[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
80°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 8
1946 - Dedication of newly constructed William S. Hart High School [story]
dedication
Rancho Camulos Board Names Research Library In Honor of Fillmore Resident Marie Wren
| Tuesday, Sep 8, 2020
Marie Wren

Marie Wren/FlierIt’s a small, cozy room — only about 200 square feet — but without question is one of Ventura County’s most valuable hidden gems.

The Rancho Camulos Museum Research Library, located in the museum’s 1920 adobe restored house facing Highway 126, is home to a variety of historic treasures, including rare books, an extensive collection of books on Southern California history, historical photos, maps and documents dating from the nineteenth century.

The library and its archival collection is complemented by a treasure trove of early nineteenth and eighteenth-century artifacts original to the property.

Museum volunteers and staff recently completed cataloguing the museum’s collection of books and several of its most significant archival collections. To honor this milestone, the museum’s board of directors earlier this month named the research library in honor of Fillmore resident Marie Wren, who served as a charter volunteer for the National Historic Landmark’s and the nonprofit’s first docent council chair more than twenty years ago.

More recently Wren donated more than 200 books from her personal collection on Southern California, California and American West history and fiction to the library. Wren also made a handsome donation to Rancho Camulos that enabled the museum to purchase shelving, furnishings, and archival supplies, creating a comfortable working space for researchers and the museum’s archival staff.

“Without Marie’s dedication to Rancho Camulos Museum, her support of our research library and generous donation, we would not have been able to make this happen, notes Dr. Susan Falck, the museum’s executive director. “She is truly an inspiration to everyone who works on behalf of this museum. Her passion for California history and Rancho Camulos history is contagious.”

Prior to the creation of the museum library and research center, much of the museum’s artifacts and archival materials lay scattered among several rooms and buildings on the twelve-acre museum grounds. In early 2014, volunteers began gathering these materials for safekeeping. Once the 1920 adobe was restored it became possible to begin cataloging and conserving numerous documents and artifacts.

Dianne Cox, who has served as a museum volunteer for 13 years, led this sizable undertaking and has put countless hours into creating a comfortable, well-organized workspace, meticulously cleaning and conserving fragile items and later helping to catalogue the materials along with Falck and museum board member Meredith McGowan, who works as a professional librarian for Los Angeles County.

“Working with Marie in the library, sorting and cataloging her books, and listening to her stories, was a wonderful experience for me,” notes Cox. “It was obvious she loved her books and she loved history.”

Marie Wren mugWren, a native of Oklahoma who moved to Fillmore in 1947, joined the museum as a volunteer shortly after the 1994 Northridge Earthquake severely damaged several buildings at Rancho Camulos. She has served as one of the museum’s strongest advocates over the years, helping raise funds to restore the museum’s 19th-century buggy and other projects, recruiting new volunteers, developing the museum’s tour program and uncovering the history of Camulos Ranch by steadily acquiring books about rancho and Southern California history.

Recently, a collection of vignettes Wren wrote about local families and events that appeared in local newspapers was published as Stories to Be Told: Tales about the pioneer people and places in little Santa Clara River valley, Southern California.

Over the past several years Rancho Camulos has opened its collection to scholars from Yale University, UC Berkeley, Loyola Marymount and Cal State graduate students eager to learn more about the rancho era in Southern California and the families and laborers who established and operated one of the oldest and most successful agricultural operations in Ventura County.

The museum also periodically loans out items from its collection to other institutions. Currently, the Smithsonian’s Museum of American History is showcasing several religious artifacts from Rancho Camulos in an exhibit entitled “Many Voices, One Nation.”

Once the pandemic has subsided, the museum looks forward to once again making its research collection accessible to the public, according to Falck. “In the meantime, we continue organizing our collection and uncovering new treasures.”

To learn more about the Rancho Camulos Museum Research Library, email info@ranchocamulos.org or visit the museum’s website at www.ranchocamulos.org.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Henry Mayo Recipient of Logix ‘Paying with a Purpose’ Campaign

Henry Mayo Recipient of Logix ‘Paying with a Purpose’ Campaign
Tuesday, Sep 8, 2020
Logix Federal Credit Union announced Tuesday the conclusion of its Paying with a Purpose campaign, having raised $50,000 to benefit five local hospitals serving its branch communities.
FULL STORY...

Rancho Camulos Board Names Research Library In Honor of Fillmore Resident Marie Wren

Rancho Camulos Board Names Research Library In Honor of Fillmore Resident Marie Wren
Tuesday, Sep 8, 2020
It’s a small, cozy room — only about 200 square feet — but without question is one of Ventura County’s most valuable hidden gems.
FULL STORY...

LGBTQ+ Friendly Books Coming to Santa Clarita Libraries

LGBTQ+ Friendly Books Coming to Santa Clarita Libraries
Tuesday, Sep 8, 2020
The Santa Clarita Public Library, PFLAG SCV and the local chapter of the Boston Scientific PRIDE employee resource group, which advocates for LGBTQ+ inclusion, are coming together once again to deliver LGBTQ+ friendly books to youth and families in our community.
FULL STORY...

Phillips Retires After 3-Plus Decades as Super at Hart Park, Castaic Lake

Phillips Retires After 3-Plus Decades as Super at Hart Park, Castaic Lake
Monday, Sep 7, 2020
Norm Phillips is back in northern Illinois on the family farm where he grew up, retiring this spring after 37 eventful years as a superintendent with the Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation Department, mostly at Hart Park, and most recently at Castaic Lake.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 12: Placerita Canyon Nature Center to Zoom with Coyotes

Sept. 12: Placerita Canyon Nature Center to Zoom with Coyotes
Monday, Sep 7, 2020
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center continues its popular monthly Nature Tots program for children ages 3-5 with a virtual Zoom program about coyotes on Saturday, September 12, starting at 9:30 a.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
‘Goliath,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘NCIS’ Currently Filming in SCV
The Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of television productions currently taking place around the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 7 - Sunday, Sept. 13.
‘Goliath,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘NCIS’ Currently Filming in SCV
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Teleconference Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold its regular business meeting via video/teleconferencing Wednesday, Sept. 9, beginning with a closed session at 4:00 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Teleconference Business Meeting
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 249,241 Cases Countywide, 7 New Deaths; 5,538 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 7 new deaths and 439 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 5,538 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 249,241 Cases Countywide, 7 New Deaths; 5,538 SCV Cases
L.A. County Remains Under State’s Most Restrictive COVID-19 Guidelines
Five California counties can now move into lesser COVID-19 restrictions, such as limited indoor dining, but Los Angeles County remains under the state’s most restrictive health guidelines, officials announced Tuesday.
L.A. County Remains Under State’s Most Restrictive COVID-19 Guidelines
Woman in Custody Following High-Speed Pursuit That Ends in Castaic
A woman was taken into custody after leading California Highway Patrol officers in a high-speed pursuit that concluded in Castaic on Tuesday afternoon.
Woman in Custody Following High-Speed Pursuit That Ends in Castaic
Henry Mayo Recipient of Logix ‘Paying with a Purpose’ Campaign
Logix Federal Credit Union announced Tuesday the conclusion of its Paying with a Purpose campaign, having raised $50,000 to benefit five local hospitals serving its branch communities.
Henry Mayo Recipient of Logix ‘Paying with a Purpose’ Campaign
Rancho Camulos Board Names Research Library In Honor of Fillmore Resident Marie Wren
It’s a small, cozy room — only about 200 square feet — but without question is one of Ventura County’s most valuable hidden gems.
Rancho Camulos Board Names Research Library In Honor of Fillmore Resident Marie Wren
LGBTQ+ Friendly Books Coming to Santa Clarita Libraries
The Santa Clarita Public Library, PFLAG SCV and the local chapter of the Boston Scientific PRIDE employee resource group, which advocates for LGBTQ+ inclusion, are coming together once again to deliver LGBTQ+ friendly books to youth and families in our community.
LGBTQ+ Friendly Books Coming to Santa Clarita Libraries
Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Outdoor, Virtual Fall Classes
L.A. County Parks and Recreation invites you to get active and learn something new this fall.
Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Outdoor, Virtual Fall Classes
Sept. 17: SCV Water Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
The Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Thursday, Sept, 17, at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 17: SCV Water Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
The MAIN Seeking Contestants for Next Online Edition of ‘You’re the Best!’
Do you have a special talent? Are you a musician, magician, dancer or perhaps a martial artist who is interested in showcasing your unique skill? The MAIN is seeking individuals to share their talents in the next online edition of “You’re the Best!”
The MAIN Seeking Contestants for Next Online Edition of ‘You’re the Best!’
Angeles National Forest Closed One Week to All General Activity
The Angeles National Forest (ANF) is currently closed to all general activity through Monday, Sept 14. This includes all US Forest Service roads, trails, campgrounds and day-use sites. This is a temporary, one-week closure for public safety.
Angeles National Forest Closed One Week to All General Activity
Today in SCV History (Sept. 8)
1946 - Dedication of newly constructed William S. Hart High School [story]
dedication
Phillips Retires After 3-Plus Decades as Super at Hart Park, Castaic Lake
Norm Phillips is back in northern Illinois on the family farm where he grew up, retiring this spring after 37 eventful years as a superintendent with the Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation Department, mostly at Hart Park, and most recently at Castaic Lake.
Phillips Retires After 3-Plus Decades as Super at Hart Park, Castaic Lake
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 248,821 Cases Countywide, 25 New Deaths, 5,525 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 25 new deaths and 494 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley total to 5,525 confirmed cases and 55 deaths since the pandemic began.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 248,821 Cases Countywide, 25 New Deaths, 5,525 SCV Cases
Sept. 14: L.A. County to Launch Outdoor, Virtual Fall Recreation Classes
L.A. County Parks and Recreation invites residents to get active and learn something new this fall by participating in outdoor or virtual Fall Recreation Classes.
Sept. 14: L.A. County to Launch Outdoor, Virtual Fall Recreation Classes
Sept. 12: Placerita Canyon Nature Center to Zoom with Coyotes
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center continues its popular monthly Nature Tots program for children ages 3-5 with a virtual Zoom program about coyotes on Saturday, September 12, starting at 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 12: Placerita Canyon Nature Center to Zoom with Coyotes
Sept. 23: Info Meeting for Santa Clarita Community Services, Arts Grants
The city of Santa Clarita invites nonprofit organizations interested in learning more about the 2021 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a virtual information meeting on Wednesday, September 23, at 4 p.m.
Sept. 23: Info Meeting for Santa Clarita Community Services, Arts Grants
SCV Prepares for Small Groups of Students to Return to School Campuses
After the L.A. County Department of Public Health announced Wednesday instruction of small groups of students would be allowed in a few weeks, the Santa Clarita Valley K-12 school districts began to prepare for English learners and special education students coming back to the classroom.
SCV Prepares for Small Groups of Students to Return to School Campuses
South Fire in Castaic Shuts Down Southbound I-5
Firefighters responded to the South Fire, a vehicle fire that spread to brush in Castaic, on Monday morning, shutting down parts of Interstate 5.
South Fire in Castaic Shuts Down Southbound I-5
Poor Air Quality Returns to SCV Due to Nearby Fires
Santa Clarita Valley residents awoke to hazy skies and the smell of smoke on Labor Day, as nearby fires brought poor air quality to the area.
Poor Air Quality Returns to SCV Due to Nearby Fires
Newsom Signs Bill Exempting Freelance Journalists, Musicians, Others From 2019 Law
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law Friday that exempts freelance journalists and a handful of other professions from a 2019 landmark labor law meant to protect gig workers.
Newsom Signs Bill Exempting Freelance Journalists, Musicians, Others From 2019 Law
One Dead in Newhall Solo Rollover Crash
One person was killed after an early-morning solo rollover crash in Newhall Monday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
One Dead in Newhall Solo Rollover Crash
Inmate Brawl at Pitchess Ends with 5 Injuries
An inmate brawl involving as many as 160 prisoners at the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic ended with five injuries Saturday morning.
Inmate Brawl at Pitchess Ends with 5 Injuries
%d bloggers like this: