on Santa Anita Horse Deaths
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey recently issued a 17-page report on the deaths of horses at Santa Anita Park with more than two dozen recommendations on how to improve safety at all California racetracks. The report found no criminal wrongdoing at Santa Anita Park.
Lacey Releases Report on Santa Anita Horse Deaths
Today in SCV History (Dec. 24)
1965 - Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [story]
headline
2019-20 COC Men’s Basketball Preview
The College of the Canyons men’s basketball preview shows the team preparing for the 2019-20 season with a noticeable difference in attitude and approach, according to head coach Howard Fisher.
2019-20 COC Men’s Basketball Preview
Christmas Rain in SCV, Snow in Angeles National Forest
Rain is expected in the Santa Clarita Valley and snow in the nearby Angeles National Forest on Wednesday, Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service's forecast.
Christmas Rain in SCV, Snow in Angeles National Forest
Drifters, VFW Post 6885 Make Annual ‘Spark of Love’ Toy Donations
Drifters Cocktail Lounge may not allow anyone under 21 to enter the bar, but that doesn’t mean that they’ve forgotten about the kids during the holidays.
Drifters, VFW Post 6885 Make Annual ‘Spark of Love’ Toy Donations
Registrar Sends Info on Crossover Ballots for Primary Election
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk began mailing 762,582 information notices earlier this month to registered No Party Preference voters (or NPP voters) about requesting party crossover ballots for the March 3, 2020, Presidential Primary Election.
Registrar Sends Info on Crossover Ballots for Primary Election
CHP Officer First Assigned to Newhall Area Retires After 36 Years
The highlight of California Highway Patrol senior Officer Doug Villars’ decades-long career came on his second-to-last day on the job in San Luis Obispo County on Thursday.
CHP Officer First Assigned to Newhall Area Retires After 36 Years
Local Trash Haulers Offer Free Christmas Tree Recycling
The city of Santa Clarita has partnered with its local waste haulers, Waste Management and Burrtec Waste Industries, to offer free curbside Christmas tree recycling from December 26 through January 11.
Local Trash Haulers Offer Free Christmas Tree Recycling
Beach Alert: Stay Out of the Water Until Thursday
Los Angeles County Health Department officials issued a beach alert on Monday effective through 7:30 a.m. Thursday, December 26, as water runoff from the recent and expected rainstorms carry potentially hazardous debris into the ocean.
Beach Alert: Stay Out of the Water Until Thursday
Hundreds Sign Pedestrian Bridge Petition After Saugus Death
Hundreds of residents have signed a petition asking for a pedestrian bridge on Copper Hill Drive after a woman was struck and killed by a car.
Hundreds Sign Pedestrian Bridge Petition After Saugus Death
%d bloggers like this: